Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Keyboard Events Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bac
backbone
Give your JS App some Backbone with Models, Views, Collections, and Events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27.8K
Weekly Downloads
618K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
62
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
tin
tinykeys
A tiny (~400 B) & modern library for keybindings.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
mou
mousetrap
Simple library for handling keyboard shortcuts in Javascript
Save
Apache-2.0 WITH LLVM-exception
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
451K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-keyboard-event-handler
A React component for handling keyboard events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rae
react-any-event
Create and handle new events for HTML elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vge
vue-global-events
⌨️ Register global events as a component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
673
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rhk
react-hot-keys
React component to listen to keydown and keyup keyboard events, defining and dispatching keyboard shortcuts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
12.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
ah
angular2-hotkeys
Keyboard shortcuts for Angular 2 apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Buggy
vs
@bldr/vue-shortcuts
A try to write my presentations for school in HTML5, CSS3 and Javascript using Vuejs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vps
@bldr/vue-plugin-shortcuts
A try to write my presentations for school in HTML5, CSS3 and Javascript using Vuejs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ruk
react-use-keypress
👇 React hook which listens for pressed keys.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-key-listener
web-based visualization libraries
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
419
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rk
react-keyboard
Handle keyboard event in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
211
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rkh
react-key-handler
React component to handle keyboard events 🔑
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
385
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nks
ng-keyboard-shortcuts
Dead Simple Keyboard Shortcuts Management for Angular 2+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vh
v-hotkey
Vue 2.x directive for binding hotkeys to components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
683
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-mousetrap
HOC for Mousetrap
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rks
react-keyboard-shortcuts
A declarative library for handling hotkeys based on explicit priority in React applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ak
@taskbase/angular-keyboard
## Installation
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uks
use-key-state
Keyboard events as values for React ( ¿ )
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ph
protractor-hotkeys
An angular-hotkeys styled API for triggering keyboard shortcuts in Protractor tests
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ak
angular-keyboard
Keyboard behavior for AngularJS Webapps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
790
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtk
vue-touch-keyboard
Virtual keyboard component for Vue.js 2.x. Designed to Raspberry Pi Touch Display
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
713
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-shortcuts
Vue plugin for keyboard shortcuts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ahl
angular-hotkeys-light
Keyboard shortcuts for your Angular applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
151
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-keyboard-shortcuts
provides for easy setup and management of keyboard shortcuts in an angular 2+ project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ayf
angular-ys-factory-keyboard
Angular factory to check keyboard event press button
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sha
shabdawali
Typewriting effect js plugin mimics human behavior
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-event-components
🛰 A set of React components designed to handle global events (interval, keyboard, touch, mouse, etc)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-shortcut
Angular keyboard shortcuts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsh
vue-simple-hotkey
Simple hotkey plugin for vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rke
react-keyboard-event-handler-ssr
A React component for handling keyboard events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vk
vue-keybindings
Keyboard Shortcuts registration and Keybindings management
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vh
@undecaf/vue-hotkey
A flexible Vue hotkey directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsy
vue-shortkey-yt
Vue-ShortKey - plugin for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnk
react-native-keyboardevents
Keyboard events for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sho
shortkey
A small library to handle keyboard events in a more declarative way
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
akm
az-keyboard-man
A simple keyboard event listener
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vfk
vue-focus-keyboard
A keyboard component for Vue. Start to write immediately. No input element definition. Plug and play!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ays
angular-ys-service-keyboard
Angular service to use factory keyboard event
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ukd
use-key-debugger
React hook for visually debugging keyboard events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@estrategiahq/vue-hotkey
Simple Vue Hotkey
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
usk
use-special-keys
Simple React hook for handling KeyboardEvents with special keys
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
n24
ng-2-4keyboard-events
Library to add with Key Events component to use
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uem
usekey-event-manager
Easily map window listeners to keyboard events in React
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-shortcut
🎹 Vue component that declaratively wraps @jkup's shortcut library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
umk
use-multi-key-debugger
React hook for visually debugging keyboard events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbs
react-bind-shortcut
React key binding
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@meanie/angular-key-codes
An Angular service to facilitate handling of keyboard input events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nke
ngx-keyboard-events
A simple Angular (6+) module to bring keyboard events into a listenable service-driven format consistent with Angular's style.
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package