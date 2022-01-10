openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript LDAP Libraries

ldapjs

LDAP Client and Server API for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
ldap-authentication

🔐🔐🔐 A simple Nodejs Async LDAP authentication library

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago

ldap

LDAP Client and Server API for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
1mo ago
express-ntlm

An express middleware to have basic NTLM-authentication in node.js.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago
express-passport-ldap-mongoose

A library to use ldap-authentication and passport to authenticate and save users

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
10mos ago
promised-ldap

A thin wrapper over ldapjs to give a promise interface and authentication helpers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
183
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ldap-client

LDAP binding for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
217
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
3yrs ago
LDAP

LDAP binding for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
217
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
express-ldap2rest

LDAP to RESP middleware for expressjs

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
express-cached-ldap

Cached LDAP authentication middleware for express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago