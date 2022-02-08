Categories
10 Best JavaScript Image Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-image-picker
🌄 A React Native module that allows you to use native UI to select media from the device library or directly from the camera.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
113K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
14
Great Documentation
12
Easy to Use
6
Performant
expo-image-picker
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
60.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@react-native-community/cameraroll
CameraRoll is a react-native native module that provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
52.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
rni
react-native-image-crop-picker
iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
76.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
filestack-js
Official Javascript SDK for the Filestack API and content ingestion system.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
117K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rpg
react-photo-gallery
React Photo Gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
20.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rgg
react-grid-gallery
Justified image gallery component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
ima
imagesloaded
📷 JavaScript is all like "You images done yet or what?"
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
223K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nip
ng-image-picker
This piece of code is an image files selector for AngularJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
smi
spartan-multi-image-picker
A Jquery multi image picker with preview (and madness)
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
vsi
vue-select-image
✅ Vue 2.x component for selecting image from list
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
cpa
cordova-plugin-advanced-imagepicker
Cordova Plugin for an advanced (multiple) ImagePicker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
238
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-customized-image-picker
iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-camera-roll-picker
📷 A React Native component providing images selection from camera roll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iur
image-upload-react
react image picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
322
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rip
react-image-picker
Picks images from gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
739
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-image-picker
Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
402
Weekly Downloads
448
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
cpm
cordova-plugin-mediapicker-dmcsdk
cordova android ios mediaPicker support selection of multiple image and video gif ✨ cordova android 和 ios 图片视频选择cordova插件，支持多图 视频 gif，ui类似微信
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ip
image-picker
Image Picker is a simple jQuery plugin that transforms a select element into a more user friendly graphical interface.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
314
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-photo-upload
Cross platform photo upload component for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
310
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-photo-browser
Local and remote media gallery with captions, selections and grid view support for react native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
708
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nativescript-imagepicker
Imagepicker plugin supporting both single and multiple selection.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nip
ngp-image-picker
Angular library based on angular material components for the selection, edition and compression of images in png, jpeg, webp formats This library was generated with Angular CLI version 10.0.0.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
200
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
@osvlabs/cordova-plugin-image-picker
Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsg
react-smart-gallery
A React component that render images in a box using multi-photo story grid. Just like facebook does in timeline.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
154
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-full-image-picker
Support taking photo, video recording or selecting from photo library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cip
cordova-image-picker
Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nip
nc-image-picker
Simple image picker that talks to backend
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpi
cordova-plugin-image-picker-ct
Forked from wymsee/cordova-imagePicker. Fixes permission issue on Android that causes the app to crash
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sji
syamsoul-jquery-image-picker
A jQuery plugins to be used as image picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-image-color-picker
Image color picker based on image source provided and return image different color palettes or average color palette
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nti
nativescript-telegram-image-picker
NativeScript plugin using the TelegramGallery Image Picker library for a customized image picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnn
react-native-new-image-picker
react-native-new-image-picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cfi
cordova-fancy-image-picker
A flexible way to pick and display multiple images from the phone using Cordova
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vu
vuetify-unsplash
Vue dialog component for image search and selection from unsplash.com based on Vuetfiy with high customizability thanks to over 30 properties
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nativescript-ssi-imagepicker
Imagepicker plugin supporting both single and multiple selection.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgp
react-gallery-picker
Gallery Picker with React js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vip
vue-image-picker
Image Picker on Vue.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eis
ember-image-slider
Horizontal image slider and picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-picker
A multi-slot picker based on vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cps
@ltin071/cordova-plugin-samuel-image-picker
Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
nativescript-mediaselector
A plugin for the NativeScript framework implementing multiple image/video picker
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpi
cordova-plugin-imagepicker-ecidi
Cordova ImagePicker Plugin For Ecidi
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpl
cordova-plugin-log2c-image-picker
Cordova Image picker plugin.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
