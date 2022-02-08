Categories
random-stuff-api
Muser: A powerful Discord music bot made in DJs v13 managed by PGamerX, Peiprjs, and Luckie.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
fr
fun-responses
An API for getting pickup lines, jokes, roasts, toasts, and open-ended questions.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dw
dadjokes-wrapper
NodeJS wrapper for the ICanHazDadJokes API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
src
some-random-cat
A utility to generate anything that is random!
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ifu
ifunny
the javascript iFunny library, with full async support
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bru
bruhapi
Gives random jokes, words, images and more. Also has a text to image feature.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cnj
chuck-norris-jokes
Chuck norris jokes NodeJS api
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dj
dadjoke.js
dadjoke.js is an API Wrapper that handles http requests for Dad Jokes.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iwa
ifunny-web-api
Simple API for https://ifunny.co/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cjn
chucknorris-joke-node
chucknorris quotes joke from www.icndb.com
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ja
jk-api
A Node.js API for jokes from [r/Jokes](https://reddit.com/r/jokes).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cna
chuck-norris-api
Node JS interface library into the Internet Chuck Norris Database API
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jok
@nethris/joking
A participative API. All the users can submit their jokes!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package