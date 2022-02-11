openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript HTML Editor Libraries

monaco-editor

A browser based code editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28.1K
Weekly Downloads
371K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
68
Top Feedback
3Performant
3Hard to Use
2Great Documentation

@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic

Powerful rich text editor framework with a modular architecture, modern integrations, and features like collaborative editing.

GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
85.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

tinymce

The world's #1 JavaScript library for rich text editing. Available for React, Vue and Angular

LGPL-2.1
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
248K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sla

slate

A completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.5K
Weekly Downloads
326K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
24
Top Feedback
5Highly Customizable
3Performant
2Great Documentation
sr

slate-react

A completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.5K
Weekly Downloads
258K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
gra

grapesjs

Free and Open source Web Builder Framework. Next generation tool for building templates without coding

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.2K
Weekly Downloads
26.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
15
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
ra

react-ace

React Ace Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
354K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Hard to Use
sun

suneditor

Pure javascript based WYSIWYG html editor, with no dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
834
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ae

@kolkov/angular-editor

A simple native WYSIWYG editor component for Angular 6 -10+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
517
Weekly Downloads
30.3K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
2Hard to Use
ve

vue2-editor

A text editor using Vue.js and Quill

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
37K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-froala-wysiwyg

React component for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
42K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsc

react-simple-code-editor

Simple no-frills code editor with syntax highlighting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
265K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Responsive Maintainers

froala-editor

Froala wysiwyg editor release

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
131K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation

ngx-monaco-editor

Monaco Editor component for Angular 2 and Above

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
32.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy

react-monaco-editor

Monaco Editor for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
65.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
afw

angular-froala-wysiwyg

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19.7K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
hrp

html-react-parser

📝 HTML to React parser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
572K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vw

vue-wysiwyg

A WYSIWYG HTML editor for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@ckeditor/ckeditor5-react

Official CKEditor 5 React component.

GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
309
Weekly Downloads
70.7K
Last Commit
5d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-richtexteditor

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
rc

react-contenteditable

React component for a div with editable contents

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
86.2K
Last Commit
2d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-richtexteditor

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
me

mavon-editor

mavonEditor - A markdown editor based on Vue that supports a variety of personalized features

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-richtexteditor

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
jf

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago

angular-froala

Angular.js bindings for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
297
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
13d ago
sce

sceditor

A lightweight HTML and BBCode WYSIWYG editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
534
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
5d ago

vue-froala-wysiwyg

Vue component for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
578
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
13d ago
js

jqwidgets-scripts

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
18d ago
sr

squire-rte

HTML5 rich text editor. Try the demo integration at

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rje

react-json-editor-ajrm

A modular, easy to use, react component, to view, edit, and debug javascript objects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
49.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vae

vue2-ace-editor

A Vue2.0's component based on ace/brace

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@firestitch/html-editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
5d ago
gr

grapesjs-react

A React wrapper for GrapesJS library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
585
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
nae

ng2-ace-editor

Ace editor integration with typescript for angular 4 - 5

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

angular-froala-wysiwyg-base

Angular 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 plugin for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
713
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
13d ago

ContentTools

A JS library for building WYSIWYG editors for HTML content.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
7mos ago
woo

woofmark

🐕 Barking up the DOM tree. A modular, progressive, and beautiful Markdown and HTML editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
656
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vhe

vue-html-editor

A Vue.js component implementing the HTML editor with the jQuery summernote plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
380
Weekly Downloads
205
Last Commit
6yrs ago

jquery-froala-editor

The next generation Javascript WYSIWYG HTML Editor.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
13d ago
va

vue2-ace

NO LONGER MAINTAINED. A Vue2 component for including the ace editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vae

vue-ace-editor

A Vue's editor component based on ace/brace

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
5yrs ago

ContentEdit

A JavaScript library that provides a set of classes for building content-editable HTML elements.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-native-richtext-editor

A Flexible Rich Text Editor for React Native

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago

janissaries-html-editor

<p align="center">A Simple HTML Editor for Angular 9 Applications.</p> <p align="center"> <a href="https://www.npmjs.com/package/janissaries-html-editor"> <img alt="npm version" src="https://img.shields.io/npm/v/janissaries-html-editor.svg"> <

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago

material-ui-html-field

Html WYSIWYG editor field based on material-ui

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago