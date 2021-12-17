Categories
10 Best JavaScript Imgur API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
img
imgur
Upload images to imgur.com
MIT
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
iu
imgur-uploader
Upload images to imgur
MIT
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ina
imgur-node-api
A way to access imgur's api from node.js
Unknown
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
7yrs ago
in
imgur-node
An easy-to-use wrapper for version 3 of the imgur API.
GPL-3.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
pi
passport-imgur
Passport strategy for authenticating with imgur's API using the OAuth 2.0 API.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
6yrs ago
iu
imgur-upload
node js imgur api anonymous upload
Unknown
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
9yrs ago
img
imgurnode
Simple Express server for interacting with the Imgur API
Unknown
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
img
imgurwrap
A node.js module for making requests against the Imgur API.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ni
node-imgur
A CLI tool and wrapper for the Imgur API.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
img
imgurjs
An Imgur API wrapper.
ISC
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
ii
imgur-info
Imgur resolver without api code
MIT
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ic
imgur-client
Interact easily with the imgur.com API
MIT
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
img
imgurk
A nodejs module that facilitates simple imgur api access for anonymously grabbing images.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
iaj
imgur-api.js
A powerful library for interacting with the Imgur API
ISC
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
it
imgur-tags
Interacts with the ImgurTags API.
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pul
pullgur
A Javascript CLI to save Galleries from the imgur API to your local hard drive
MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
