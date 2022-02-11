openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Lazy Load Libraries

gatsby-image

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

52.3K
169K
3d ago
4.3/ 5
12
10Easy to Use
9Performant
7Great Documentation
react-image

React.js <img> tag rendering with multiple fallback & loader support

1K
62K
3d ago
5.0/ 5
2
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
gatsby-background-image

Lazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.

258
99K
2mos ago
5.0/ 5
1
react-intersection-observer

React implementation of the Intersection Observer API to tell you when an element enters or leaves the viewport.

2.8K
708K
2d ago
4.8/ 5
5
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
use-debouncy

🌀 Small (~0.2kb) debounce effect hook for React with TypeScript support

36
2.1K
2d ago
5.0/ 5
1
@ng-select/ng-select

⭐ Native angular select component

2.8K
242K
3mos ago
4.9/ 5
9
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
react-virtualized

React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data

23.2K
879K
9mos ago
4.7/ 5
53
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
vanilla-lazyload

LazyLoad is a lightweight, flexible script that speeds up your website by deferring the loading of your below-the-fold images, backgrounds, videos, iframes and scripts to when they will enter the viewport. Written in plain "vanilla" JavaScript, it leverages IntersectionObserver, supports responsive images and enables native lazy loading.

6.7K
61.7K
2d ago
4.5/ 5
2
keen-slider

The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling

3.2K
39.8K
23d ago
4.5/ 5
2
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
react-native-fast-image

🚩 FastImage, performant React Native image component.

6.6K
134K
5mos ago
4.5/ 5
4
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
2Performant
vue-lazyload

A Vue.js plugin for lazyload your Image or Component in your application.

7.5K
71.9K
10mos ago
5.0/ 5
4
lazysizes

High performance and SEO friendly lazy loader for images (responsive and normal), iframes and more, that detects any visibility changes triggered through user interaction, CSS or JavaScript without configuration.

15.9K
261K
9mos ago
4.8/ 5
8
jquery.fancytree

JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading

2.4K
7.6K
1mo ago
5.0/ 5
1
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
ngx-easy-table

The Easiest Angular Table. IVY compatible. 9.0kb gzipped! 60fps! Tree-shakeable. 54 features and growing!

279
2.5K
2d ago
5.0/ 5
1
rsuite-table

A React table component.

499
22.8K
2d ago
3.7/ 5
3
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

@rxweb/translate

Tons of extensively featured packages for Angular, VUE and React Projects

331
156
3mos ago
5.0/ 5
1
@ngui/common

Angular 6 Virtual Scroll, Lazy Rendering, Virtual List, Autocomplete, etc

16
440
5d ago
5.0/ 5
1
react-lazyload

Lazy load your component, image or anything matters the performance.

5.5K
224K
1yr ago
5.0/ 5
2
1Great Documentation
react-lazy-load

React component that renders children elements when they enter the viewport.

870
160K
1yr ago
4.0/ 5
1
react-virtualized-select

HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down

1.1K
38.9K
3yrs ago
4.0/ 5
2
react-lazy-blur-image

Load low resolution / placeholder image first and then load the actual image lazily when it's in the viewport.

3
249
1yr ago
5.0/ 5
1
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-blur-image-loader

Blurred progressive image loader for React

58
50
4yrs ago
5.0/ 5
1
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
react-async-script-loader

A decorator for script lazy loading on react component

258
38.8K
4yrs ago
3.0/ 5
1
react-progressive-image-loading

Progressively load images using a blur effect.

115
920
4yrs ago
4.0/ 5
1
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
react-native-scroll-lazy

react-native-scroll-lazy is a very high-performance large list contain images for React-Native

10
7
2yrs ago
4.7/ 5
3
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
loading-attribute-polyfill

Fast and lightweight dependency-free vanilla JavaScript polyfill for native lazy loading / the awesome loading='lazy'-attribute.

485
3.3K
5d ago

ngx-mat-select-search

Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.

490
75.9K
3d ago
react-select-search

⚡️ Lightweight select component for React

519
17.6K
3mos ago

@angular-extensions/elements

Lazy load Angular Elements (or any other web components / custom elements ) with ease!

273
9.3K
1mo ago
ng-lazyload-image

🖼 A small library for lazy loading images for Angular apps with zero dependencies

725
27.3K
1mo ago

@times-components/lazy-load

A collection of reusable components used by The Times

246
142
4d ago
1Easy to Use
vuetensils

🍴 A tasty toolset for Vue.js 🛠 - Lightweight, functional components to boost your next project.

509
751
1mo ago
skeleton-elements

Skeleton elements - UI for improved perceived performance

69
2.4K
4mos ago
gatsby-background-image-es5

Lazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.

258
464
2mos ago
gatsby-plugin-sanity-image

Gatsby plugin providing easy responsive behavior for Sanity-hosted images

33
1.8K
2mos ago
lozad

🔥 Highly performant, light ~1kb and configurable lazy loader in pure JS with no dependencies for responsive images, iframes and more

7K
34K
5mos ago

@ng-util/lazy

A set of Angular utilities

15
1.8K
2mos ago

react-cloudimage-responsive

Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with fancy animation on image load. Any questions or issues, please report to https://github.com/scaleflex/react-cloudimage-responsive/issues

37
439
5d ago
react-lazy-load-image-component

React Component to lazy load images and components using a HOC to track window scroll position.

907
162K
6mos ago

vue-visual

Vue 2 image and video loader supporting lazy loading, background videos, fixed aspect ratios, low rez poster images, transitions, loaders, slotted content and more.

55
176
1mo ago
light-vue-tree

A tree component of Vue

8
27
5mos ago
oclazyload

Lazy load modules & components in AngularJS

2.7K
34.8K
5yrs ago
blazy

Hey, be lazy! bLazy.JS is a lightweight pure JavaScript script for lazy loading and multi-serving images. It's working in all modern browsers including IE7+.

2.6K
32K
5yrs ago
@jambonn/vue-lazyload

Vue module for lazy-loading images in your vue 3 applications.

12
77
4mos ago
react-simple-img

🌅 React lazy load images with IntersectionObserver API and Priority Hints

967
2.8K
3mos ago

v-lazy-component

Vue component render when visible. Uses Intersection Observer API.

8
503
10mos ago
@andres-oshiro/ng-lazy-load-image

Libraries for Angular

0
18
5mos ago
react-lazy-images

🖼️ 🛋️ Components and utilities for lazy image loading in React

263
10.6K
3yrs ago
v-lazy-src

lazy-src directive for vue2

4
4
3mos ago
v-lazy-image

[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/v-lazy-image.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/v-lazy-image) [![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/dm/v-lazy-image.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/v-lazy-image) [![Donate](https://img.shields.io/badge/donate-paypal-

Weekly Downloads
