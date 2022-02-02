openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript HTTP Libraries

axios

Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js

91.1K
24.9M
12d ago
4.7/ 5
1,740
121Easy to Use
114Great Documentation
94Performant

node-fetch

A light-weight module that brings the Fetch API to Node.js

7.4K
36.9M
3d ago
4.4/ 5
27
22Easy to Use
18Great Documentation
14Performant

node-forge

A native implementation of TLS in Javascript and tools to write crypto-based and network-heavy webapps

4.3K
15.3M
1mo ago
5.0/ 5
2
1Performant
got

🌐 Human-friendly and powerful HTTP request library for Node.js

10.9K
22.1M
9d ago
4.1/ 5
8
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
needle

Nimble, streamable HTTP client for Node.js. With proxy, iconv, cookie, deflate & multipart support.

1.5K
5.8M
1mo ago
5.0/ 5
1
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

superagent

Ajax for Node.js and browsers (JS HTTP client)

15.9K
6.3M
23d ago
4.7/ 5
20
7Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant

node-cache

a node internal (in-memory) caching module

1.7K
2M
3mos ago
4.0/ 5
2
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
node-vault

Client for HashiCorp's Vault

434
82.4K
8mos ago
5.0/ 5
1
wetty

Terminal in browser over http/https. (Ajaxterm/Anyterm alternative, but much better)

3.1K
495
10d ago
4.5/ 5
2
v8-compile-cache

Require hook for automatic V8 compile cache persistence

581
19.9M
1yr ago

typed-rest-client

Node Rest and Http Clients with typings for use with TypeScript

581
258K
5mos ago

methods

HTTP verbs that node supports

168
22.3M
4yrs ago

popsicle

Simple HTTP requests for node and the browser

248
326K
4mos ago

@hatsy/hatsy

Asynchronous TypeScript-friendly HTTP server for Node.js

1
7
5d ago

unirest

Unirest in Node.js: Simplified, lightweight HTTP client library.

940
72.5K
3yrs ago