10 Best JavaScript Keyboard Events Libraries

bac

backbone

Give your JS App some Backbone with Models, Views, Collections, and Events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27.8K
Weekly Downloads
618K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
62
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
tin

tinykeys

A tiny (~400 B) & modern library for keybindings.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
mou

mousetrap

Simple library for handling keyboard shortcuts in Javascript

Apache-2.0 WITH LLVM-exception
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
451K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-keyboard-event-handler

A React component for handling keyboard events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rae

react-any-event

Create and handle new events for HTML elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vge

vue-global-events

⌨️ Register global events as a component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
673
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
9mos ago
rhk

react-hot-keys

React component to listen to keydown and keyup keyboard events, defining and dispatching keyboard shortcuts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
12.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
ah

angular2-hotkeys

Keyboard shortcuts for Angular 2 apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Buggy
vs

@bldr/vue-shortcuts

A try to write my presentations for school in HTML5, CSS3 and Javascript using Vuejs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
vps

@bldr/vue-plugin-shortcuts

A try to write my presentations for school in HTML5, CSS3 and Javascript using Vuejs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2d ago
ruk

react-use-keypress

👇 React hook which listens for pressed keys.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago

react-key-listener

web-based visualization libraries

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
419
Last Commit
6d ago
rk

react-keyboard

Handle keyboard event in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
211
Last Commit
12d ago
rkh

react-key-handler

React component to handle keyboard events 🔑

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
385
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nks

ng-keyboard-shortcuts

Dead Simple Keyboard Shortcuts Management for Angular 2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.8K
Last Commit
vh

v-hotkey

Vue 2.x directive for binding hotkeys to components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
683
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago

react-mousetrap

HOC for Mousetrap

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rks

react-keyboard-shortcuts

A declarative library for handling hotkeys based on explicit priority in React applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ak

@taskbase/angular-keyboard

## Installation

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
uks

use-key-state

Keyboard events as values for React ( ¿ )

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
5mos ago
ph

protractor-hotkeys

An angular-hotkeys styled API for triggering keyboard shortcuts in Protractor tests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ak

angular-keyboard

Keyboard behavior for AngularJS Webapps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
790
Last Commit
6mos ago
vtk

vue-touch-keyboard

Virtual keyboard component for Vue.js 2.x. Designed to Raspberry Pi Touch Display

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
713
Last Commit
3yrs ago

vue-shortcuts

Vue plugin for keyboard shortcuts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ahl

angular-hotkeys-light

Keyboard shortcuts for your Angular applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
151
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ngx-keyboard-shortcuts

provides for easy setup and management of keyboard shortcuts in an angular 2+ project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
1yr ago
ayf

angular-ys-factory-keyboard

Angular factory to check keyboard event press button

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
sha

shabdawali

Typewriting effect js plugin mimics human behavior

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-event-components

🛰 A set of React components designed to handle global events (interval, keyboard, touch, mouse, etc)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ns

ng-shortcut

Angular keyboard shortcuts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vsh

vue-simple-hotkey

Simple hotkey plugin for vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
rke

react-keyboard-event-handler-ssr

A React component for handling keyboard events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
1yr ago
vk

vue-keybindings

Keyboard Shortcuts registration and Keybindings management

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vh

@undecaf/vue-hotkey

A flexible Vue hotkey directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
vsy

vue-shortkey-yt

Vue-ShortKey - plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnk

react-native-keyboardevents

Keyboard events for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
sho

shortkey

A small library to handle keyboard events in a more declarative way

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
akm

az-keyboard-man

A simple keyboard event listener

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
vfk

vue-focus-keyboard

A keyboard component for Vue. Start to write immediately. No input element definition. Plug and play!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ays

angular-ys-service-keyboard

Angular service to use factory keyboard event

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
ukd

use-key-debugger

React hook for visually debugging keyboard events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@estrategiahq/vue-hotkey

Simple Vue Hotkey

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
usk

use-special-keys

Simple React hook for handling KeyboardEvents with special keys

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
n24

ng-2-4keyboard-events

Library to add with Key Events component to use

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
uem

usekey-event-manager

Easily map window listeners to keyboard events in React

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
vs

vue-shortcut

🎹 Vue component that declaratively wraps @jkup's shortcut library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
umk

use-multi-key-debugger

React hook for visually debugging keyboard events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rbs

react-bind-shortcut

React key binding

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@meanie/angular-key-codes

An Angular service to facilitate handling of keyboard input events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nke

ngx-keyboard-events

A simple Angular (6+) module to bring keyboard events into a listenable service-driven format consistent with Angular's style.

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago