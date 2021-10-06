Categories
10 Best JavaScript Loading Spinner Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rs
react-spinners
A collection of loading spinner components for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
207K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
rls
react-loader-spinner
Collection set of react-spinner for async operation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
95.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
rn
@tanem/react-nprogress
⌛ A React primitive for building slim progress bars.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
19.2K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ns
ngx-spinner
A library for loading spinner for Angular 4 - 13.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
674
Weekly Downloads
82.6K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
3
Performant
vlo
vue-loading-overlay
Vue.js component for full screen loading indicator 🌀
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
967
Weekly Downloads
40.2K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vw
vue-wait
Complex Loader and Progress Management for Vue/Vuex and Nuxt Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sj
spin.js
A spinning activity indicator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.3K
Weekly Downloads
212K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@commercetools-uikit/loading-spinner
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vs
vue-spinner
vue spinners
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-progress
Progress indicators and spinners for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
62.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
epic-spinners
Easy to use css spinners collection with Vue.js integration
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@chakra-ui/spinner
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-spinner
Zero configuration loading spinner.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-spinkit
A collection of animated loading indicators for React Native
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nlx
ngx-loading-x
Multiple Loaders / spinners in angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
rna
react-native-awesome-loading
Loading indicator Ui set for React Native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nls
ng4-loading-spinner
Angular 4 custom async loading spinner.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nls
ngx-loading-spinner
ngx-loading-spinner is following simplistic approach to showcase your asychronous events in latest Angular Framework.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vl
vue-loaders
Vue + loaders.css
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@clayui/loading-indicator
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
550
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@uidu/spinner
Guidu is uidu's design system library
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
es
elegant-spinner
Elegant spinner for interactive CLI apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
226
Weekly Downloads
3.7M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apb
angular2-promise-buttons
Chilled loading buttons for angular2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nul
ngx-ui-loader
Multiple Loaders / spinners and Progress bar for Angular 5, 6, 7 and 8+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
62.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
not
notiflix
Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
is
ink-spinner
Spinner component for Ink
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
135K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nl
ngx-loading
A loading spinner for Angular applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
16.6K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-indicators
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
spinners-react
Lightweight SVG/CSS spinners for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
299
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngneat/loadoff
🤯 When it comes to loaders, take a load off your mind...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
662
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-shimmer
🌠 Async loading, performant Image component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@nature-ui/spinner
Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rls
react-loading-spin
A simple reusable animated spinner react component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
379
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nb
ng-busy
angular opensource modules
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-loading-spinner-overlay
💈 React Native loading spinner overlay
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-spinners-css
Amazing collection of React spinners components with pure css
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
888
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-ui-preloader
Pre Loader components for vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-redux-spinner
An automatic spinner for react and redux
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
brs
better-react-spinkit
A collection of loading indicators for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ab
angular-busy2
Show busy/loading indicators on any element during a promise/Observable.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rlo
react-loading-overlay
Loading overlays with fade, spinner, message support.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
44K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
res
respinner
Pretty and customizable svg spinners for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
269
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-spinner-children
A React component wrapper for spin.js with support for children
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
29.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ngxsmart/spinner
Multiple Spinners created with Bootstrap 5.x and Angular Material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-loader
React component that displays a spinner via spin.js until your component is loaded
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
528
Weekly Downloads
21.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbu
ng-block-ui
Block UI Loader/Spinner for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
16.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rms
react-md-spinner
Material Design Spinner components for React.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
13.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-promise-tracker
Simple promise tracker React Hook and Hoc. https://lemoncode.github.io/react-promise-tracker/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
13.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-simple-spinner
A simple, flexible spinner for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
404
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@amalto/spinner
📦 Platform 6 UI components provided to develop the user interface of services
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
