10 Best JavaScript Lightbox Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
lig
lightgallery
A customizable, modular, responsive, lightbox gallery plugin.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
1
Buggy
vel
vue-easy-lightbox
A tiny lightbox component for Vue.js 3.0 🎉🎉 https://xiongamao.github.io/vue-easy-lightbox/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
ng
ng-gallery
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rp
react-portal
🎯 React component for transportation of modals, lightboxes, loading bars... to document.body or else.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
721K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
gli
glightbox
Pure Javascript lightbox with mobile support. It can handle images, videos with autoplay, inline content and iframes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ng
@kolkov/ngx-gallery
A simple responsive native gallery component for Angular 8+.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mp
magnific-popup
Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
vcl
vue-cool-lightbox
Vue.js lightbox inspired by fancybox.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-image-lightbox
React lightbox component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
lig
lightbox2
THE original Lightbox script (v2).
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
28.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
fan
@fancyapps/fancybox
jQuery lightbox script for displaying images, videos and more. Touch enabled, responsive and fully customizable.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rgg
react-grid-gallery
Justified image gallery component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
lit
lity
Lightweight, accessible and responsive lightbox.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vue-gallery-slideshow
🖼 Lightweight and responsive image gallery for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
v-img
Vuejs plugin for image viewing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rnp
react-native-photo-view-ex
Pinch-to-zoom view for React Native (both iOS and Android)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vg
vue-gallery
📷 Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rnl
react-native-lightbox
Images etc in Full Screen Lightbox Popovers for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ri
react-images
🌄 A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
85.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rnp
react-native-photo-view
Pinch-to-zoom view for React Native (both iOS and Android)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
778
Weekly Downloads
650
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-gallery
Responsive gallery for Angular with touch screen support.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
536
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Slow
vue-it-bigger
A simple image / (YouTube) video lightbox component for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
913
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@ngx-gallery/core
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lig
@ngx-gallery/lightbox
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nl
ngx-lightbox
Lightbox2 use with angular >= 5
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
16K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
riv
react-images-viewer
A react library that view photos list easily, and a simple, responsive viewer component for displaying an array of images.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Abandoned
1
Easy to Use
sim
simplelightbox
Touch-friendly image lightbox for mobile and desktop
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
843
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jbo
jbox
jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vil
vue-image-lightbox
A Vue component to display an image gallery lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
301
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
srl
simple-react-lightbox
A simple but functional light-box for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
17K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@failed-successfully/ngx-darkbox-gallery
Darkbox Gallery is a highly configurable lightbox themed gallery library for Angular applications using the ivy engine (Angular 12+).
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbg
react-bnb-gallery
Simple react-based photo gallery inspired by Airbnb image gallery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
nis
ng-image-slider
Angular Image Slider with Lightbox.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ima
imagelightbox
Image Lightbox, Responsive and Touch‑friendly
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
123
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsi
react-simple-image-viewer
Simple image viewer component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnl
react-native-lightbox-v2
Images etc in Full Screen Lightbox Popovers for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmp
vue-my-photos
Simple lightbox component for Vue applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ru
react-useportal
🌀 React hook for Portals
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
822
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ven
venobox
Responsive jQuery lightbox plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ral
react-awesome-lightbox
Lightbox for react with zoom, rotate and move feature with touch support 💡📦
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
ngx-acuw
Angular Components using WebGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
riv
react-image-video-lightbox
React lightbox that supports images & videos. Optimized for mobile UI, but can be used on desktop as well.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Buggy
bg
blueimp-gallery
blueimp Gallery is a touch-enabled, responsive and customizable image & video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers. It features swipe, mouse and keyboard navigation, transition effects, slideshow functionality, fullscreen support and on-demand content loading.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-silentbox
A lightbox inspired Vue.js component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
249
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsl
react-spring-lightbox
📷 A flexible image gallery lightbox with native-feeling touch gestures and buttery smooth animations, built with react-spring.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nanogallery2
a modern photo / video gallery and lightbox [JS library]
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
570
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jc
jquery-colorbox
A light-weight, customizable lightbox plugin for jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
big
bigpicture
Lightweight JavaScript image / video viewer. Supports Youtube, Vimeo, etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
762
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
el
ekko-lightbox
A lightbox gallery plugin for Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
23.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
fv
fslightbox-vue
Basic version of Fullscreen Lightbox for Vue.js. Website: https://fslightbox.com/vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
646
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
