Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript List Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rv
react-virtuoso
The most powerful virtual list component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
2
Easy to Use
rsh
react-sortable-hoc
A set of higher-order components to turn any list into an animated, accessible and touch-friendly sortable list✌️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
563K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
rv
react-virtualized
React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Highly Customizable
4
Bleeding Edge
rns
react-native-swipe-list-view
A React Native ListView component with rows that swipe open and closed
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
35.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
rw
react-window
React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
946K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
4
Performant
bd
bootstrap4-duallistbox
Bootstrap Dual Listbox
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
587
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@nexys/mui-list
Typescript Fully Dynamic Lists for React with (or without) Material-UI (fully customizable)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-list
📜 A versatile infinite scroll React component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vuedraggable
Vue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
vvs
vue-virtual-scroll-list
⚡️A vue component support big amount data list with high render performance and efficient.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
64.4K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cm
checklist-model
AngularJS directive for list of checkboxes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
18.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lj
list.js
The perfect library for adding search, sort, filters and flexibility to tables, lists and various HTML elements. Built to be invisible and work on existing HTML.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
38.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
rdl
react-drag-listview
A simple draggable list component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
12.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
vtl
vue-tree-list
🌲A vue component for tree structure
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@reach/listbox
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
42.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/listbox
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/list
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lis
@react-md/list
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-lists
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
66.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-virtual-list
🧾 React Virtual List Component which worked with animation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
370
Weekly Downloads
591K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-simple-suggest
Feature-rich autocomplete component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
406
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nus
ngx-ui-scroll
Infinite/virtual scroll for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsr
react-super-responsive-table
Turn the tables on unresponsive data!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rg
react-group
Render React children with a separator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
111K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdl
react-dual-listbox
A feature-rich dual listbox for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jm
jquery.mmenu
The best javascript plugin for app look-alike on- and off-canvas menus with sliding submenus for your website and webapp.
Save
CC-BY-NC-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@researchgate/react-intersection-list
React infinite scroll using the Intersection <Observer /> API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-movable
🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
42.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-lists
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@openeuropa/bcl-list-group
Openeuropa Bootstrap Component Library
Save
EUPL-1.2
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@openeuropa/bcl-data-list-group
Openeuropa Bootstrap Component Library
Save
EUPL-1.2
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-lists
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-lists
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
920
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-listview
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-treelist
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rn
react-nestable
Drag & drop hierarchical list made as a react component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-slicksort
A set of vue mixins to turn any list into an animated, touch-friendly, sortable list ✌️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-listbox
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-suggestion
Suggestion List Input with Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tractorzoom/list
Component library using Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtv
react-tiny-virtual-list
A tiny but mighty 3kb list virtualization library, with zero dependencies 💪 Supports variable heights/widths, sticky items, scrolling to index, and more!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
84.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-draggable-list
React component for a list of draggable collapsible items
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nvs
ngx-virtual-scroller
Virtual Scroll displays a virtual, "infinite" list.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
949
Weekly Downloads
37.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bd
bootstrap-duallistbox
Bootstrap Dual Listbox
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
587
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmm
ng-material-multilevel-menu
📄 Material Multi-Level Menu for Angular Projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ada
angular-drag-and-drop-lists
Angular directives for sorting nested lists using the HTML5 Drag & Drop API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-select-multiple
☑️ A customiseable FlatList that allows you to select multiple rows
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adl
angular-dual-listbox
Angular 10 component for a dual listbox control.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kal
@progress/kendo-angular-listview
Kendo UI ListView component for Angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kat
@progress/kendo-angular-treelist
Kendo UI TreeList for Angular - Display hierarchical data in an Angular tree grid view that supports sorting, filtering, paging, and much more.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package