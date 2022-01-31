Categories
10 Best JavaScript HTTP Header Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
helmet
Help secure Express apps with various HTTP headers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
17
Easy to Use
12
Great Documentation
12
Performant
rha
react-helmet-async
Thread-safe Helmet for React 16+ and friends
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.4M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
react-helmet
A document head manager for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
47
Top Feedback
17
Easy to Use
14
Great Documentation
7
Performant
nhc
ng-http-caching
Cache for HTTP requests in Angular application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mime-types
The ultimate javascript content-type utility.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
997
Weekly Downloads
40.6M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
feature-policy
Middleware for setting the Feature-Policy HTTP response header
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
600K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
referrer-policy
The source for this module has moved to the Helmet repository.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
634K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pp
permissions-policy
Middleware for setting the Permissions-Policy HTTP response header
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ecc
express-cache-ctrl
Middleware to handle Cache-Control header to improve security and performance. Also it is used to set content expiration.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
431
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rh
react-head
⛑ SSR-ready Document Head tag management for React 16+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
282
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
eb
express-bodyguard
A collection of express security middlewares
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
htt
@angular-cool/http
Cool libraries for angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sl
set-link
Link header middleware for express with multiple value and attribute support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
413
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gtp
gnu-terry-pratchett
Add a X-Clacks-Overhead HTTP-Header to your Express application.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eh
express-header
Fast, unopinionated, minimalist header middleware for the express framework.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
clearsitedata
Middleware to set the Clear-Site-Data HTTP header
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ep
express-prefer
RFC 7240 - Prefer Header for HTTP
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ho
header-override
Override HTTP headers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ea
express-accepts
Express middleware to help you manage the HTTP Accept header.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eah
express-authentication-header
Authenticate against any RFC7235 HTTP Authorization header, compatible with express-authentication.
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hsh
http-server-header
**A command-line static files http server with ServerSide headers output. For peoples who are focus on the http protocol headers.** # Install npm i -g http-server-header # Usage <pre> http-server-header --help -h // print help informati
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ahh
a4-http-header-interceptor
Inject custom http headers globally into all http calls
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
eth
express-timeout-header
Express middleware for handling HTTP 'Timeout' header (wait until file exists before 404)
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs
@gfilho/base-server
A lightweight wrapper for Express that allows easily setup HTTP headers and SSL.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
neh
next-expose-http
The easy way to create custom request handlers for next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
epw
express-prefer-wait
Express middleware for handling HTTP 'Prefer: wait' header for static files
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
