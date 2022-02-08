openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Jokes API Libraries

random-stuff-api

Muser: A powerful Discord music bot made in DJs v13 managed by PGamerX, Peiprjs, and Luckie.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
fr

fun-responses

An API for getting pickup lines, jokes, roasts, toasts, and open-ended questions.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dw

dadjokes-wrapper

NodeJS wrapper for the ICanHazDadJokes API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
src

some-random-cat

A utility to generate anything that is random!

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
5mos ago
ifu

ifunny

the javascript iFunny library, with full async support

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago
bru

bruhapi

Gives random jokes, words, images and more. Also has a text to image feature.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
cnj

chuck-norris-jokes

Chuck norris jokes NodeJS api

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dj

dadjoke.js

dadjoke.js is an API Wrapper that handles http requests for Dad Jokes.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
iwa

ifunny-web-api

Simple API for https://ifunny.co/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
cjn

chucknorris-joke-node

chucknorris quotes joke from www.icndb.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ja

jk-api

A Node.js API for jokes from [r/Jokes](https://reddit.com/r/jokes).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
cna

chuck-norris-api

Node JS interface library into the Internet Chuck Norris Database API

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jok

@nethris/joking

A participative API. All the users can submit their jokes!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit