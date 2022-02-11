Categories
10 Best JavaScript Image Manipulation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gatsby-image
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
10
Easy to Use
9
Performant
7
Great Documentation
sha
sharp
High performance Node.js image processing, the fastest module to resize JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF and TIFF images. Uses the libvips library.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
40
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
6
Great Documentation
6
Performant
cro
cropperjs
JavaScript image cropper.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
370K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
nic
ngx-image-compress
Angular library for uploading and compressing images
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rc
react-cropper
Cropperjs as React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
95.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
tui-image-editor
🍞🎨 Full-featured photo image editor using canvas. It is really easy, and it comes with great filters.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nic
ngx-image-cropper
An image cropper for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
616
Weekly Downloads
83.7K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@toast-ui/react-image-editor
🍞🎨 Full-featured photo image editor using canvas. It is really easy, and it comes with great filters.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-easy-crop
A React component to crop images/videos with easy interactions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aic
antd-img-crop
🔪 An image cropper for Ant Design Upload
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
rni
react-native-image-crop-picker
iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
76.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rae
react-avatar-editor
Small avatar & profile picture component. Resize and crop uploaded images using a intuitive user interface.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
93.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-photo-manipulator
Image processing library to edit photo programmatically in React Native. It can print text, overlay other image (add watermark), resize, crop and optimize image size, convert format to jpeg or png
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
695
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
jim
jimp
An image processing library written entirely in JavaScript for Node, with zero external or native dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
3
Slow
2
Great Documentation
noi
next-optimized-images
🌅 next-optimized-images automatically optimizes images used in next.js projects (jpeg, png, svg, webp and gif).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
60.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vc
vue-cropperjs
A Vue wrapper component for cropperjs https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
781
Weekly Downloads
38.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
can
canvacord
Powerful image manipulation package for beginners.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
gatsby-plugin-sharp
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
349K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-transformer-sharp
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
321K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-plugin-image
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-image-resizer
🗻 Resize local images with React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
gatsby-remark-images
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
60.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cam
caman
Javascript HTML5 (Ca)nvas (Man)ipulation
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
expo-image-manipulator
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-image-drawing
Angular module to draw on images
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
302
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ric
react-image-crop
A responsive image cropping tool for React
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
258K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
4.96KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
fil
filterous
Instagram-like photo manipulation library for Node.js and Javascript on browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@imgix/gatsby
A simple yet powerful integration between Gatsby and Imgix
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pica
Resize image in browser with high quality and high speed
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
31.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dum
dumcanvas
Powerful image manipulation tool to manipulate images easily.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
vac
vue-advanced-cropper
The advanced vue cropper library that gives you opportunity to create your own croppers suited for any website design
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
482
Weekly Downloads
26K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rif
react-image-file-resizer
Resize Local Images with React 🌄 🌅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
42.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
es
express-sharp
🏞 Real-time image processing for your express application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
396
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rae
react-avatar-edit
👤 Load, crop & preview avatar with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-color-matrix-image-filters
Various color matrix based image filters for iOS & Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cloudinary_js
Cloudinary JavaScript library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nic
ng2-img-cropper
Angular 2 Image Cropper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
372
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
image-js
Image processing and manipulation in JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
352
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ep
express-processimage
Express middleware that processes served images according to the query string
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-cloudimage-responsive
Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with fancy animation on image load. Any questions or issues, please report to https://github.com/scaleflex/react-cloudimage-responsive/issues
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
439
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
croppie
A Javascript Image Cropper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
78.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pngjs-image
JavaScript-based PNG image encoder, decoder, and manipulator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
71.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vii
vuetify-image-input
Provides basic image editing tools.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
looks-same
Node.js library for comparing images
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
44.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nim
ng2-img-max
Angular 2 module to resize images down to a certain width and height or to reduce the quality to fit a certain maximal filesize - all in the browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-croppie
Vue wrapper for croppie
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
239
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nic
ngx-img-cropper
An image cropping tool for Angular. Features a rectangular crop area. The crop area's aspect ratio can be enforced during dragging. The crop image can either be 1:1 or scaled to fit an area.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npe
ngx-photo-editor
Angular Photo Editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
629
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ima
imagizer
JavaScript library for image manipulation
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
imt
imtool
🖼️ Client-side canvas-based image manipulation library.
Save
BSD-3-Clause-Clear
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
445
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
