10 Best JavaScript Heatmap Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-heatmap
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-heatmap
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
320
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vch
vue3-calendar-heatmap
A lightweight calendar heatmap Vue 3 component built on SVG, inspired by julienr114's vue-calendar-heatmap and github's contribution calendar graph
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vgh
vue-google-heatmap
Vue Heatmap component that uses Google Maps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
294
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-calendar-heatmap
React-native calendar heat-map, inspired by Github's contribution graph
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vch
vue-calendar-heatmap
A calendar heatmap Vuejs component built on SVG, inspired by github's contribution calendar graph
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ach
angular2-calendar-heatmap
📊 Angular component for d3.js calendar heatmap graph
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lcj
@arction/lcjs
A high-performance charting library.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
770
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
nh
ngx-heatmap
An angular wrapper for heatmap.js.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
127
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ach
angular-calendar-heatmap
📊 Angular directive for d3.js calendar heatmap graph
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bvh
bootstrap-vue-heatmap
🔥 A simple heatmap component based on Bootstrap-Vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ah
angular-heatmap
A Angular Heatmap library for tracking and visualizing mouse movements.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vch
vue-chart-heatmap
A github style inspired heatmap capsuled as an easy to use vuejs component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vgc
vue-github-calendar
A responsive and customizable Github heatmap calendar.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
