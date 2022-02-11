Categories
10 Best JavaScript Header Navigation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@availity/page-header
React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
174
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
vfh
vue-fixed-header
Simple and cross-browser friendly fixed header component for Vue.js written by TypeScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnh
react-navigation-header-buttons
Easily render header buttons for react-navigation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
656
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
12hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-navigation-collapsible
An extension of react-navigation that makes your header collapsible.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-elder-navigation
Docs/Demo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ph
@atlaskit/page-header
A page header defines the top of a page. It contains a title and can be optionally combined with breadcrumbs buttons, search, and filters.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
et
electron-titlebar
Cool titlebar for electron apps for every system
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
1
Buggy
rsh
@hashicorp/react-section-header
very simple headline & subheading for a section of a page
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsh
react-sticky-header
🍯 A sticky header for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vb
vue-breadcrumbs
Breadcrumbs for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-navbar
Navbar component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
808
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsn
react-sticky-nav
A sticky nav bar for React that stays out of your way
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
762
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vnb
vue-navigation-bar
🧭 A simple, pretty navbar for your Vue projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
610
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnn
react-native-nav
A cross-platform (iOS / Android), fully customizable, React Native Navigation Bar component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
308
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-navigation-touchable-item
Exposes the TouchableItem component react-navigation uses for it's stack navigator header buttons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vn
vue-navigation
A page navigation library, record routes and cache pages, like native app navigation. 一个页面导航库，记录路由并缓存页面，像原生APP导航一样。
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
969
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vn
vue-nav
vue navigation manager
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
hea
@logo-software/header
Header module adds a header area to the top of the landing page and manages its content. Header module supports responsive web design.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vnp
vue-navigation-progress-plugin
webpack2 and vue-router2 navigation progress plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vn
vue-navs
A composite navigation component for Vue apps.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@moxy/react-navigation
Set of react components, hooks and providers to easily kickoff a navigation environment in web projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnh
react-navigation-header
react-navigation-header
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
brs
butik-react-simple-header-nav
Simple header with navigation, responsive, animated.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rh
@scripty/react-header
This is a full responsive react header component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrn
react-responsive-navigation
A responsive, reusable header element. Build a responsive, multilayer header with a simple config file.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
