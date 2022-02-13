openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Infinite Scroll Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rv

react-virtuoso

The most powerful virtual list component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Performant
2Easy to Use

pro-gallery

Blazing fast & beautiful galleries built for the web

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Performant
4Highly Customizable
rv

react-virtualized

React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge

@webcreate/infinite-ajax-scroll

Turn your existing pagination into infinite scrolling pages with ease

AGPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
843
Weekly Downloads
825
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
rw

react-window

React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
946K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
9
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant
nis

ngx-infinite-scroll

Infinite Scroll Directive for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
ris

react-infinite-scroll-component

An awesome Infinite Scroll component in react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
400K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

react-list

📜 A versatile infinite scroll React component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vvs

vue-virtual-scroll-list

⚡️A vue component support big amount data list with high render performance and efficient.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
64.4K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

infinite-scroll

📜 Automatically add next page

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rmi

react-masonry-infinite

React component for masonry infinite grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

vue-infinite-scroll

An infinite scroll directive for vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
23.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Buggy
1Abandoned
vs

vue-select

Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago
ris

react-infinite-scroller

⏬ Infinite scroll component for React in ES6

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
328K
Last Commit
5d ago
nus

ngx-ui-scroll

Infinite/virtual scroll for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
ris

react-infinite-scroll-hook

A simple hook to create infinite scroll list components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
38.6K
Last Commit
17d ago

@researchgate/react-intersection-list

React infinite scroll using the Intersection <Observer /> API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
22d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-lists

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
rv

react-vtree

React component for efficiently rendering large tree structures

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-lists

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
usi

use-simple-infinite-scroll

A simple React Hook for infinite scrolling built on the Intersection Observer API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
9mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-listview

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@egjs/react-infinitegrid

A module used to arrange card elements including content infinitely on a grid layout.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
588
Last Commit
1mo ago

@three11/infinite-scroll

Vanilla ES2017 module for loading more items as the user scrolls

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
4d ago
mas

masonic

🧱 High-performance masonry layouts for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
nms

ng-mat-select-infinite-scroll

Infinite Scroll directive for angular material select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@ts-pro/vue-eternal-loading

Vue 3 infinity loading component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
372
Last Commit
13d ago
vil

vue-infinite-loading

An infinite scroll plugin for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
89.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rtv

react-tiny-virtual-list

A tiny but mighty 3kb list virtualization library, with zero dependencies 💪 Supports variable heights/widths, sticky items, scrolling to index, and more!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
84.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nvs

ngx-virtual-scroller

Virtual Scroll displays a virtual, "infinite" list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
949
Weekly Downloads
37.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
riv

react-infinite-viewer

Infinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
240
Last Commit
3mos ago
rul

@scena/ruler

A Ruler component that can draw grids and scroll infinitely.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
1mo ago

@ecodev/natural-gallery-js

A lazy load, infinite scroll and natural layout list gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-infinite

A browser-ready efficient scrolling container based on UITableView

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tab

@transunion-ui/tablejs

High performance table solution for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
10mos ago
viv

vue-infinite-viewer

Infinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
3mos ago

@ui-grid/infinite-scroll

UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
11d ago
it

infinite-tree

A browser-ready tree library that can efficiently display a large amount of data using infinite scrolling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
3mos ago
vms

vue-mugen-scroll

Infinite scroll component for Vue.js 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
542
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rni

react-native-infinite-flatlist-patch

Now easily solve the problem of infinite scrolling!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
298
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-chatview

Infinite scroll chat or feed component for React.js

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

angular-ui-scroll

Unlimited bidirectional scrolling over a limited element buffer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
niv

ngx-infinite-viewer

Infinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3mos ago
nis

ngx-infinite-scroller

Infinite and bidirectional scroll directive for Angular 11

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
jsc

jscroll

An infinite scrolling plugin for jQuery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ilv

infinite-loading-vue3

An infinite scroll component for Vue 3.0 apps

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
150
Last Commit
10mos ago

@true-directive/grid

Full-featured Angular Data Grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3mos ago
vpt

vue-pull-to

⚡️ A pull-down refresh and pull-up load more and infinite scroll component for Vue.js --Vue下拉刷新组件

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
727
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
zin

zinfinitescroll

directive to register handler when an element is scrolled down near its end or scrolled top near its top

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
914
Last Commit
6yrs ago
vui

vue-use-infinite-scroll

A Vue composition function that makes infinite scroll a breeze.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
2mos ago