10 Best JavaScript HTTP Retry Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pr
p-retry
Retry a promise-returning or async function
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
11.2M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
axios-retry
Axios plugin that intercepts failed requests and retries them whenever possible
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ret
retry
Abstraction for exponential and custom retry strategies for failed operations.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
977
Weekly Downloads
21.1M
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
retry-axios
🦖 A super flexible interceptor for Axios that makes it easy to retry requests.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
566K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
rr
retry-request
Retry a request with built-in exponential backoff.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
2.7M
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fr
fetch-retry
Extend any fetch library with retry functionality.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
194K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
promise-retry
Retries a function that returns a promise, leveraging the power of the retry module.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
6.7M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
br
bluebird-retry
utility for retrying a bluebird promise until it succeeds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
123
Weekly Downloads
157K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stubborn
A retry engine
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lb_pool
HTTP client load balancer with retries
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
resilient
Fault tolerant and reactive HTTP client for node.js and browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
