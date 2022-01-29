Categories
10 Best JavaScript Image Viewer Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
lig
lightgallery
A customizable, modular, responsive, lightbox gallery plugin.
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
1
Buggy
rig
react-image-gallery
React carousel image gallery component with thumbnail support 🖼
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
81.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
4
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
vie
viewerjs
JavaScript image viewer.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
23.2K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
vv
v-viewer
Image viewer component for vue, supports rotation, scale, zoom and so on, based on viewer.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cornerstone-core
JavaScript library to display interactive medical images including but not limited to DICOM
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
lj
lightgallery.js
Full featured JavaScript image & video gallery. No dependencies
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Responsive Maintainers
pho
photoswipe
JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.5K
Weekly Downloads
84.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
rim
react-image-magnify
A responsive image zoom component designed for shopping sites.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
482
Weekly Downloads
38K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rpg
react-photo-gallery
React Photo Gallery
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
20.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nii
ngx-ionic-image-viewer
An Ionic 4 Angular component to view & zoom on images and photos without any additional dependencies.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-native-image-gallery
Pure JavaScript image gallery component for iOS and Android with high-performance and native feeling in mind
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-gallery-slideshow
🖼 Lightweight and responsive image gallery for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
ivv
ice-vue-viewer
Image viewer component for vue, supports rotation, scale, zoom and so on, based on viewer.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-photo-view
Pinch-to-zoom view for React Native (both iOS and Android)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
778
Weekly Downloads
650
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vim
@ispa.io/vimage
v-image is a plugin for Vue.js that allows you to show images in full-screen gallery by adding only one directive to the tag
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rni
react-native-image-zoom-viewer
🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
360
360viewer
🔮 An embeddable, lightweight 360º video/image viewer
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
openseadragon
An open-source, web-based viewer for zoomable images, implemented in pure JavaScript.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rzp
react-zoom-pan-pinch
React library to support easy zoom, pan, pinch on various html dom elements like images and divs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
565
Weekly Downloads
91.4K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmi
react-medium-image-zoom
🔎 Medium.com style image zoom for React 🔍
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
49.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mirador
An open-source, web-based 'multi-up' viewer that supports zoom-pan-rotate functionality, ability to display/compare simple images, and images with annotations.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
438
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rv
react-viewer
react image viewer, supports rotation, scale, zoom and so on
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
riv
react-images-viewer
A react library that view photos list easily, and a simple, responsive viewer component for displaying an array of images.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Abandoned
1
Easy to Use
rni
react-native-image-layout
An easy and simple to use React Native component to render a custom masonry layout for remote images and displayed on a custom interactive image viewer. Includes animations and support for both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by [Lue Hang](https://www.facebook.com/lue.hang) (the author).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
rsi
react-simple-image-viewer
Simple image viewer component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nds
ngx-drag-scroll
A lightweight responsive Angular carousel library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-silentbox
A lightbox inspired Vue.js component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
249
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clarivate/angular-image-viewer
Image Viewer For Angular 8+ . It also has various functionality like Image FullScreent, Rotate, Zoom etc.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-image-viewing
Tiny, purely TS, modal component for viewing images 🏙
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
495
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-viewer
Angular 8+ directive for the Viewer.js library 🔎
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
638
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aiv
@hreimer/angular-image-viewer
Image Viewer For Angular 8+ . It also has various functionality like Image FullScreen, Rotate, Zoom etc.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
292
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
gs
gallery-server
Beautiful and powerful yet simple local image viewer on your PC or mobile.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
viv
vue-image-viewer-mz
Vue image viewer for vue2 and vue3 using medium-zoom
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
niv
ngx-image-viewer
An image viewer component for Angular 2+
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nif
ng-image-fullscreen-view
An Angular responsive image fullscreen viewer. Also support youtube and mp4 video urls.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ni
@hallysonh/ngx-imageviewer
Angular 5 Image Viewer Component based on Canvas
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-file-previewer
A browser/device-agnostic file previewer for PDF, JPG, and PNG filetypes built on top of React-PDF
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rlc
react-lightbox-component
An image lightbox component for ReactJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
niv
ng2-image-viewer
Ng2-Image Viewer for Angular 2+ projects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vps
vue-picture-swipe
🖼 Vue Picture Swipe Gallery (a gallery of image with thumbnails, lazy-load and swipe) backed by photoswipe
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
axi
angular-x-image-viewer
Image Viewer For Angular 8+ . It also has various functionality like Image FullScreent, Rotate, Zoom etc.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@devmn/image-viewer
🔥⚡ Components and Libraries for Angular.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kal
kaleidoscopejs
🔮 An embeddable, lightweight 360º video/image viewer
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
702
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfi
react-fullscreen-image
An accessible, fast, and snappy fullscreen React image viewer.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
434
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
ri
react-intense
A React component for viewing large images up close 🔍
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
nativescript-photoviewer
A simple Photo-Viewer component for NativeScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ima
imageviewer
⚠️ [Deprecated] No longer maintained, please use https://github.com/fengyuanchen/jquery-viewer
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
374
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
viv
vue-image-viewer
a simple and lightweight image viewer.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-photo-browser
Local and remote media gallery with captions, selections and grid view support for react native.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
708
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ni
@emazv72/ngx-imageviewer
Angular 10 Image Viewer Component based on Canvas
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
