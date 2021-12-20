Categories
10 Best JavaScript HTTP Cookie Parser Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tough-cookie
RFC6265 Cookies and CookieJar for Node.js
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
39.7M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cookie-parser
Parse HTTP request cookies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
9
Easy to Use
7
Great Documentation
5
Performant
cookie-session
Simple cookie-based session middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
993
Weekly Downloads
174K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scp
set-cookie-parser
Parse HTTP set-cookie headers in JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cs
cookie-storage
A Web Storage interface for Cookie
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tc
tiny-cookie
A tiny cookie manipulation plugin for the browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
47.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ce
cookie-encrypter
Transparently encrypt/decrypt your cookie with Nodejs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
set-cookie
Set a cookie using the same API on both the client and the server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cp
@nest-middlewares/cookie-parser
Common, injectable middlewares for NestJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pc
protected-cookie
Middleware for express to protect cookie making it HttpOnly, but adding flag to check for existence
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
shared-cookies
Cookie parsing middleware for socket.io. Makes your cookies available on the request object.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
