Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript iTunes API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ass
app-store-scraper
scrape data from the itunes app store
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
706
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
sea
searchitunes
Lightweight node.js module to quickly search Apple's iTunes Store for music, movies, apps, etc.
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iwa
itunes-web-api
iTunes WEB API Scrapper. Get iTunes track/trackvideo/artist/album/movie/app/book/voicebook/podcast infos with their names.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
130
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aso
aso
Tools for app store optimization on iTunes and Google Play
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
596
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nis
node-itunes-search
A simple NodeJS wrapper for the iTunes Search API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
itu
itunes
iTunes API implemented in Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
itu
itunesapi
This module is made to integrate with itunes api
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ih
itunes-helper
Library to simplify using the iTunes API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fan
fanboy
Caching iTunes Search Proxy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iaj
itunes-api-js
Simple promise-based library for the iTunes Search API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
id
itunes-data
Export your iTunes library metadata in easy-to-read formats
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ir
itunes-remote
🎶 Control iTunes via CLI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
412
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
now
nowplaying
Simple Node.js event emitter for iTunes/Spotify playing/paused events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ias
itunes-api-search
Component to search iTunes Api
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ia
itunes-api
An implementation of the iTunes api in NodeJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package