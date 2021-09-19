openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript LinkedIn API Libraries

hellojs

A Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
4.6K
9.3K
5mos ago
2.0/ 5
react-linkedin-login-oauth2

Easily get Authorization Code from Linked In to log in without redirecting.

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
61
5.6K
2mos ago

passport-linkedin-oauth2

Passport Strategy for LinkedIn OAuth 2.0

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
103
15K
3yrs ago
1.0/ 5
linkedin-private-api

LinkedIn NodeJS API, written in TypeScript.

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
112
28
2mos ago
node-linkedin

LinkedIn 2.0 wrapper in Node.js

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
163
8.6K
1yr ago
linkedin-login-for-react

LinkedIn authentication button for React

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
2
237
8mos ago

social-post-api

Automate Posting to Social Networks like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Telegram

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
18
144
2mos ago
linkedin-client

Web scraper for grabing data from Linkedin profiles or company pages (personal project)

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
32
21
4mos ago

react-social-auth

Simple client side social authentication for React applications.

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
1
409
2yrs ago

react-share-linkedin

☢️ React component allow to share data on LinkedIn

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
105
3yrs ago
react-linkedin-sdk

React Linkedin SDK

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
26
87
3yrs ago
hellojs_v2

A Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
63
2yrs ago
react-social-plugins

Social Network SDK Components built with ReactJS

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
3
63
1yr ago

angular-linkedin-sdk

An Angular wrapper for LinkedIN official API

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
15
52
2yrs ago
node-linked-in

node library to access the LinkedIn API

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
6
23
4yrs ago
linkedin-api-wrapper

Simple wrapper to access the linkedin API

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
1
22
1yr ago
react-ilyabirman-likely

React wrapper for Likely library

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
1
18
5yrs ago
node-linkedin-simple

Node.JS bindings for LinkedIn API

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
12
7yrs ago
react-linkedin-oauth2

Easily get Authorization Code from Linked In to log in without redirecting.

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
12
3yrs ago

cloudrail-si

Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
271
9
3yrs ago
linkedin-api

linkedin-api is linkedin-api npm package.

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
3
react-linkedin-login-popup

Create a popup to login user with linkedin. Used by aphrodite app

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
3
3yrs ago
linkedin-js-patched

Easy peasy linkedin client for connect

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
1
0
9yrs ago
scribe-node

Scribe Java OAuth library port to node.js

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
8
0
5yrs ago
semantic-ui-linkedin-components

A component to display data from a linkedin user

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
Weekly Downloads
