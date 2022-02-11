Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript IP Geolocation API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
fin
fingerprintjs2
Browser fingerprinting library with the highest accuracy and stability.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
68.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
geoip-lite
Native NodeJS implementation of MaxMind's GeoIP API -- works in node 0.6.3 and above, ask me about other versions
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
97.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ic
ipapi.co
Node.js - for https://ipapi.co (IP address geolocation API). Lookup IP address info with Javascript / NodeJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
598
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
lg
leaflet-geosearch
A geocoding/address-lookup library supporting various api providers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
775
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ri
request-ip
A Node.js module for retrieving a request's IP address on the server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
602K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
ei
express-ipfilter
A light-weight IP address based connection filtering system
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ips
ipstack
Geolocation based on api stack api package for nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ni
node-iplocate
Find geolocation data from IP addresses (e.g. city, country, timezone) using the IPLocate.io API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
870
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
sat
satelize
🛰️ NodeJS module for visitor geolocalization by IP
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
468
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ip-geolocation-api-javascript-sdk
IP Geolocation API Javascript SDK
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gfi
geo-from-ip
Get geolocation 🌐 information about an IP 📲
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
country-ip-spoofer
Generates random ips that belongs to a desired country
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
geo
geoip2
Maxmind GeoIP2 database reader for geolocating ip addresses.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
geo
geoplugin
Geo plugin provided geolocation data of user's browser using services provided by http://www.geoplugin.net/
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kig
koa-ip-geo
IP and/or GeoLocation filter middleware for koa, support whitelist and blacklist
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@bigdatacloudapi/client
A NodeJS client for BigDataCloud API connectivity
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
get
getyourbit
Getyourbit.com client for javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns8-data-services
Realtime API to get a user's fraud score, geolocation, device, demographic, search and technology data based on an IP address, user agent and referrer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
simple-geoip
The simplest possible way to get IP geolocation information.
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ig
ip-geoinfo
Get geolocation information about an IP Address using promise. 😃
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
location-by-ip
Get the location (city and country) from a given IP.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gator-score
Get a fraud score, geolocation, device, demographic, search and technology data based on an IP address, user agent and referrer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ipi
ipinfodb
Node.js wrapper for ipinfodb.com API (IP to timezone)
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@inncode/geox
Tools for geolocation <3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package