10 Best JavaScript Loading Spinner Libraries

rs

react-spinners

A collection of loading spinner components for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
207K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Performant
2Highly Customizable
rls

react-loader-spinner

Collection set of react-spinner for async operation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
95.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
rn

@tanem/react-nprogress

⌛ A React primitive for building slim progress bars.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
19.2K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ns

ngx-spinner

A library for loading spinner for Angular 4 - 13.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
674
Weekly Downloads
82.6K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
8
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
vlo

vue-loading-overlay

Vue.js component for full screen loading indicator 🌀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
967
Weekly Downloads
40.2K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vw

vue-wait

Complex Loader and Progress Management for Vue/Vuex and Nuxt Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sj

spin.js

A spinning activity indicator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.3K
Weekly Downloads
212K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@commercetools-uikit/loading-spinner

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vs

vue-spinner

vue spinners

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp

react-native-progress

Progress indicators and spinners for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
62.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

epic-spinners

Easy to use css spinners collection with Vue.js integration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@chakra-ui/spinner

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
rs

react-spinner

Zero configuration loading spinner.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns

react-native-spinkit

A collection of animated loading indicators for React Native

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nlx

ngx-loading-x

Multiple Loaders / spinners in angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rna

react-native-awesome-loading

Loading indicator Ui set for React Native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nls

ng4-loading-spinner

Angular 4 custom async loading spinner.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nls

ngx-loading-spinner

ngx-loading-spinner is following simplistic approach to showcase your asychronous events in latest Angular Framework.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vl

vue-loaders

Vue + loaders.css

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@clayui/loading-indicator

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
550
Last Commit
3d ago

@uidu/spinner

Guidu is uidu's design system library

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
5d ago
es

elegant-spinner

Elegant spinner for interactive CLI apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
226
Weekly Downloads
3.7M
Last Commit
5mos ago
apb

angular2-promise-buttons

Chilled loading buttons for angular2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
nul

ngx-ui-loader

Multiple Loaders / spinners and Progress bar for Angular 5, 6, 7 and 8+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
62.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
not

notiflix

Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
is

ink-spinner

Spinner component for Ink

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
135K
Last Commit
4mos ago
nl

ngx-loading

A loading spinner for Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
16.6K
Last Commit
11d ago

@progress/kendo-react-indicators

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

spinners-react

Lightweight SVG/CSS spinners for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
299
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@ngneat/loadoff

🤯 When it comes to loaders, take a load off your mind...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
662
Last Commit
3mos ago
rs

react-shimmer

🌠 Async loading, performant Image component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
17d ago

@nature-ui/spinner

Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
6d ago
rls

react-loading-spin

A simple reusable animated spinner react component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
379
Last Commit
3mos ago
nb

ng-busy

angular opensource modules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
20d ago

react-native-loading-spinner-overlay

💈 React Native loading spinner overlay

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
23d ago
rsc

react-spinners-css

Amazing collection of React spinners components with pure css

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
888
Last Commit
3mos ago

vue-ui-preloader

Pre Loader components for vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6mos ago

react-redux-spinner

An automatic spinner for react and redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
brs

better-react-spinkit

A collection of loading indicators for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ab

angular-busy2

Show busy/loading indicators on any element during a promise/Observable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
3mos ago
rlo

react-loading-overlay

Loading overlays with fade, spinner, message support.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
44K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
res

respinner

Pretty and customizable svg spinners for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
269
Last Commit
1mo ago
rsc

react-spinner-children

A React component wrapper for spin.js with support for children

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
29.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@ngxsmart/spinner

Multiple Spinners created with Bootstrap 5.x and Angular Material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-loader

React component that displays a spinner via spin.js until your component is loaded

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
528
Weekly Downloads
21.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nbu

ng-block-ui

Block UI Loader/Spinner for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
16.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rms

react-md-spinner

Material Design Spinner components for React.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
13.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-promise-tracker

Simple promise tracker React Hook and Hoc. https://lemoncode.github.io/react-promise-tracker/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
13.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vss

vue-simple-spinner

A simple, flexible spinner for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
404
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@amalto/spinner

📦 Platform 6 UI components provided to develop the user interface of services

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
13d ago