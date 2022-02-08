openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Image Picker Libraries

react-native-image-picker

🌄 A React Native module that allows you to use native UI to select media from the device library or directly from the camera.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
113K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
15
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
6Performant

expo-image-picker

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
60.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@react-native-community/cameraroll

CameraRoll is a react-native native module that provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
52.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
rni

react-native-image-crop-picker

iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
76.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant

filestack-js

Official Javascript SDK for the Filestack API and content ingestion system.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
117K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rpg

react-photo-gallery

React Photo Gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
20.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rgg

react-grid-gallery

Justified image gallery component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
ima

imagesloaded

📷 JavaScript is all like "You images done yet or what?"

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
223K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nip

ng-image-picker

This piece of code is an image files selector for AngularJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
smi

spartan-multi-image-picker

A Jquery multi image picker with preview (and madness)

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
vsi

vue-select-image

✅ Vue 2.x component for selecting image from list

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
cpa

cordova-plugin-advanced-imagepicker

Cordova Plugin for an advanced (multiple) ImagePicker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
238
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-native-customized-image-picker

iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
5d ago
rnc

react-native-camera-roll-picker

📷 A React Native component providing images selection from camera roll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
iur

image-upload-react

react image picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
322
Last Commit
6mos ago
rip

react-image-picker

Picks images from gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
739
Last Commit

cordova-plugin-image-picker

Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
402
Weekly Downloads
448
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
cpm

cordova-plugin-mediapicker-dmcsdk

cordova android ios mediaPicker support selection of multiple image and video gif ✨ cordova android 和 ios 图片视频选择cordova插件，支持多图 视频 gif，ui类似微信

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
7mos ago
ip

image-picker

Image Picker is a simple jQuery plugin that transforms a select element into a more user friendly graphical interface.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
314
Last Commit

react-native-photo-upload

Cross platform photo upload component for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
310
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnp

react-native-photo-browser

Local and remote media gallery with captions, selections and grid view support for react native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
708
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
9mos ago

nativescript-imagepicker

Imagepicker plugin supporting both single and multiple selection.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
10mos ago
nip

ngp-image-picker

Angular library based on angular material components for the selection, edition and compression of images in png, jpeg, webp formats This library was generated with Angular CLI version 10.0.0.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
200
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable

@osvlabs/cordova-plugin-image-picker

Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rsg

react-smart-gallery

A React component that render images in a box using multi-photo story grid. Just like facebook does in timeline.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
154
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnf

react-native-full-image-picker

Support taking photo, video recording or selecting from photo library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cip

cordova-image-picker

Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nip

nc-image-picker

Simple image picker that talks to backend

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cpi

cordova-plugin-image-picker-ct

Forked from wymsee/cordova-imagePicker. Fixes permission issue on Android that causes the app to crash

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sji

syamsoul-jquery-image-picker

A jQuery plugins to be used as image picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rni

react-native-image-color-picker

Image color picker based on image source provided and return image different color palettes or average color palette

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nti

nativescript-telegram-image-picker

NativeScript plugin using the TelegramGallery Image Picker library for a customized image picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnn

react-native-new-image-picker

react-native-new-image-picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
cfi

cordova-fancy-image-picker

A flexible way to pick and display multiple images from the phone using Cordova

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vu

vuetify-unsplash

Vue dialog component for image search and selection from unsplash.com based on Vuetfiy with high customizability thanks to over 30 properties

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago

nativescript-ssi-imagepicker

Imagepicker plugin supporting both single and multiple selection.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rgp

react-gallery-picker

Gallery Picker with React js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
vip

vue-image-picker

Image Picker on Vue.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
eis

ember-image-slider

Horizontal image slider and picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago

vue-picker

A multi-slot picker based on vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cps

@ltin071/cordova-plugin-samuel-image-picker

Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
nm

nativescript-mediaselector

A plugin for the NativeScript framework implementing multiple image/video picker

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
cpi

cordova-plugin-imagepicker-ecidi

Cordova ImagePicker Plugin For Ecidi

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
cpl

cordova-plugin-log2c-image-picker

Cordova Image picker plugin.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago