10 Best JavaScript HTML Templating Engine Libraries

handlebars

Minimal templating on steroids.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.4K
Weekly Downloads
10.7M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
40
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
9Performant
liq

liquidjs

A simple, expressive, safe and Shopify compatible template engine in pure JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
858
Weekly Downloads
239K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback

eta

Embedded JS template engine for Node, Deno, and the browser. Lighweight, fast, and pluggable. Written in TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
469
Weekly Downloads
148K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ejs

ejs

Embedded JavaScript templates -- http://ejs.co

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.9M
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
19
Top Feedback
14Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
7Performant
mus

mustache

Minimal templating with {{mustaches}} in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.6M
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

marko

A declarative, HTML-based language that makes building web apps fun

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback

jade

Pug – robust, elegant, feature rich template engine for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
20.6K
Weekly Downloads
433K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

pug

Pug – robust, elegant, feature rich template engine for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable

nunjucks

A powerful templating engine with inheritance, asynchronous control, and more (jinja2 inspired)

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
414K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rem

remixml

Remixml: XML/HTML-like macro language/template engine

(ISC OR GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

squirrelly

Semi-embedded JS template engine that supports helpers, filters, partials, and template inheritance. 4KB minzipped, written in TypeScript ⛺

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
412
Weekly Downloads
12.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
me

mustache-express

Use mustache, including partials, in Express 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
28.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
dot

dot

The fastest + concise javascript template engine for nodejs and browsers. Partials, custom delimiters and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
360K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@beforesemicolon/html-plus

HTML Template System and Site Builder

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6mos ago
sce

scetch

Another templating engine, but with a twist!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
4mos ago

swig-templates

Take a swig of the best template engine for JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
vas

vash

Vash, the 60 billion double-dollar template-maker. Razor syntax, for JavaScript templates

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
520
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
20d ago
tj

template-jsx

Template rendering engine for JSX

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
9mos ago
eej

express-engine-jsx

JSX engine for ExpressJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2mos ago
cor

@proact/core

Proact is an template engine for node js which renders React like jsx functional components to static HTML or XML.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago