10 Best JavaScript Loading Skeleton Libraries

react-native-reanimated

React Native's Animated library reimplemented

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
407K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
10
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant
react-image

React.js <img> tag rendering with multiple fallback & loader support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
62K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
react-loading-skeleton

Create skeleton screens that automatically adapt to your app!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
259K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
react-content-loader

⚪ SVG-Powered component to easily create skeleton loadings.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
394K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
12
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
6Performant
react-native-skeleton-content

A customizable skeleton-like loading placeholder for react native projects using expo.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-shimmer-placeholder

Placeholder/ Skeleton of React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
827
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-skeleton-placeholder

SkeletonPlaceholder is a React Native library to easily create an amazing loading effect.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
442
Weekly Downloads
14.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Slow

@chakra-ui/skeleton

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
vs

vue-skeletor

Vue3 adaptive Skeleton Loader component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
714
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ngx-skeleton-loader

Make beautiful, animated loading skeletons that automatically adapt to your Angular apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
378
Weekly Downloads
36.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
vs

v-skeletor

Vue 2 adaptive Skeleton Loader component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
334
Last Commit
8d ago

tiny-skeleton-loader-react

zero dependency, ultra lightweight (1KB gzipped) skeleton loader component for react 🐥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
790
Last Commit
23d ago
skeleton-loader-vue

A simple and easily customizable skeleton loader plugin for you Vue application.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
11d ago
skeleton-elements

Skeleton elements - UI for improved perceived performance

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@netbasal/ngx-content-loader

⚪️ SVG component to create placeholder loading, like Facebook cards loading.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
705
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
ngx-content-loading

Angular component to create SVG loading placeholders

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago
ngx-skeleton

Angular placeholder preview component before the content is loaded

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
300
Last Commit
2mos ago

@conectate/ct-loading-placeholder

LitElement Web Components

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
7d ago
skeleton-loader

Loader module for webpack to execute your custom procedure. It works as your custom loader.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
@yisheng90/react-loading

🤚 A loading skeleton component built on React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
9mos ago
placeholder-content

Pre-configured component of library ngneat/content-loader.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
15d ago
ngx-skltn

Skeleton loader for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
8mos ago
lazy-attr

Create lazy image, embed, video and element with animation just with attributes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
1mo ago
vue-content-placeholders

Composable components for rendering fake (progressive) content like facebook in vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vue-content-loading

Vue component to easily build (or use presets) SVG loading cards Facebook like.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
ngx-ghosts

Library to create skeleton loading experiences with angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
2mos ago
vue-loading-skeleton

Make beautiful loading skeleton that automatically adapt your vue app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
react-skeleton-loader

A react helper for skeleton loaders

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
@skeleton-elements/react

Skeleton elements - UI for improved perceived performance

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4mos ago
@s-ui/react-atom-skeleton

Display the loading state of a component while avoding layout shift

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
@nlazzos/react-native-skeleton

A skeleton component for react-native and react-native-web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
1mo ago

skulletor

SkeletorJS is a Javascript library that allow you to ease your skeleton loading screen creation. It use predefined shapes you can configure and compose to create more complex skeleton.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngx-shimmer-loading

Facebook shimmer loading for angular 8+ apps. An easy and simple way to tell your users that there is something loading with fancy UI elements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@trainline/react-skeletor

Skeleton loading for React

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
557
Weekly Downloads
971
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tb-skeleton

a vue component about toy bricks of skeleton screen loading

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
623
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@nejcm/react-skeleton-emotion

React skeleton loader.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
515
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-native-masked-loader

A simple content and skeleton loader component for react native with animation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
171
Last Commit

@exalif/ngx-skeleton-loader

Various Angular 6+ libs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
10mos ago
react-bones

💀 Dead simple content loading components for React and React-Native. 💀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-skeleton-screen

a skeleton screen written in Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngx-smart-skeleton

It’s an Angular UI library that contains a complete set of high-quality skeleton components for a fast building of suitable loading screens.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
vue-skelett

skeleton view builder

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-skeleton

React Skeleton - display component loading states.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
vue-ultimate-skeleton-cards

The Ultimate fully-customizable plugin for skeleton cards in Vue. It's a no-brainer. (Vue 2)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
21d ago
ngx-loading-skeleton

Angular 9 Component for displaying loading skeleton for the page, customize just by css

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
@thevsstech/react-native-skeleton

SkeletonPlaceholder is a React Native library to easily create an amazing loading effect.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
1yr ago
rn-skeleton-loader

Simple skeleton loading for react native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-wave-skeleton

Cool Wave Skeleton component for loading content in Vue 3. Animated, unique, and chill.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
skeleton-card-vuejs

A reusable skeleton card component written in Vuejs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-skeleton-content

React skeleton

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago