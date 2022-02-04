openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Language Libraries

@google-cloud/translate

Node.js client for Google Cloud Translate: Dynamically translate text between thousands of language pairs.

475
64.1K
10d ago
5.0/ 5
1
i18

i18n

Lightweight simple translation module for node.js / express.js with dynamic json storage. Uses common __('...') syntax in app and templates.

2.9K
274K
15d ago
4.6/ 5
5
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

google-translate

Google translate API for Node.js

Deprecated
144
42.5K
2yrs ago
5.0/ 5
1
ng

node-gettext

A JavaScript implementation of gettext, a localization framework.

177
102K
8mos ago
tra

translate

🈂️ Translate text on node.js and the browser with promises

158
3.8K
3mos ago
cou

counterpart

A translation and localization library for Node.js and the browser.

239
8.4K
4yrs ago
1Great Documentation

@unly/universal-language-detector

Language detector that works universally (browser + server) - Meant to be used with a universal framework, such as Next.js

64
1.3K
2yrs ago

i18n-translate-json

npm module that automatically translates node-i18n JSON files

34
106
2yrs ago
tra

translations

🌍 translations api for node.js, browsers and the command line

6
72
6yrs ago

locale-man

Interactive translation manager for node

19
36
3yrs ago
gta

@k3rn31p4nic/google-translate-api

Testing 'google-translate-api' package

0
