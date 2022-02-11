openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Header Navigation Libraries

@availity/page-header

React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
174
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community
vue-fixed-header

Simple and cross-browser friendly fixed header component for Vue.js written by TypeScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
react-navigation-header-buttons

Easily render header buttons for react-navigation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
656
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
12hrs ago
react-navigation-collapsible

An extension of react-navigation that makes your header collapsible.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago

vue-elder-navigation

Docs/Demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
2mos ago
@atlaskit/page-header

A page header defines the top of a page. It contains a title and can be optionally combined with breadcrumbs buttons, search, and filters.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
electron-titlebar

Cool titlebar for electron apps for every system

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
1Buggy
@hashicorp/react-section-header

very simple headline & subheading for a section of a page

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
react-sticky-header

🍯 A sticky header for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-breadcrumbs

Breadcrumbs for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-native-navbar

Navbar component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
808
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-sticky-nav

A sticky nav bar for React that stays out of your way

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
762
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-navigation-bar

🧭 A simple, pretty navbar for your Vue projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
610
Last Commit
5mos ago
react-native-nav

A cross-platform (iOS / Android), fully customizable, React Native Navigation Bar component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
308
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-navigation-touchable-item

Exposes the TouchableItem component react-navigation uses for it's stack navigator header buttons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-navigation

A page navigation library, record routes and cache pages, like native app navigation. 一个页面导航库，记录路由并缓存页面，像原生APP导航一样。

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
969
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-nav

vue navigation manager

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
@logo-software/header

Header module adds a header area to the top of the landing page and manages its content. Header module supports responsive web design.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
vue-navigation-progress-plugin

webpack2 and vue-router2 navigation progress plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vue-navs

A composite navigation component for Vue apps.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@moxy/react-navigation

Set of react components, hooks and providers to easily kickoff a navigation environment in web projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-navigation-header

react-navigation-header

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
butik-react-simple-header-nav

Simple header with navigation, responsive, animated.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
@scripty/react-header

This is a full responsive react header component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-responsive-navigation

A responsive, reusable header element. Build a responsive, multilayer header with a simple config file.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit