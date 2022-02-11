Categories
10 Best JavaScript Icon Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
igniteui-angular
A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
bootstrap-icons
Official open source SVG icon library for Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
styled-icons
💅 Popular icon packs like Font Awesome, Material Design, and Octicons, available as React Styled Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
22.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
@fluentui/react-icons
Fluent System Icons are a collection of familiar, friendly and modern icons from Microsoft.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
20.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@carbon/icons
A design system built by IBM
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rnv
react-native-vector-icons
Customizable Icons for React Native with support for image source and full styling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.5K
Weekly Downloads
305K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
38
Top Feedback
13
Great Documentation
12
Easy to Use
5
Performant
nebular-icons
💥 Customizable Angular UI Library based on Eva Design System 🌚✨Dark Mode
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.4K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Highly Customizable
@fortawesome/angular-fontawesome
Official Angular component for Font Awesome 5+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
@ant-design/icons
⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
732K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Responsive Maintainers
react-icons
svg react icons of popular icon packs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
880K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
19
Easy to Use
12
Great Documentation
10
Performant
font-awesome
The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
Save
(OFL-1.1 AND MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
823K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
1,010
Top Feedback
34
Easy to Use
31
Great Documentation
14
Performant
@fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core
The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@fortawesome/free-regular-svg-icons
The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
Save
(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
485K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons
The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
Save
(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
448K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
ico
@material-ui/icons
Material Design Svg Icons converted to Material-UI React components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
26
Top Feedback
27
Easy to Use
23
Great Documentation
15
Highly Customizable
feather-icons
Simply beautiful open source icons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.4K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
58
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
1
Great Documentation
@progress/kendo-react-common
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
184K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-feather
React component for Feather icons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
171K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Abandoned
rk
react-kawaii
Cute SVG React Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rne
react-native-eva-icons
⭐Eva Icons for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/icon
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
377K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons
The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
Save
(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@uifabric/icons
Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
95.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ri
react-icon
Icon component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
ai
app-icon
Icon management for Mobile Apps. Create icons, generate all required sizes, label and annotate. Supports Native, Cordova, React Native, Xamarin and more. Inspired by cordova-icon.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@carbon/icons-react
A design system built by IBM
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
81.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@uifabric/file-type-icons
Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@patternfly/react-icons
A set of React components for the PatternFly project.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
556
Weekly Downloads
28.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
@blueprintjs/icons
A React-based UI toolkit for the web
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
184K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@carbon/pictograms-react
A design system built by IBM
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@carbon/icons-vue
A design system built by IBM
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@iconify/react
Universal icon framework. One syntax for FontAwesome, Material Design Icons, DashIcons, Feather Icons, EmojiOne, Noto Emoji and many other open source icon sets (100+ icon sets, 100,000+ icons). SVG framework, React, Vue and Svelte components!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
49.8K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/icon
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/icon
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@spectrum-icons/workflow
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/sticker
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
496
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
1.08KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
ico
@react-md/icon
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@carbon/pictograms
A design system built by IBM
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
359
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@iconify/vue
Universal icon framework. One syntax for FontAwesome, Material Design Icons, DashIcons, Feather Icons, EmojiOne, Noto Emoji and many other open source icon sets (100+ icon sets, 100,000+ icons). SVG framework, React, Vue and Svelte components!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-dynamic-vector-icons
Wrapper of react-native-vector-icons to use dynamic types
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsi
react-social-icons
svg social icons in react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
256
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@workday/canvas-kit-react-icon
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ant-design/icons-react
⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@availity/icon
React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/c-icon
⚡️ The next most epic version of Chakra UI Vue based on Vue 3 🚀(WIP)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ant-design/icons-angular
⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
52.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-svgicon
SVG icon components and tool set
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
858
Weekly Downloads
74.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@svg-icons/bootstrap
Open-source icon packs, optimised, published to NPM
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcf
vue-country-flag
Vue component for country flags
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
20.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
asi
angular-svg-icon
Angular component for inlining SVGs allowing them to be easily styled with CSS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
38K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package