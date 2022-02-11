openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Icon Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
igniteui-angular

A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.

TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

bootstrap-icons

Official open source SVG icon library for Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

styled-icons

💅 Popular icon packs like Font Awesome, Material Design, and Octicons, available as React Styled Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
22.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

@fluentui/react-icons

Fluent System Icons are a collection of familiar, friendly and modern icons from Microsoft.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
20.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
@carbon/icons

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rnv

react-native-vector-icons

Customizable Icons for React Native with support for image source and full styling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.5K
Weekly Downloads
305K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
38
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
5Performant

nebular-icons

💥 Customizable Angular UI Library based on Eva Design System 🌚✨Dark Mode

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.4K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable

@fortawesome/angular-fontawesome

Official Angular component for Font Awesome 5+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant

@ant-design/icons

⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
732K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers

react-icons

svg react icons of popular icon packs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
880K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
29
Top Feedback
19Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
10Performant

font-awesome

The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit

(OFL-1.1 AND MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
823K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
1,010
Top Feedback
34Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
14Performant

@fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core

The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@fortawesome/free-regular-svg-icons

The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit

(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
485K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons

The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit

(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
448K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
@material-ui/icons

Material Design Svg Icons converted to Material-UI React components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
User Rating
4.7/ 5
26
Top Feedback
27Easy to Use
23Great Documentation
15Highly Customizable

feather-icons

Simply beautiful open source icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.4K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
58
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Performant
1Great Documentation

@progress/kendo-react-common

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
184K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
react-feather

React component for Feather icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
171K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Abandoned
react-kawaii

Cute SVG React Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-eva-icons

⭐Eva Icons for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
@chakra-ui/icon

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
377K
Last Commit
9d ago

@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons

The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit

(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
@uifabric/icons

Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
95.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
react-icon

Icon component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
app-icon

Icon management for Mobile Apps. Create icons, generate all required sizes, label and annotate. Supports Native, Cordova, React Native, Xamarin and more. Inspired by cordova-icon.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
@carbon/icons-react

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
81.5K
Last Commit
3d ago

@uifabric/file-type-icons

Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
3d ago

@patternfly/react-icons

A set of React components for the PatternFly project.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
556
Weekly Downloads
28.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

@blueprintjs/icons

A React-based UI toolkit for the web

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
184K
Last Commit
4d ago

@carbon/pictograms-react

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
3d ago

@carbon/icons-vue

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

@iconify/react

Universal icon framework. One syntax for FontAwesome, Material Design Icons, DashIcons, Feather Icons, EmojiOne, Noto Emoji and many other open source icon sets (100+ icon sets, 100,000+ icons). SVG framework, React, Vue and Svelte components!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
49.8K
Last Commit
18d ago

@clayui/icon

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

@react-spectrum/icon

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

@spectrum-icons/workflow

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/sticker

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
496
Last Commit
3d ago
@react-md/icon

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
14d ago

@carbon/pictograms

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
359
Last Commit
3d ago

@iconify/vue

Universal icon framework. One syntax for FontAwesome, Material Design Icons, DashIcons, Feather Icons, EmojiOne, Noto Emoji and many other open source icon sets (100+ icon sets, 100,000+ icons). SVG framework, React, Vue and Svelte components!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
18d ago
react-native-dynamic-vector-icons

Wrapper of react-native-vector-icons to use dynamic types

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
10d ago
react-social-icons

svg social icons in react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
256
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
16d ago

@workday/canvas-kit-react-icon

Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3d ago

@ant-design/icons-react

⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
6d ago

@availity/icon

React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
3d ago

@chakra-ui/c-icon

⚡️ The next most epic version of Chakra UI Vue based on Vue 3 🚀(WIP)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
13d ago

@ant-design/icons-angular

⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
52.4K
Last Commit
6d ago

vue-svgicon

SVG icon components and tool set

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
858
Weekly Downloads
74.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago

@svg-icons/bootstrap

Open-source icon packs, optimised, published to NPM

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
6d ago
vue-country-flag

Vue component for country flags

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
20.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
angular-svg-icon

Angular component for inlining SVGs allowing them to be easily styled with CSS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
38K
Last Commit
3mos ago