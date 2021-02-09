Categories
10 Best JavaScript Image Conversion Libraries
jim
jimp
An image processing library written entirely in JavaScript for Node, with zero external or native dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
3
Slow
2
Great Documentation
bi
base64-img
convert img to base64, or convert base64 to img
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
eas
easyimage
Node.js module for image processing and manipulation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
623
Weekly Downloads
18.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gm
gm
GraphicsMagick for node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
215K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
pngjs-image
JavaScript-based PNG image encoder, decoder, and manipulator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
71.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ima
imagetracerjs
Simple raster image tracer and vectorizer written in JavaScript.
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
979
Weekly Downloads
61.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uj
upng-js
Fast and advanced PNG (APNG) decoder and encoder (lossy / lossless)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ic
image-convert
convert image to different format like gif2jpg jpg2png also manage the quality & size
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ita
image-to-ascii
💾 A Node.js module that converts images to ASCII art.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
154
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
imconfly
Web server for full-custom images conversion on-the-fly. Fast cache, low resources consumption.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
