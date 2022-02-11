Categories
10 Best JavaScript Lazy Load Libraries
gatsby-image
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
10
Easy to Use
9
Performant
7
Great Documentation
ri
react-image
React.js <img> tag rendering with multiple fallback & loader support
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
62K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
gbi
gatsby-background-image
Lazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
99K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rio
react-intersection-observer
React implementation of the Intersection Observer API to tell you when an element enters or leaves the viewport.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
708K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
ud
use-debouncy
🌀 Small (~0.2kb) debounce effect hook for React with TypeScript support
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ng-select/ng-select
⭐ Native angular select component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
rv
react-virtualized
React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Highly Customizable
4
Bleeding Edge
vl
vanilla-lazyload
LazyLoad is a lightweight, flexible script that speeds up your website by deferring the loading of your below-the-fold images, backgrounds, videos, iframes and scripts to when they will enter the viewport. Written in plain "vanilla" JavaScript, it leverages IntersectionObserver, supports responsive images and enables native lazy loading.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.7K
Weekly Downloads
61.7K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ks
keen-slider
The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
rnf
react-native-fast-image
🚩 FastImage, performant React Native image component.
(MIT AND Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
2
Performant
vl
vue-lazyload
A Vue.js plugin for lazyload your Image or Component in your application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
71.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
laz
lazysizes
High performance and SEO friendly lazy loader for images (responsive and normal), iframes and more, that detects any visibility changes triggered through user interaction, CSS or JavaScript without configuration.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
261K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
jf
jquery.fancytree
JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
net
ngx-easy-table
The Easiest Angular Table. IVY compatible. 9.0kb gzipped! 60fps! Tree-shakeable. 54 features and growing!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsuite-table
A React table component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Responsive Maintainers
@rxweb/translate
Tons of extensively featured packages for Angular, VUE and React Projects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
com
@ngui/common
Angular 6 Virtual Scroll, Lazy Rendering, Virtual List, Autocomplete, etc
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rl
react-lazyload
Lazy load your component, image or anything matters the performance.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
224K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rll
react-lazy-load
React component that renders children elements when they enter the viewport.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rvs
react-virtualized-select
HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rlb
react-lazy-blur-image
Load low resolution / placeholder image first and then load the actual image lazily when it's in the viewport.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
249
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rbi
react-blur-image-loader
Blurred progressive image loader for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
ras
react-async-script-loader
A decorator for script lazy loading on react component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
38.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rpi
react-progressive-image-loading
Progressively load images using a blur effect.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
920
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rns
react-native-scroll-lazy
react-native-scroll-lazy is a very high-performance large list contain images for React-Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
lap
loading-attribute-polyfill
Fast and lightweight dependency-free vanilla JavaScript polyfill for native lazy loading / the awesome loading='lazy'-attribute.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-mat-select-search
Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-select-search
⚡️ Lightweight select component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@angular-extensions/elements
Lazy load Angular Elements (or any other web components / custom elements ) with ease!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
273
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nli
ng-lazyload-image
🖼 A small library for lazy loading images for Angular apps with zero dependencies
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
725
Weekly Downloads
27.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@times-components/lazy-load
A collection of reusable components used by The Times
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vue
vuetensils
🍴 A tasty toolset for Vue.js 🛠 - Lightweight, functional components to boost your next project.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
751
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
se
skeleton-elements
Skeleton elements - UI for improved perceived performance
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gbi
gatsby-background-image-es5
Lazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gps
gatsby-plugin-sanity-image
Gatsby plugin providing easy responsive behavior for Sanity-hosted images
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
loz
lozad
🔥 Highly performant, light ~1kb and configurable lazy loader in pure JS with no dependencies for responsive images, iframes and more
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
34K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ng-util/lazy
A set of Angular utilities
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-cloudimage-responsive
Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with fancy animation on image load. Any questions or issues, please report to https://github.com/scaleflex/react-cloudimage-responsive/issues
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
439
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rll
react-lazy-load-image-component
React Component to lazy load images and components using a HOC to track window scroll position.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
907
Weekly Downloads
162K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-visual
Vue 2 image and video loader supporting lazy loading, background videos, fixed aspect ratios, low rez poster images, transitions, loaders, slotted content and more.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lvt
light-vue-tree
A tree component of Vue
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ocl
oclazyload
Lazy load modules & components in AngularJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
34.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bla
blazy
Hey, be lazy! bLazy.JS is a lightweight pure JavaScript script for lazy loading and multi-serving images. It's working in all modern browsers including IE7+.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
32K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vl
@jambonn/vue-lazyload
Vue module for lazy-loading images in your vue 3 applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsi
react-simple-img
🌅 React lazy load images with IntersectionObserver API and Priority Hints
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
967
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
v-lazy-component
Vue component render when visible. Uses Intersection Observer API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
503
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nll
@andres-oshiro/ng-lazy-load-image
Libraries for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rli
react-lazy-images
🖼️ 🛋️ Components and utilities for lazy image loading in React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vls
v-lazy-src
lazy-src directive for vue2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vli
v-lazy-image
[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/v-lazy-image.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/v-lazy-image) [![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/dm/v-lazy-image.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/v-lazy-image) [![Donate](https://img.shields.io/badge/donate-paypal-
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
