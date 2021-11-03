openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Instagram API Libraries

ipa

instagram-private-api

NodeJS Instagram private API SDK. Written in TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
29.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
iwa

instagram-web-api

🤳 Instagram Private Web API client for Node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
877
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ins

instatouch

Instagram Scraper. Scrape useful data/posts from instagram users, hashtag and locations pages. Comments and people who liked specific posts and soon more. No login or API keys are required

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
25d ago
ui

user-instagram

This module allows you to get the data of any user or post on Instagram.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
gsi

gatsby-source-instagram

Create nodes from instagram posts hashtags and profiles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
143
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
7mos ago

instagram-node

NodeJS driver for the instagram API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ipa

@rainwater11/instagram-private-api

NodeJS Instagram private API SDK. Written in TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
gsi

gatsby-source-instagram-all

Gatsby source plugin for fetching all instagram posts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
804
Last Commit
ni

node-instagram

Instagram api client for node that support promises.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
382
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ip

instagram-posts

Get Instagram posts from a user

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
291
Last Commit
2yrs ago
spe

spectragram

A jQuery plugin using the Instagram Basic Display API to fetch and display user photo feeds inside a list or any container you define.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
463
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
1yr ago
fi

fetch-instagram

📸 A lightweight and universal Instagram API client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
3yrs ago
inl

instagram-node-lib

The Instagram Node Lib is a helper library for node that makes communicating with the Instagram API easy.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
301
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
9yrs ago
ins

instagram

A node.js library for instagr.am

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
11yrs ago

instagram-wrapi

Wrapper for Instagram API ⧇

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ins

instajam

Instajam is a JavaScript wrapper for the Instagram API. You provide the access token, we provide the jam. Or whatever.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago

instagram-node-api

BETA - A node wrapper to Instagram API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ir

instagram-realtime

Event-driven, Object-oriented Instagram API Wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ins

instagood

A simple library with actions that instagram API don't have.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago

socializr

Realtime library for streaming data from social network apis.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
ins

instapics

A node.js wrapper for the Instagram API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
nod

nodegram

:metal: Simplest Instagram Api library in Javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
147
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago