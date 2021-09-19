Categories
10 Best JavaScript LinkedIn API Libraries
hel
hellojs
A Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rll
react-linkedin-login-oauth2
Easily get Authorization Code from Linked In to log in without redirecting.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
passport-linkedin-oauth2
Passport Strategy for LinkedIn OAuth 2.0
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lpa
linkedin-private-api
LinkedIn NodeJS API, written in TypeScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nl
node-linkedin
LinkedIn 2.0 wrapper in Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
llf
linkedin-login-for-react
LinkedIn authentication button for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
social-post-api
Automate Posting to Social Networks like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Telegram
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lc
linkedin-client
Web scraper for grabing data from Linkedin profiles or company pages (personal project)
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-social-auth
Simple client side social authentication for React applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
409
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-share-linkedin
☢️ React component allow to share data on LinkedIn
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rls
react-linkedin-sdk
React Linkedin SDK
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hv
hellojs_v2
A Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsp
react-social-plugins
Social Network SDK Components built with ReactJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-linkedin-sdk
An Angular wrapper for LinkedIN official API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nli
node-linked-in
node library to access the LinkedIn API
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
law
linkedin-api-wrapper
Simple wrapper to access the linkedin API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ril
react-ilyabirman-likely
React wrapper for Likely library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nls
node-linkedin-simple
Node.JS bindings for LinkedIn API
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rlo
react-linkedin-oauth2
Easily get Authorization Code from Linked In to log in without redirecting.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cloudrail-si
Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
la
linkedin-api
linkedin-api is linkedin-api npm package.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-linkedin-login-popup
Create a popup to login user with linkedin. Used by aphrodite app
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ljp
linkedin-js-patched
Easy peasy linkedin client for connect
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sn
scribe-node
Scribe Java OAuth library port to node.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sul
semantic-ui-linkedin-components
A component to display data from a linkedin user
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
