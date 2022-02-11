openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Image Manipulation Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

gatsby-image

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
12
Top Feedback
10Easy to Use
9Performant
7Great Documentation
sha

sharp

High performance Node.js image processing, the fastest module to resize JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF and TIFF images. Uses the libvips library.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
40
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
6Great Documentation
6Performant
cro

cropperjs

JavaScript image cropper.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
370K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
nic

ngx-image-compress

Angular library for uploading and compressing images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rc

react-cropper

Cropperjs as React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
95.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

tui-image-editor

🍞🎨 Full-featured photo image editor using canvas. It is really easy, and it comes with great filters.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nic

ngx-image-cropper

An image cropper for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
616
Weekly Downloads
83.7K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@toast-ui/react-image-editor

🍞🎨 Full-featured photo image editor using canvas. It is really easy, and it comes with great filters.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-easy-crop

A React component to crop images/videos with easy interactions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aic

antd-img-crop

🔪 An image cropper for Ant Design Upload

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
rni

react-native-image-crop-picker

iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
76.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
rae

react-avatar-editor

Small avatar & profile picture component. Resize and crop uploaded images using a intuitive user interface.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
93.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp

react-native-photo-manipulator

Image processing library to edit photo programmatically in React Native. It can print text, overlay other image (add watermark), resize, crop and optimize image size, convert format to jpeg or png

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
695
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
jim

jimp

An image processing library written entirely in JavaScript for Node, with zero external or native dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
3Slow
2Great Documentation
noi

next-optimized-images

🌅 next-optimized-images automatically optimizes images used in next.js projects (jpeg, png, svg, webp and gif).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
60.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vc

vue-cropperjs

A Vue wrapper component for cropperjs https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
781
Weekly Downloads
38.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
can

canvacord

Powerful image manipulation package for beginners.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15.6K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

gatsby-plugin-sharp

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
349K
Last Commit
3d ago

gatsby-transformer-sharp

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
321K
Last Commit
3d ago

gatsby-plugin-image

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
3d ago

react-native-image-resizer

🗻 Resize local images with React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

gatsby-remark-images

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
60.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
cam

caman

Javascript HTML5 (Ca)nvas (Man)ipulation

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

expo-image-manipulator

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit
3d ago

ngx-image-drawing

Angular module to draw on images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
302
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ric

react-image-crop

A responsive image cropping tool for React

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
258K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
fil

filterous

Instagram-like photo manipulation library for Node.js and Javascript on browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@imgix/gatsby

A simple yet powerful integration between Gatsby and Imgix

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
8d ago

pica

Resize image in browser with high quality and high speed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
31.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
dum

dumcanvas

Powerful image manipulation tool to manipulate images easily.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vac

vue-advanced-cropper

The advanced vue cropper library that gives you opportunity to create your own croppers suited for any website design

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
482
Weekly Downloads
26K
Last Commit
23d ago
rif

react-image-file-resizer

Resize Local Images with React 🌄 🌅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
42.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
es

express-sharp

🏞 Real-time image processing for your express application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
396
Last Commit
2mos ago
rae

react-avatar-edit

👤 Load, crop & preview avatar with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rnc

react-native-color-matrix-image-filters

Various color matrix based image filters for iOS & Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago

cloudinary_js

Cloudinary JavaScript library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
15d ago
nic

ng2-img-cropper

Angular 2 Image Cropper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
372
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
1.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

image-js

Image processing and manipulation in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
352
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
ep

express-processimage

Express middleware that processes served images according to the query string

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
21d ago

react-cloudimage-responsive

Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with fancy animation on image load. Any questions or issues, please report to https://github.com/scaleflex/react-cloudimage-responsive/issues

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
439
Last Commit
5d ago

croppie

A Javascript Image Cropper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
78.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

pngjs-image

JavaScript-based PNG image encoder, decoder, and manipulator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
71.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vii

vuetify-image-input

Provides basic image editing tools.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago

looks-same

Node.js library for comparing images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
44.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nim

ng2-img-max

Angular 2 module to resize images down to a certain width and height or to reduce the quality to fit a certain maximal filesize - all in the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
vc

vue-croppie

Vue wrapper for croppie

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
239
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
nic

ngx-img-cropper

An image cropping tool for Angular. Features a rectangular crop area. The crop area's aspect ratio can be enforced during dragging. The crop image can either be 1:1 or scaled to fit an area.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
npe

ngx-photo-editor

Angular Photo Editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
629
Last Commit
2mos ago
ima

imagizer

JavaScript library for image manipulation

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5mos ago
imt

imtool

🖼️ Client-side canvas-based image manipulation library.

BSD-3-Clause-Clear
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
445
Last Commit
1yr ago