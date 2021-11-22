openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript iTunes API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
ass

app-store-scraper

scrape data from the itunes app store

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
706
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
sea

searchitunes

Lightweight node.js module to quickly search Apple's iTunes Store for music, movies, apps, etc.

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
1mo ago
iwa

itunes-web-api

iTunes WEB API Scrapper. Get iTunes track/trackvideo/artist/album/movie/app/book/voicebook/podcast infos with their names.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
130
Last Commit
5mos ago
aso

aso

Tools for app store optimization on iTunes and Google Play

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
596
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
1yr ago
nis

node-itunes-search

A simple NodeJS wrapper for the iTunes Search API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
2yrs ago
itu

itunes

iTunes API implemented in Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
9yrs ago
itu

itunesapi

This module is made to integrate with itunes api

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
ih

itunes-helper

Library to simplify using the iTunes API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
fan

fanboy

Caching iTunes Search Proxy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
iaj

itunes-api-js

Simple promise-based library for the iTunes Search API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
id

itunes-data

Export your iTunes library metadata in easy-to-read formats

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ir

itunes-remote

🎶 Control iTunes via CLI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
412
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
now

nowplaying

Simple Node.js event emitter for iTunes/Spotify playing/paused events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ias

itunes-api-search

Component to search iTunes Api

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ia

itunes-api

An implementation of the iTunes api in NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago