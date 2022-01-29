openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Lightbox Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

lig

lightgallery

A customizable, modular, responsive, lightbox gallery plugin.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
16d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Buggy
vel

vue-easy-lightbox

A tiny lightbox component for Vue.js 3.0 🎉🎉 https://xiongamao.github.io/vue-easy-lightbox/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ng

ng-gallery

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rp

react-portal

🎯 React component for transportation of modals, lightboxes, loading bars... to document.body or else.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
721K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Performant
gli

glightbox

Pure Javascript lightbox with mobile support. It can handle images, videos with autoplay, inline content and iframes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ng

@kolkov/ngx-gallery

A simple responsive native gallery component for Angular 8+.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mp

magnific-popup

Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vcl

vue-cool-lightbox

Vue.js lightbox inspired by fancybox.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-image-lightbox

React lightbox component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
lig

lightbox2

THE original Lightbox script (v2).

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
28.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation
fan

@fancyapps/fancybox

jQuery lightbox script for displaying images, videos and more. Touch enabled, responsive and fully customizable.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rgg

react-grid-gallery

Justified image gallery component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
lit

lity

Lightweight, accessible and responsive lightbox.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

vue-gallery-slideshow

🖼 Lightweight and responsive image gallery for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant

v-img

Vuejs plugin for image viewing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rnp

react-native-photo-view-ex

Pinch-to-zoom view for React Native (both iOS and Android)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vg

vue-gallery

📷 Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
rnl

react-native-lightbox

Images etc in Full Screen Lightbox Popovers for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ri

react-images

🌄 A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
85.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
2.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rnp

react-native-photo-view

Pinch-to-zoom view for React Native (both iOS and Android)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
778
Weekly Downloads
650
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

angular-gallery

Responsive gallery for Angular with touch screen support.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
536
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Slow

vue-it-bigger

A simple image / (YouTube) video lightbox component for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
913
Last Commit
5d ago
cor

@ngx-gallery/core

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
lig

@ngx-gallery/lightbox

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
nl

ngx-lightbox

Lightbox2 use with angular >= 5

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
16K
Last Commit
3mos ago
riv

react-images-viewer

A react library that view photos list easily, and a simple, responsive viewer component for displaying an array of images.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
1Easy to Use
sim

simplelightbox

Touch-friendly image lightbox for mobile and desktop

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
843
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
17d ago
jbo

jbox

jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
vil

vue-image-lightbox

A Vue component to display an image gallery lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
301
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
srl

simple-react-lightbox

A simple but functional light-box for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
17K
Last Commit
6mos ago

@failed-successfully/ngx-darkbox-gallery

Darkbox Gallery is a highly configurable lightbox themed gallery library for Angular applications using the ivy engine (Angular 12+).

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3d ago
rbg

react-bnb-gallery

Simple react-based photo gallery inspired by Airbnb image gallery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
nis

ng-image-slider

Angular Image Slider with Lightbox.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
ima

imagelightbox

Image Lightbox, Responsive and Touch‑friendly

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
123
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
3d ago
rsi

react-simple-image-viewer

Simple image viewer component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
rnl

react-native-lightbox-v2

Images etc in Full Screen Lightbox Popovers for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
vmp

vue-my-photos

Simple lightbox component for Vue applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
ru

react-useportal

🌀 React hook for Portals

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
822
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
ven

venobox

Responsive jQuery lightbox plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
ral

react-awesome-lightbox

Lightbox for react with zoom, rotate and move feature with touch support 💡📦

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
na

ngx-acuw

Angular Components using WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
riv

react-image-video-lightbox

React lightbox that supports images & videos. Optimized for mobile UI, but can be used on desktop as well.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Buggy
bg

blueimp-gallery

blueimp Gallery is a touch-enabled, responsive and customizable image & video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers. It features swipe, mouse and keyboard navigation, transition effects, slideshow functionality, fullscreen support and on-demand content loading.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
vs

vue-silentbox

A lightbox inspired Vue.js component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
249
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
rsl

react-spring-lightbox

📷 A flexible image gallery lightbox with native-feeling touch gestures and buttery smooth animations, built with react-spring.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago

nanogallery2

a modern photo / video gallery and lightbox [JS library]

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
570
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
jc

jquery-colorbox

A light-weight, customizable lightbox plugin for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
big

bigpicture

Lightweight JavaScript image / video viewer. Supports Youtube, Vimeo, etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
762
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
el

ekko-lightbox

A lightbox gallery plugin for Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
23.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
fv

fslightbox-vue

Basic version of Fullscreen Lightbox for Vue.js. Website: https://fslightbox.com/vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
646
Last Commit
2mos ago