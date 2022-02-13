rxdb
🔄 A client side, offline-first, reactive database for JavaScript Applications
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
lowdb
Simple to use local JSON database. Powered by plain JavaScript (supports Node, Electron and the browser)
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
realm
Realm is a mobile database: an alternative to SQLite & key-value stores
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
node-json-db
A simple "database" that use JSON file for Node.JS.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
taffydb
TaffyDB - an open source JavaScript Database for your browser
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
stormdb
🌩️ StormDB is a tiny, lightweight, 0 dependency, easy-to-use JSON-based database for NodeJS, the browser or Electron.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
cakebase
Cakebase is a lightweight json database for node.js
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
simple-json-db
A simple, no-frills, JSON storage engine for Node.JS
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
memsdb
A simple in memory DB. Includes document population/tree creation, querying, backup/restore, and database events
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
nscdb
The package nscdb is a lightweight database package for node. Its default adapters can handle yaml, xml and json files
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
nano-sql
Universal database layer for the client, server & mobile devices. It's like Lego for databases.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
@syamdanda/json-base
A database software completely built as JSON files in backend. A powerful, portable and simple database works on top of JSON files. It is like a database software, currently having basic CRUD operation features. You can use this as a backend for your ReST APIs as well. The software is completely free and opensource. We are coming up with new features and providing more updates. The another beautiful advantage with JSON-base is since it is a NPM module, this fits well in your nodeJs applications eco system. if you want to develop quick prototypes/poc or need of a database with minimal requirements then, JSONBASe is an must option that you can consider. However there is a limitation if you go beyond a million records per table.
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
json-db
A lightweight database for your node.js app.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
node-chunkdb
json database for storing big data
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
js2db
Javascript noslq database build with nedb. Like MogoDB
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
taffydb-reboot
TaffyDB - an open source JavaScript Database for your browser
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped