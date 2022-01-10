Categories
10 Best JavaScript HTML Templating Engine Libraries
handlebars
Minimal templating on steroids.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.4K
Weekly Downloads
10.7M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
40
Top Feedback
13
Great Documentation
11
Easy to Use
9
Performant
liq
liquidjs
A simple, expressive, safe and Shopify compatible template engine in pure JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
858
Weekly Downloads
239K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
eta
Embedded JS template engine for Node, Deno, and the browser. Lighweight, fast, and pluggable. Written in TypeScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
469
Weekly Downloads
148K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ejs
ejs
Embedded JavaScript templates -- http://ejs.co
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.9M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
14
Easy to Use
12
Great Documentation
7
Performant
mus
mustache
Minimal templating with {{mustaches}} in JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.6M
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
23
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
marko
A declarative, HTML-based language that makes building web apps fun
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
jade
Pug – robust, elegant, feature rich template engine for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
20.6K
Weekly Downloads
433K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pug
Pug – robust, elegant, feature rich template engine for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
4
Highly Customizable
nunjucks
A powerful templating engine with inheritance, asynchronous control, and more (jinja2 inspired)
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
414K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
rem
remixml
Remixml: XML/HTML-like macro language/template engine
(ISC OR GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
squirrelly
Semi-embedded JS template engine that supports helpers, filters, partials, and template inheritance. 4KB minzipped, written in TypeScript ⛺
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
412
Weekly Downloads
12.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
me
mustache-express
Use mustache, including partials, in Express 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
28.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dot
dot
The fastest + concise javascript template engine for nodejs and browsers. Partials, custom delimiters and more.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
360K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@beforesemicolon/html-plus
HTML Template System and Site Builder
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sce
scetch
Another templating engine, but with a twist!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
swig-templates
Take a swig of the best template engine for JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vas
vash
Vash, the 60 billion double-dollar template-maker. Razor syntax, for JavaScript templates
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
520
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tj
template-jsx
Template rendering engine for JSX
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eej
express-engine-jsx
JSX engine for ExpressJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@proact/core
Proact is an template engine for node js which renders React like jsx functional components to static HTML or XML.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
