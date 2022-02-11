Categories
10 Best JavaScript HTML Editor Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
monaco-editor
A browser based code editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28.1K
Weekly Downloads
371K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
68
Top Feedback
3
Performant
3
Hard to Use
2
Great Documentation
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic
Powerful rich text editor framework with a modular architecture, modern integrations, and features like collaborative editing.
Save
GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
85.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
tinymce
The world's #1 JavaScript library for rich text editing. Available for React, Vue and Angular
Save
LGPL-2.1
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
248K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sla
slate
A completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.5K
Weekly Downloads
326K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
24
Top Feedback
5
Highly Customizable
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
sr
slate-react
A completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.5K
Weekly Downloads
258K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
gra
grapesjs
Free and Open source Web Builder Framework. Next generation tool for building templates without coding
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.2K
Weekly Downloads
26.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
ra
react-ace
React Ace Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
354K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Hard to Use
sun
suneditor
Pure javascript based WYSIWYG html editor, with no dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
834
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ae
@kolkov/angular-editor
A simple native WYSIWYG editor component for Angular 6 -10+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
517
Weekly Downloads
30.3K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
2
Hard to Use
ve
vue2-editor
A text editor using Vue.js and Quill
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
37K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-froala-wysiwyg
React component for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
42K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsc
react-simple-code-editor
Simple no-frills code editor with syntax highlighting
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
265K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Responsive Maintainers
froala-editor
Froala wysiwyg editor release
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
131K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
ngx-monaco-editor
Monaco Editor component for Angular 2 and Above
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
32.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
react-monaco-editor
Monaco Editor for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
65.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
afw
angular-froala-wysiwyg
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
hrp
html-react-parser
📝 HTML to React parser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
572K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vw
vue-wysiwyg
A WYSIWYG HTML editor for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-react
Official CKEditor 5 React component.
Save
GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
309
Weekly Downloads
70.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-richtexteditor
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-contenteditable
React component for a div with editable contents
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
86.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-richtexteditor
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
me
mavon-editor
mavonEditor - A markdown editor based on Vue that supports a variety of personalized features
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-richtexteditor
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-froala
Angular.js bindings for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
297
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sce
sceditor
A lightweight HTML and BBCode WYSIWYG editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
534
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-froala-wysiwyg
Vue component for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
578
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
js
jqwidgets-scripts
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sr
squire-rte
HTML5 rich text editor. Try the demo integration at
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rje
react-json-editor-ajrm
A modular, easy to use, react component, to view, edit, and debug javascript objects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
49.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vae
vue2-ace-editor
A Vue2.0's component based on ace/brace
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@firestitch/html-editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gr
grapesjs-react
A React wrapper for GrapesJS library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
585
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
nae
ng2-ace-editor
Ace editor integration with typescript for angular 4 - 5
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
angular-froala-wysiwyg-base
Angular 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 plugin for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
713
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ContentTools
A JS library for building WYSIWYG editors for HTML content.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
woo
woofmark
🐕 Barking up the DOM tree. A modular, progressive, and beautiful Markdown and HTML editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
656
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vhe
vue-html-editor
A Vue.js component implementing the HTML editor with the jQuery summernote plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
380
Weekly Downloads
205
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jquery-froala-editor
The next generation Javascript WYSIWYG HTML Editor.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vue2-ace
NO LONGER MAINTAINED. A Vue2 component for including the ace editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vae
vue-ace-editor
A Vue's editor component based on ace/brace
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ContentEdit
A JavaScript library that provides a set of classes for building content-editable HTML elements.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-richtext-editor
A Flexible Rich Text Editor for React Native
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
janissaries-html-editor
<p align="center">A Simple HTML Editor for Angular 9 Applications.</p> <p align="center"> <a href="https://www.npmjs.com/package/janissaries-html-editor"> <img alt="npm version" src="https://img.shields.io/npm/v/janissaries-html-editor.svg"> <
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-html-field
Html WYSIWYG editor field based on material-ui
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
