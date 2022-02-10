Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Internationalization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-intl
The monorepo home to all of the FormatJS related libraries, most notably react-intl.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
977K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
react-i18next
Internationalization for react done right. Using the i18next i18n ecosystem.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
i18next
i18next: learn once - translate everywhere
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
4
Performant
ni
next-i18next
The easiest way to translate your NextJs apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
158K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
next-translate
Next.js plugin + i18n API for Next.js 🌍 - Load page translations and use them in an easy way!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
49.6K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
globalize
A JavaScript library for internationalization and localization that leverages the official Unicode CLDR JSON data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
191K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
node-polyglot
Give your JavaScript the ability to speak many languages.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
gatsby-plugin-react-i18next
Easily translate your Gatsby website into multiple languages
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fbt
A JavaScript Internationalization Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@lingui/core
🌍📖 A readable, automated, and optimized (5 kb) internationalization for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
93.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
i18next-http-backend
i18next-http-backend is a backend layer for i18next using in Node.js, in the browser and for Deno.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
313K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
i18next-http-middleware
i18next-http-middleware is a middleware to be used with Node.js web frameworks like express or Fastify and also for Deno.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
97.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ni
next-intl
A minimal, but complete solution for internationalization in Next.js apps. 🌐
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
next-multilingual
An opinionated end-to-end solution for Next.js applications that requires multiple languages.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
16hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ni1
ni18n
Simple and powerful i18next integration for next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
291
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
next-rosetta
Next.js + Rosetta + TypeScript with native i18n support | Lightweight, simple, easy to integrate, no custom server required and efficient because will only download the locale you need.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
565
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
int
intl
Compatibility implementation of the ECMAScript Internationalization API (ECMA-402) for JavaScript -- UNMAINTAINED
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
656K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpr
gatsby-plugin-react-intl
Gatsby plugin that turns your website into an internationalization-framework out of the box.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nzi
next-zero-intl
Zero hassle internationalization for your next.js apps. It's only under 2kb while letting you choose from more than 100+ locales.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nei
next-export-i18n
Internationalize (18n) next.js with true support for next export
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
644
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@moxy/next-intl
Library to integrate react-intl with Next.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
288
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
babelfish
human friendly i18n for javascript (node.js + browser)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-theme-i18n
This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
709
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpu
gatsby-plugin-usei18n
A Gatsby plugin for providing internationalization support to your Gatsby site.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tra
@aminnairi/translation
Multi-lingual translation library.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-theme-i18n-react-i18next
This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
345
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpi
@3nvi/gatsby-plugin-intl
A collection of gatsby packages to easy the mundane tasks of i18n support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gti
@3nvi/gatsby-theme-intl
A collection of gatsby packages to easy the mundane tasks of i18n support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
handlebars-intl
Handlebars helpers for internationalization.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@zyda/next-localization
Localization for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
18.4KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
nir
next-i18n-rewrites
Next.js utility to generate i18n pages according to custom rewrites rules.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
format-message
Internationalization Made Easy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
194
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
erl
express-request-language
A middleware to figure out a request's language tag by parsing Accept-Language header and stored cookies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pi
ptz-i18n
I18n functions to be used with Gatsby projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
soya-next
An opinionated configured Next.js framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpi
gatsby-plugin-i18n
Multi language feature for Gatsby
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
el
express-locale
Express middleware to determine locale
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@bond-london/gatsby-plugin-cms-i18next
Gatsby plugin for internationalisation where the CMS has the translations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpi
gatsby-plugin-intl
Gatsby plugin that turns your website into an internationalization-framework out of the box.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
317
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
i18n-abide
Node.js express connect module for i18n and l10n support
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@trisbee/next-i18n-routes-middleware
A middleware for having fully internationalized URLs in your Next.js apps https://npmjs.com/package/@trisbee/next-i18n-routes-middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-theme-i18n-lingui
This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpt
gatsby-plugin-translate-urls
Gatsby plugin to translate urls
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
strong
Internationalization library for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
use-next-intl-format
Super lightweight and zero-dependencies React Hook for creating memoized native instances of Intl for Next.js i18n
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ie
i18n-express
A simple i18n middleware for Express.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsi
@3nvi/gatsby-starter-intl
A collection of gatsby packages to easy the mundane tasks of i18n support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
et
express-tongue
Express middleware to handle sites in multiple languages
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
in
i18n-nodejs
I18n module for node, out of frustration with over complicated modules for translation & localization I created this module with simplicity in mind.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
685
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-ntms
Turn your Notion into a powerful, collaborative and automatic Translation Management System for your Next.js app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package