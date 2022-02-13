Categories
10 Best JavaScript Infinite Scroll Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rv
react-virtuoso
The most powerful virtual list component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
2
Easy to Use
pro-gallery
Blazing fast & beautiful galleries built for the web
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Performant
4
Highly Customizable
rv
react-virtualized
React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Highly Customizable
4
Bleeding Edge
@webcreate/infinite-ajax-scroll
Turn your existing pagination into infinite scrolling pages with ease
Save
AGPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
843
Weekly Downloads
825
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
rw
react-window
React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
946K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
4
Performant
nis
ngx-infinite-scroll
Infinite Scroll Directive for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
ris
react-infinite-scroll-component
An awesome Infinite Scroll component in react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
400K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-list
📜 A versatile infinite scroll React component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vvs
vue-virtual-scroll-list
⚡️A vue component support big amount data list with high render performance and efficient.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
64.4K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
infinite-scroll
📜 Automatically add next page
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rmi
react-masonry-infinite
React component for masonry infinite grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-infinite-scroll
An infinite scroll directive for vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
23.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
vs
vue-select
Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ris
react-infinite-scroller
⏬ Infinite scroll component for React in ES6
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
328K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nus
ngx-ui-scroll
Infinite/virtual scroll for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ris
react-infinite-scroll-hook
A simple hook to create infinite scroll list components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
38.6K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@researchgate/react-intersection-list
React infinite scroll using the Intersection <Observer /> API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-lists
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rv
react-vtree
React component for efficiently rendering large tree structures
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-lists
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
usi
use-simple-infinite-scroll
A simple React Hook for infinite scrolling built on the Intersection Observer API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-listview
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@egjs/react-infinitegrid
A module used to arrange card elements including content infinitely on a grid layout.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
588
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@three11/infinite-scroll
Vanilla ES2017 module for loading more items as the user scrolls
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mas
masonic
🧱 High-performance masonry layouts for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nms
ng-mat-select-infinite-scroll
Infinite Scroll directive for angular material select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
1.12KB
Tree-Shakeable
@ts-pro/vue-eternal-loading
Vue 3 infinity loading component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
372
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vil
vue-infinite-loading
An infinite scroll plugin for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
89.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtv
react-tiny-virtual-list
A tiny but mighty 3kb list virtualization library, with zero dependencies 💪 Supports variable heights/widths, sticky items, scrolling to index, and more!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
84.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nvs
ngx-virtual-scroller
Virtual Scroll displays a virtual, "infinite" list.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
949
Weekly Downloads
37.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
riv
react-infinite-viewer
Infinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
240
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rul
@scena/ruler
A Ruler component that can draw grids and scroll infinitely.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ecodev/natural-gallery-js
A lazy load, infinite scroll and natural layout list gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-infinite
A browser-ready efficient scrolling container based on UITableView
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tab
@transunion-ui/tablejs
High performance table solution for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
viv
vue-infinite-viewer
Infinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ui-grid/infinite-scroll
UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
it
infinite-tree
A browser-ready tree library that can efficiently display a large amount of data using infinite scrolling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vms
vue-mugen-scroll
Infinite scroll component for Vue.js 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
542
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-infinite-flatlist-patch
Now easily solve the problem of infinite scrolling!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
298
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-chatview
Infinite scroll chat or feed component for React.js
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-ui-scroll
Unlimited bidirectional scrolling over a limited element buffer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
niv
ngx-infinite-viewer
Infinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nis
ngx-infinite-scroller
Infinite and bidirectional scroll directive for Angular 11
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jsc
jscroll
An infinite scrolling plugin for jQuery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ilv
infinite-loading-vue3
An infinite scroll component for Vue 3.0 apps
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
150
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@true-directive/grid
Full-featured Angular Data Grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vpt
vue-pull-to
⚡️ A pull-down refresh and pull-up load more and infinite scroll component for Vue.js --Vue下拉刷新组件
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
727
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zin
zinfinitescroll
directive to register handler when an element is scrolled down near its end or scrolled top near its top
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
914
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
0.56KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
vui
vue-use-infinite-scroll
A Vue composition function that makes infinite scroll a breeze.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
