openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Image Viewer Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

lig

lightgallery

A customizable, modular, responsive, lightbox gallery plugin.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
16d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Buggy
rig

react-image-gallery

React carousel image gallery component with thumbnail support 🖼

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
81.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
4Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
vie

viewerjs

JavaScript image viewer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
23.2K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vv

v-viewer

Image viewer component for vue, supports rotation, scale, zoom and so on, based on viewer.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

cornerstone-core

JavaScript library to display interactive medical images including but not limited to DICOM

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
lj

lightgallery.js

Full featured JavaScript image & video gallery. No dependencies

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
pho

photoswipe

JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.5K
Weekly Downloads
84.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
rim

react-image-magnify

A responsive image zoom component designed for shopping sites.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
482
Weekly Downloads
38K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rpg

react-photo-gallery

React Photo Gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
20.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nii

ngx-ionic-image-viewer

An Ionic 4 Angular component to view & zoom on images and photos without any additional dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
16d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-native-image-gallery

Pure JavaScript image gallery component for iOS and Android with high-performance and native feeling in mind

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

vue-gallery-slideshow

🖼 Lightweight and responsive image gallery for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
ivv

ice-vue-viewer

Image viewer component for vue, supports rotation, scale, zoom and so on, based on viewer.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnp

react-native-photo-view

Pinch-to-zoom view for React Native (both iOS and Android)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
778
Weekly Downloads
650
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vim

@ispa.io/vimage

v-image is a plugin for Vue.js that allows you to show images in full-screen gallery by adding only one directive to the tag

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rni

react-native-image-zoom-viewer

🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Buggy
360

360viewer

🔮 An embeddable, lightweight 360º video/image viewer

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

openseadragon

An open-source, web-based viewer for zoomable images, implemented in pure JavaScript.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
24d ago
rzp

react-zoom-pan-pinch

React library to support easy zoom, pan, pinch on various html dom elements like images and divs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
565
Weekly Downloads
91.4K
Last Commit
7mos ago
rmi

react-medium-image-zoom

🔎 Medium.com style image zoom for React 🔍

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
49.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago

mirador

An open-source, web-based 'multi-up' viewer that supports zoom-pan-rotate functionality, ability to display/compare simple images, and images with annotations.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
438
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rv

react-viewer

react image viewer, supports rotation, scale, zoom and so on

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
riv

react-images-viewer

A react library that view photos list easily, and a simple, responsive viewer component for displaying an array of images.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
1Easy to Use
rni

react-native-image-layout

An easy and simple to use React Native component to render a custom masonry layout for remote images and displayed on a custom interactive image viewer. Includes animations and support for both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by [Lue Hang](https://www.facebook.com/lue.hang) (the author).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
rsi

react-simple-image-viewer

Simple image viewer component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
nds

ngx-drag-scroll

A lightweight responsive Angular carousel library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
vs

vue-silentbox

A lightbox inspired Vue.js component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
249
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
10mos ago

@clarivate/angular-image-viewer

Image Viewer For Angular 8+ . It also has various functionality like Image FullScreent, Rotate, Zoom etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-native-image-viewing

Tiny, purely TS, modal component for viewing images 🏙

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
495
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago

ngx-viewer

Angular 8+ directive for the Viewer.js library 🔎

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
638
Last Commit
5mos ago
aiv

@hreimer/angular-image-viewer

Image Viewer For Angular 8+ . It also has various functionality like Image FullScreen, Rotate, Zoom etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
292
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
gs

gallery-server

Beautiful and powerful yet simple local image viewer on your PC or mobile.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
4mos ago
viv

vue-image-viewer-mz

Vue image viewer for vue2 and vue3 using medium-zoom

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7mos ago
niv

ngx-image-viewer

An image viewer component for Angular 2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nif

ng-image-fullscreen-view

An Angular responsive image fullscreen viewer. Also support youtube and mp4 video urls.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ni

@hallysonh/ngx-imageviewer

Angular 5 Image Viewer Component based on Canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-file-previewer

A browser/device-agnostic file previewer for PDF, JPG, and PNG filetypes built on top of React-PDF

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rlc

react-lightbox-component

An image lightbox component for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
niv

ng2-image-viewer

Ng2-Image Viewer for Angular 2+ projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vps

vue-picture-swipe

🖼 Vue Picture Swipe Gallery (a gallery of image with thumbnails, lazy-load and swipe) backed by photoswipe

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
axi

angular-x-image-viewer

Image Viewer For Angular 8+ . It also has various functionality like Image FullScreent, Rotate, Zoom etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@devmn/image-viewer

🔥⚡ Components and Libraries for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4mos ago
kal

kaleidoscopejs

🔮 An embeddable, lightweight 360º video/image viewer

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
702
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rfi

react-fullscreen-image

An accessible, fast, and snappy fullscreen React image viewer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
434
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Buggy
ri

react-intense

A React component for viewing large images up close 🔍

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
3mos ago
np

nativescript-photoviewer

A simple Photo-Viewer component for NativeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
10mos ago
ima

imageviewer

⚠️ [Deprecated] No longer maintained, please use https://github.com/fengyuanchen/jquery-viewer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
374
Last Commit
2yrs ago
viv

vue-image-viewer

a simple and lightweight image viewer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6mos ago
rnp

react-native-photo-browser

Local and remote media gallery with captions, selections and grid view support for react native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
708
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
9mos ago
ni

@emazv72/ngx-imageviewer

Angular 10 Image Viewer Component based on Canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2mos ago