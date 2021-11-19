Categories
mne
mnemonist
Curated collection of data structures for the JavaScript/TypeScript language.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
412K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Responsive Maintainers
hea
heap
A binary heap implementation in CoffeeScript/JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
2.4M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hj
heap-js
Efficient Binary heap (priority queue, binary tree) data structure for JavaScript / TypeScript. Includes JavaScript methods, Python's heapq module methods, and Java's PriorityQueue methods.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dj
datastructures-js
🔵 data structures implementation in javascript & typescript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bj
buckets-js
A complete, fully tested and documented data structure library written in pure JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
256
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lea
leakage
🐛 Memory leak testing for node.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hea
heapify
Blazing fast JavaScript priority queue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eds
efficient-data-structures
Efficient data structures for Node: heaps, queues, tries, string builders etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jh
js-heap
A javascript heap implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dsj
dsjslib
A library implementing several standard data structures and utilities, in JavaScript. Its written and tested using Node.js which is the target platform.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
736
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
est
estructura
JavaScript Data Structures written for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
