10 Best JavaScript Hot Reload Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
webpack-dev-server
Serves a webpack app. Updates the browser on changes. Documentation https://webpack.js.org/configuration/dev-server/.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.2M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
6
Great Documentation
3
Performant
nod
nodemon
Monitor for any changes in your node.js application and automatically restart the server - perfect for development
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.5M
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
247
Top Feedback
62
Easy to Use
52
Great Documentation
50
Performant
@storybook/angular
📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
68.7K
Weekly Downloads
197K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
tnd
ts-node-dev
Compiles your TS app and restarts when files are modified.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
673K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
rnr
react-native-restart
React Native Package With One Purpose: To Restart Your React Native Project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
702
Weekly Downloads
56.2K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
rhl
react-hot-loader
Tweak React components in real time. (Deprecated: use Fast Refresh instead.)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
webpack-hot-middleware
Webpack hot reloading you can attach to your own server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.1M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Buggy
@storybook/vue
📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
68.7K
Weekly Downloads
203K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrw
@pmmmwh/react-refresh-webpack-plugin
A Webpack plugin to enable "Fast Refresh" (also previously known as Hot Reloading) for React components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.1M
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uhr
universal-hot-reload
Hot reload client and server webpack bundles for the ultimate development experience
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
