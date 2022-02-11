openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Hot Reload Libraries

webpack-dev-server

Serves a webpack app. Updates the browser on changes. Documentation https://webpack.js.org/configuration/dev-server/.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.2M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
17
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
6Great Documentation
3Performant
nod

nodemon

Monitor for any changes in your node.js application and automatically restart the server - perfect for development

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.5M
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
247
Top Feedback
62Easy to Use
52Great Documentation
50Performant

@storybook/angular

📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
68.7K
Weekly Downloads
197K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Poor Documentation
tnd

ts-node-dev

Compiles your TS app and restarts when files are modified.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
673K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
rnr

react-native-restart

React Native Package With One Purpose: To Restart Your React Native Project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
702
Weekly Downloads
56.2K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
rhl

react-hot-loader

Tweak React components in real time. (Deprecated: use Fast Refresh instead.)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
10
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant

webpack-hot-middleware

Webpack hot reloading you can attach to your own server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.1M
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Buggy

@storybook/vue

📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
68.7K
Weekly Downloads
203K
Last Commit
2d ago
rrw

@pmmmwh/react-refresh-webpack-plugin

A Webpack plugin to enable "Fast Refresh" (also previously known as Hot Reloading) for React components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.1M
Last Commit
8d ago
uhr

universal-hot-reload

Hot reload client and server webpack bundles for the ultimate development experience

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Buggy