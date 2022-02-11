openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript IP Geolocation API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
fin

fingerprintjs2

Browser fingerprinting library with the highest accuracy and stability.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
68.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

geoip-lite

Native NodeJS implementation of MaxMind's GeoIP API -- works in node 0.6.3 and above, ask me about other versions

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
97.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ic

ipapi.co

Node.js - for https://ipapi.co (IP address geolocation API). Lookup IP address info with Javascript / NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
598
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
lg

leaflet-geosearch

A geocoding/address-lookup library supporting various api providers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
775
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
ri

request-ip

A Node.js module for retrieving a request's IP address on the server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
602K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
ei

express-ipfilter

A light-weight IP address based connection filtering system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ips

ipstack

Geolocation based on api stack api package for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
ni

node-iplocate

Find geolocation data from IP addresses (e.g. city, country, timezone) using the IPLocate.io API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
870
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
sat

satelize

🛰️ NodeJS module for visitor geolocalization by IP

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
468
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ip-geolocation-api-javascript-sdk

IP Geolocation API Javascript SDK

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gfi

geo-from-ip

Get geolocation 🌐 information about an IP 📲

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
1yr ago

country-ip-spoofer

Generates random ips that belongs to a desired country

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
2yrs ago
geo

geoip2

Maxmind GeoIP2 database reader for geolocating ip addresses.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
5yrs ago
geo

geoplugin

Geo plugin provided geolocation data of user's browser using services provided by http://www.geoplugin.net/

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2yrs ago
kig

koa-ip-geo

IP and/or GeoLocation filter middleware for koa, support whitelist and blacklist

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
1yr ago

@bigdatacloudapi/client

A NodeJS client for BigDataCloud API connectivity

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
7mos ago
get

getyourbit

Getyourbit.com client for javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago

ns8-data-services

Realtime API to get a user's fraud score, geolocation, device, demographic, search and technology data based on an IP address, user agent and referrer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago

simple-geoip

The simplest possible way to get IP geolocation information.

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ig

ip-geoinfo

Get geolocation information about an IP Address using promise. 😃

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago

location-by-ip

Get the location (city and country) from a given IP.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago

gator-score

Get a fraud score, geolocation, device, demographic, search and technology data based on an IP address, user agent and referrer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ipi

ipinfodb

Node.js wrapper for ipinfodb.com API (IP to timezone)

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago

@inncode/geox

Tools for geolocation <3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago