10 Best JavaScript HTTP Request Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
axios

Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js

node-fetch

A light-weight module that brings the Fetch API to Node.js

got

🌐 Human-friendly and powerful HTTP request library for Node.js

nee

Nimble, streamable HTTP client for Node.js. With proxy, iconv, cookie, deflate & multipart support.

superagent

Ajax for Node.js and browsers (JS HTTP client)

vue-axios

A small wrapper for integrating axios to Vuejs

ky

🌳 Tiny & elegant JavaScript HTTP client based on the browser Fetch API

postman-request

Simplified HTTP request client.

apisauce

Axios + standardized errors + request/response transforms.

request

🏊🏾 Simplified HTTP request client.

morgan

HTTP request logger middleware for node.js

fetch-to-curl

Convert javascript fetch requests to curl

httpsnippet

HTTP Request snippet generator for many languages & libraries

vue-resource

The HTTP client for Vue.js

fetch-intercept

Interceptor library for the native fetch command inspired by angular http intercepts.

requestify

Simplifies node HTTP request making.

make-fetch-happen

making fetch happen for npm

meros

🪢 A fast utility that makes reading multipart responses simple

simple-get

Simplest way to make http get requests. Supports HTTPS, redirects, gzip/deflate, streams in < 100 lines

native-request

A simple package with no dependencies for native requests using callback

use-http

🐶 React hook for making isomorphic http requests

express-http-proxy

Proxy middleware for express/connect

request-promise

The simplified HTTP request client 'request' with Promise support. Powered by Bluebird.

vue-plugin-load-script

A Vue plugin for injecting remote scripts.

node-fetch-npm

A light-weight module that brings window.fetch to Node.js

ky-universal

Use Ky in both Node.js and browsers

ngx-crud

CRUD services in Angular with effortless aborting, caching and observing

browser-request

Browser library compatible with Node.js request package

restool

RESTool is an open source UI tool for managing RESTful APIs. It could save you time developing your own internal tools. A live example:

hyperquest

make streaming http requests

express-mquery

Expose mongoose query API through HTTP request.

express-http-context

Get and set request-scoped context anywhere

mock-express-request

Nodejs library to mock express http request

@dyihoon90/glogging

Logger for Node.js HTTP server applications. Useful for audit trail

request-stats

Get stats on your Node.js HTTP server requests

express-request-proxy

Advanced streaming http request proxy middleware for Express with support for custom routes, caching, and response transforms.

reqwest

browser asynchronous http requests

bunyan-middleware

📜 Request, response logger middleware for bunyan. Also provides request<>response duration.

api-signature

Express/Restify middleware to authenticate HTTP requests based on api key and signature

ngx-snake-to-camel

This is a interceptor for angular to convert http response body from snake to camel case and convert http body from camel to snake case.

react-request

Declarative HTTP requests for React

request-received

Route middleware for Koa and Express that adds a request received high-resolution timer and Date to the request object using easily accessible Symbols to prevent request object pollution. Made for Cabin.

@pinkairship/use-data-fetch

A data fetch hook that stays out of your way.

request-info

Get information about an http request.

use-http-service

Minimal React hook that wraps a fetch request to a JSON HTTP service.

bunyan-request

Request, response logger middleware using bunyan

express-preconditions-addl

Middleware for HTTP Conditional Requests (RFC 7232)

express-preconditions

Middleware for HTTP Conditional Requests (RFC 7232)

winston-request-logger

Winston based http request logger for express.

vue-axios-plugin

axios plugin for Vuejs project

