10 Best JavaScript List Libraries

rv

react-virtuoso

The most powerful virtual list component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Performant
2Easy to Use
rsh

react-sortable-hoc

A set of higher-order components to turn any list into an animated, accessible and touch-friendly sortable list✌️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
563K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
rv

react-virtualized

React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
rns

react-native-swipe-list-view

A React Native ListView component with rows that swipe open and closed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
35.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
rw

react-window

React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
946K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
9
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant
bd

bootstrap4-duallistbox

Bootstrap Dual Listbox

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
587
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@nexys/mui-list

Typescript Fully Dynamic Lists for React with (or without) Material-UI (fully customizable)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-list

📜 A versatile infinite scroll React component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

vuedraggable

Vue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
vvs

vue-virtual-scroll-list

⚡️A vue component support big amount data list with high render performance and efficient.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
64.4K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cm

checklist-model

AngularJS directive for list of checkboxes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
18.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lj

list.js

The perfect library for adding search, sort, filters and flexibility to tables, lists and various HTML elements. Built to be invisible and work on existing HTML.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
38.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
rdl

react-drag-listview

A simple draggable list component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
12.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
vtl

vue-tree-list

🌲A vue component for tree structure

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@reach/listbox

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
42.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@react-spectrum/listbox

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/list

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3d ago
lis

@react-md/list

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-lists

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
66.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

rc-virtual-list

🧾 React Virtual List Component which worked with animation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
370
Weekly Downloads
591K
Last Commit
1mo ago

vue-simple-suggest

Feature-rich autocomplete component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
406
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
nus

ngx-ui-scroll

Infinite/virtual scroll for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rsr

react-super-responsive-table

Turn the tables on unresponsive data!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
rg

react-group

Render React children with a separator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
111K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rdl

react-dual-listbox

A feature-rich dual listbox for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
jm

jquery.mmenu

The best javascript plugin for app look-alike on- and off-canvas menus with sliding submenus for your website and webapp.

CC-BY-NC-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
14d ago

@researchgate/react-intersection-list

React infinite scroll using the Intersection <Observer /> API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
22d ago
rm

react-movable

🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
42.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-lists

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@openeuropa/bcl-list-group

Openeuropa Bootstrap Component Library

EUPL-1.2
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
4d ago

@openeuropa/bcl-data-list-group

Openeuropa Bootstrap Component Library

EUPL-1.2
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
4d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-lists

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-lists

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
920
Last Commit
6d ago

@progress/kendo-react-listview

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@progress/kendo-react-treelist

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rn

react-nestable

Drag & drop hierarchical list made as a react component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
vs

vue-slicksort

A set of vue mixins to turn any list into an animated, touch-friendly, sortable list ✌️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-listbox

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
vs

vue-suggestion

Suggestion List Input with Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago

@tractorzoom/list

Component library using Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago
rtv

react-tiny-virtual-list

A tiny but mighty 3kb list virtualization library, with zero dependencies 💪 Supports variable heights/widths, sticky items, scrolling to index, and more!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
84.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-draggable-list

React component for a list of draggable collapsible items

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
nvs

ngx-virtual-scroller

Virtual Scroll displays a virtual, "infinite" list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
949
Weekly Downloads
37.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
bd

bootstrap-duallistbox

Bootstrap Dual Listbox

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
587
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
nmm

ng-material-multilevel-menu

📄 Material Multi-Level Menu for Angular Projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
ada

angular-drag-and-drop-lists

Angular directives for sorting nested lists using the HTML5 Drag & Drop API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-native-select-multiple

☑️ A customiseable FlatList that allows you to select multiple rows

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
adl

angular-dual-listbox

Angular 10 component for a dual listbox control.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
kal

@progress/kendo-angular-listview

Kendo UI ListView component for Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
kat

@progress/kendo-angular-treelist

Kendo UI TreeList for Angular - Display hierarchical data in an Angular tree grid view that supports sorting, filtering, paging, and much more.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit