10 Best JavaScript HTML-to-Image Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
hti
html-to-image
✂️ Generates an image from a DOM node using HTML5 canvas and SVG.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
95.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
dti
dom-to-image
Generates an image from a DOM node using HTML5 canvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
101K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
bli
blueimp-load-image
Load images provided as File or Blob objects or via URL. Retrieve an optionally scaled, cropped or rotated HTML img or canvas element. Use methods to parse image metadata to extract IPTC and Exif tags as well as embedded thumbnail images, to overwrite the Exif Orientation value and to restore the complete image header after resizing.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
290K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nht
node-html-to-image
A Node.js module that generates images from HTML
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
495
Weekly Downloads
12.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sha
save-html-as-image
Download the HTML (DOM) to Image (JPG, PNG)
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wkh
wkhtmltoimage
A wrapper for the wkhtmltoimage HTML to Image converter using WebKit
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
htm
html2image
convert html to image/pdf by phantomjs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
htm
html2img
select a html node to convert to an image with all styles
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
het
html-element-to-image
📷 Capture an image of any given HTML element.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
imagely
Convert any HTML, SVG, or JS to an image.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
