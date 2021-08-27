Categories
10 Best JavaScript Keyword Extraction Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
retext-keywords
plugin to extract keywords and key-phrases
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ke
keyword-extractor
NPM package for creating a keyword array from a string and excluding stop words.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
schenkerian
[Deprecated] HTML keyword analyzer
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rj
rake-js
A pure JS implementation of the Rapid Automated Keyword Extraction (RAKE) algorithm.
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
gramophone
extracts most frequently used keywords and phrases from text
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nr
node-rake
A NodeJS implementation of the Rapid Automatic Keyword Extraction algorithm.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
itt
image-to-text
finds the object in the image file which you provide and gives back the text description of the same
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rak
rapid-automated-keyword-extraction
A Javascript implementation of the Rapid Automated Keyword Extraction (RAKE) algorithm
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gol
goldwasher
Extraction of text and related metadata.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kf
keyword-filter
[keyword-filter] a extreme lightweight keyword filter for node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
