openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Internationalization Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-intl

The monorepo home to all of the FormatJS related libraries, most notably react-intl.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
977K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
14
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

react-i18next

Internationalization for react done right. Using the i18next i18n ecosystem.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant

i18next

i18next: learn once - translate everywhere

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
13
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant
ni

next-i18next

The easiest way to translate your NextJs apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
158K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

next-translate

Next.js plugin + i18n API for Next.js 🌍 - Load page translations and use them in an easy way!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
49.6K
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

globalize

A JavaScript library for internationalization and localization that leverages the official Unicode CLDR JSON data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
191K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

node-polyglot

Give your JavaScript the ability to speak many languages.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

gatsby-plugin-react-i18next

Easily translate your Gatsby website into multiple languages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

fbt

A JavaScript Internationalization Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
4d ago

@lingui/core

🌍📖 A readable, automated, and optimized (5 kb) internationalization for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
93.5K
Last Commit
3d ago

i18next-http-backend

i18next-http-backend is a backend layer for i18next using in Node.js, in the browser and for Deno.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
313K
Last Commit
8d ago

i18next-http-middleware

i18next-http-middleware is a middleware to be used with Node.js web frameworks like express or Fastify and also for Deno.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
97.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
ni

next-intl

A minimal, but complete solution for internationalization in Next.js apps. 🌐

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

next-multilingual

An opinionated end-to-end solution for Next.js applications that requires multiple languages.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
16hrs ago
ni1

ni18n

Simple and powerful i18next integration for next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
291
Last Commit
1mo ago

next-rosetta

Next.js + Rosetta + TypeScript with native i18n support | Lightweight, simple, easy to integrate, no custom server required and efficient because will only download the locale you need.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
565
Last Commit
1mo ago
int

intl

Compatibility implementation of the ECMAScript Internationalization API (ECMA-402) for JavaScript -- UNMAINTAINED

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
656K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gpr

gatsby-plugin-react-intl

Gatsby plugin that turns your website into an internationalization-framework out of the box.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
5mos ago
nzi

next-zero-intl

Zero hassle internationalization for your next.js apps. It's only under 2kb while letting you choose from more than 100+ locales.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
11d ago
nei

next-export-i18n

Internationalize (18n) next.js with true support for next export

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
644
Last Commit
13d ago

@moxy/next-intl

Library to integrate react-intl with Next.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
288
Last Commit
4mos ago

babelfish

human friendly i18n for javascript (node.js + browser)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago

gatsby-theme-i18n

This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
709
Last Commit
2mos ago
gpu

gatsby-plugin-usei18n

A Gatsby plugin for providing internationalization support to your Gatsby site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2mos ago
tra

@aminnairi/translation

Multi-lingual translation library.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
10mos ago

gatsby-theme-i18n-react-i18next

This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
345
Last Commit
2mos ago
gpi

@3nvi/gatsby-plugin-intl

A collection of gatsby packages to easy the mundane tasks of i18n support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
9mos ago
gti

@3nvi/gatsby-theme-intl

A collection of gatsby packages to easy the mundane tasks of i18n support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
9mos ago

handlebars-intl

Handlebars helpers for internationalization.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
6yrs ago

@zyda/next-localization

Localization for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
9mos ago
nir

next-i18n-rewrites

Next.js utility to generate i18n pages according to custom rewrites rules.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
8mos ago

format-message

Internationalization Made Easy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
194
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
erl

express-request-language

A middleware to figure out a request's language tag by parsing Accept-Language header and stored cookies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pi

ptz-i18n

I18n functions to be used with Gatsby projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit

soya-next

An opinionated configured Next.js framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
9mos ago
gpi

gatsby-plugin-i18n

Multi language feature for Gatsby

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
el

express-locale

Express middleware to determine locale

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@bond-london/gatsby-plugin-cms-i18next

Gatsby plugin for internationalisation where the CMS has the translations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1mo ago
gpi

gatsby-plugin-intl

Gatsby plugin that turns your website into an internationalization-framework out of the box.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
317
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
1yr ago

i18n-abide

Node.js express connect module for i18n and l10n support

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@trisbee/next-i18n-routes-middleware

A middleware for having fully internationalized URLs in your Next.js apps https://npmjs.com/package/@trisbee/next-i18n-routes-middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
22d ago

gatsby-theme-i18n-lingui

This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2mos ago
gpt

gatsby-plugin-translate-urls

Gatsby plugin to translate urls

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4mos ago

strong

Internationalization library for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

use-next-intl-format

Super lightweight and zero-dependencies React Hook for creating memoized native instances of Intl for Next.js i18n

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
8mos ago
ie

i18n-express

A simple i18n middleware for Express.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gsi

@3nvi/gatsby-starter-intl

A collection of gatsby packages to easy the mundane tasks of i18n support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
et

express-tongue

Express middleware to handle sites in multiple languages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3mos ago
in

i18n-nodejs

I18n module for node, out of frustration with over complicated modules for translation & localization I created this module with simplicity in mind.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
685
Last Commit
5yrs ago

next-ntms

Turn your Notion into a powerful, collaborative and automatic Translation Management System for your Next.js app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
8mos ago