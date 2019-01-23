openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Last.fm API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
las

lastfm

Read and write to Last.fm with node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@toplast/lastfm

An asynchronous and typed client for the Last.fm API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
19d ago
las

lastfmapi

A Last.fm API client library wrapper with a simple and clean interface.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
lnc

lastfm-node-client

JavaScript library for interfacing with the Last.fm API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
2yrs ago
lf

last-fm

Simple, robust LastFM API client (for public data)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
1yr ago
scr

scribble

Quick and sloppy Last.fm scrobbler/API wrapper for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
7yrs ago
sl

simple-lastfm

Simple last.fm API for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
1yr ago
lfa

last.fm.api

Wrapper for Last.FM API v2 with ES6 style classes and promises.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ln

lastfm-njs

A fully featured Last.FM Node.JS API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
las

lastify

Generate Last.fm listening report for CLI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
scr

scrapefm

A lightweight last.fm scraper (no API key).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
lac

lastfm-api-client

a Last.FM API Client for Node and the Browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
las

lastfmexportstream

A readable object stream of a Last.fm user's scrobble history for Node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago