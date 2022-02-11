Categories
10 Best JavaScript Loading Skeleton Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-reanimated
React Native's Animated library reimplemented
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
407K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
4
Performant
ri
react-image
React.js <img> tag rendering with multiple fallback & loader support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
62K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
rls
react-loading-skeleton
Create skeleton screens that automatically adapt to your app!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
259K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rcl
react-content-loader
⚪ SVG-Powered component to easily create skeleton loadings.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
394K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
6
Performant
rns
react-native-skeleton-content
A customizable skeleton-like loading placeholder for react native projects using expo.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-shimmer-placeholder
Placeholder/ Skeleton of React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
827
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-skeleton-placeholder
SkeletonPlaceholder is a React Native library to easily create an amazing loading effect.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
442
Weekly Downloads
14.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Slow
@chakra-ui/skeleton
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-skeletor
Vue3 adaptive Skeleton Loader component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
714
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
nsl
ngx-skeleton-loader
Make beautiful, animated loading skeletons that automatically adapt to your Angular apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
378
Weekly Downloads
36.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
v-skeletor
Vue 2 adaptive Skeleton Loader component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
334
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tiny-skeleton-loader-react
zero dependency, ultra lightweight (1KB gzipped) skeleton loader component for react 🐥
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
790
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
slv
skeleton-loader-vue
A simple and easily customizable skeleton loader plugin for you Vue application.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
se
skeleton-elements
Skeleton elements - UI for improved perceived performance
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@netbasal/ngx-content-loader
⚪️ SVG component to create placeholder loading, like Facebook cards loading.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
705
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ncl
ngx-content-loading
Angular component to create SVG loading placeholders
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-skeleton
Angular placeholder preview component before the content is loaded
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
300
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@conectate/ct-loading-placeholder
LitElement Web Components
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sl
skeleton-loader
Loader module for webpack to execute your custom procedure. It works as your custom loader.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rl
@yisheng90/react-loading
🤚 A loading skeleton component built on React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pc
placeholder-content
Pre-configured component of library ngneat/content-loader.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-skltn
Skeleton loader for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
la
lazy-attr
Create lazy image, embed, video and element with animation just with attributes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcp
vue-content-placeholders
Composable components for rendering fake (progressive) content like facebook in vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vcl
vue-content-loading
Vue component to easily build (or use presets) SVG loading cards Facebook like.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng
ngx-ghosts
Library to create skeleton loading experiences with angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vls
vue-loading-skeleton
Make beautiful loading skeleton that automatically adapt your vue app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsl
react-skeleton-loader
A react helper for skeleton loaders
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rea
@skeleton-elements/react
Skeleton elements - UI for improved perceived performance
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ras
@s-ui/react-atom-skeleton
Display the loading state of a component while avoding layout shift
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
@nlazzos/react-native-skeleton
A skeleton component for react-native and react-native-web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
skulletor
SkeletorJS is a Javascript library that allow you to ease your skeleton loading screen creation. It use predefined shapes you can configure and compose to create more complex skeleton.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsl
ngx-shimmer-loading
Facebook shimmer loading for angular 8+ apps. An easy and simple way to tell your users that there is something loading with fancy UI elements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@trainline/react-skeletor
Skeleton loading for React
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
557
Weekly Downloads
971
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ts
tb-skeleton
a vue component about toy bricks of skeleton screen loading
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
623
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rse
@nejcm/react-skeleton-emotion
React skeleton loader.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
515
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-masked-loader
A simple content and skeleton loader component for react native with animation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
171
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@exalif/ngx-skeleton-loader
Various Angular 6+ libs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rb
react-bones
💀 Dead simple content loading components for React and React-Native. 💀
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-skeleton-screen
a skeleton screen written in Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nss
ngx-smart-skeleton
It’s an Angular UI library that contains a complete set of high-quality skeleton components for a fast building of suitable loading screens.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-skelett
skeleton view builder
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-skeleton
React Skeleton - display component loading states.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vus
vue-ultimate-skeleton-cards
The Ultimate fully-customizable plugin for skeleton cards in Vue. It's a no-brainer. (Vue 2)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nls
ngx-loading-skeleton
Angular 9 Component for displaying loading skeleton for the page, customize just by css
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
@thevsstech/react-native-skeleton
SkeletonPlaceholder is a React Native library to easily create an amazing loading effect.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsl
rn-skeleton-loader
Simple skeleton loading for react native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vws
vue-wave-skeleton
Cool Wave Skeleton component for loading content in Vue 3. Animated, unique, and chill.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
scv
skeleton-card-vuejs
A reusable skeleton card component written in Vuejs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-skeleton-content
React skeleton
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
