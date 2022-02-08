openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Heatmap Libraries

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-heatmap

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-heatmap

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
320
Last Commit
6d ago
vue3-calendar-heatmap

A lightweight calendar heatmap Vue 3 component built on SVG, inspired by julienr114's vue-calendar-heatmap and github's contribution calendar graph

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
2mos ago
vue-google-heatmap

Vue Heatmap component that uses Google Maps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
294
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-native-calendar-heatmap

React-native calendar heat-map, inspired by Github's contribution graph

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5mos ago
vue-calendar-heatmap

A calendar heatmap Vuejs component built on SVG, inspired by github's contribution calendar graph

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
angular2-calendar-heatmap

📊 Angular component for d3.js calendar heatmap graph

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
9mos ago
@arction/lcjs

A high-performance charting library.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
770
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ngx-heatmap

An angular wrapper for heatmap.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
127
Last Commit
angular-calendar-heatmap

📊 Angular directive for d3.js calendar heatmap graph

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bootstrap-vue-heatmap

🔥 A simple heatmap component based on Bootstrap-Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
angular-heatmap

A Angular Heatmap library for tracking and visualizing mouse movements.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
6mos ago
vue-chart-heatmap

A github style inspired heatmap capsuled as an easy to use vuejs component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
8mos ago
vue-github-calendar

A responsive and customizable Github heatmap calendar.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago