Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript HTTP Request Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
axios
Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
91.1K
Weekly Downloads
24.9M
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
1,740
Top Feedback
121
Easy to Use
114
Great Documentation
94
Performant
node-fetch
A light-weight module that brings the Fetch API to Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.4K
Weekly Downloads
36.9M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
27
Top Feedback
22
Easy to Use
18
Great Documentation
14
Performant
got
got
🌐 Human-friendly and powerful HTTP request library for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.9K
Weekly Downloads
22.1M
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
6
Performant
nee
needle
Nimble, streamable HTTP client for Node.js. With proxy, iconv, cookie, deflate & multipart support.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.8M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
superagent
Ajax for Node.js and browsers (JS HTTP client)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
6.3M
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
20
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
va
vue-axios
A small wrapper for integrating axios to Vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
92.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ky
ky
🌳 Tiny & elegant JavaScript HTTP client based on the browser Fetch API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
746K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
postman-request
Simplified HTTP request client.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
491K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
apisauce
Axios + standardized errors + request/response transforms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Hard to Use
request
🏊🏾 Simplified HTTP request client.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
21M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
96
Top Feedback
18
Great Documentation
16
Easy to Use
11
Abandoned
morgan
HTTP request logger middleware for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.2M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
11
Great Documentation
8
Easy to Use
6
Highly Customizable
ftc
fetch-to-curl
Convert javascript fetch requests to curl
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
httpsnippet
HTTP Request snippet generator for many languages & libraries
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
38K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vue-resource
The HTTP client for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.1K
Weekly Downloads
67.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
fetch-intercept
Interceptor library for the native fetch command inspired by angular http intercepts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
req
requestify
Simplifies node HTTP request making.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
make-fetch-happen
making fetch happen for npm
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
8M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mer
meros
🪢 A fast utility that makes reading multipart responses simple
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
1.7M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sg
simple-get
Simplest way to make http get requests. Supports HTTPS, redirects, gzip/deflate, streams in < 100 lines
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
375
Weekly Downloads
5.2M
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nr
native-request
A simple package with no dependencies for native requests using callback
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
928K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
use-http
🐶 React hook for making isomorphic http requests
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
19.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ehp
express-http-proxy
Proxy middleware for express/connect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
241K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
request-promise
The simplified HTTP request client 'request' with Promise support. Powered by Bluebird.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.4M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpl
vue-plugin-load-script
A Vue plugin for injecting remote scripts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-fetch-npm
A light-weight module that brings window.fetch to Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ku
ky-universal
Use Ky in both Node.js and browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
503
Weekly Downloads
473K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-crud
CRUD services in Angular with effortless aborting, caching and observing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
browser-request
Browser library compatible with Node.js request package
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
281K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
res
restool
RESTool is an open source UI tool for managing RESTful APIs. It could save you time developing your own internal tools. A live example:
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
hyp
hyperquest
make streaming http requests
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
710
Weekly Downloads
195K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
em
express-mquery
Expose mongoose query API through HTTP request.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ehc
express-http-context
Get and set request-scoped context anywhere
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
164K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mer
mock-express-request
Nodejs library to mock express http request
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
137K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
glo
@dyihoon90/glogging
Logger for Node.js HTTP server applications. Useful for audit trail
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
request-stats
Get stats on your Node.js HTTP server requests
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
60.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
erp
express-request-proxy
Advanced streaming http request proxy middleware for Express with support for custom routes, caching, and response transforms.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
41.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
req
reqwest
browser asynchronous http requests
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
31K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bm
bunyan-middleware
📜 Request, response logger middleware for bunyan. Also provides request<>response duration.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
18.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
api-signature
Express/Restify middleware to authenticate HTTP requests based on api key and signature
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nst
ngx-snake-to-camel
This is a interceptor for angular to convert http response body from snake to camel case and convert http body from camel to snake case.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-request
Declarative HTTP requests for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
354
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
request-received
Route middleware for Koa and Express that adds a request received high-resolution timer and Date to the request object using easily accessible Symbols to prevent request object pollution. Made for Cabin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@pinkairship/use-data-fetch
A data fetch hook that stays out of your way.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ri
request-info
Get information about an http request.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
127
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uhs
use-http-service
Minimal React hook that wraps a fetch request to a JSON HTTP service.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
br
bunyan-request
Request, response logger middleware using bunyan
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
568
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
epa
express-preconditions-addl
Middleware for HTTP Conditional Requests (RFC 7232)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ep
express-preconditions
Middleware for HTTP Conditional Requests (RFC 7232)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
335
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wrl
winston-request-logger
Winston based http request logger for express.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
303
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vap
vue-axios-plugin
axios plugin for Vuejs project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
219
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package