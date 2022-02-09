openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Hash Table Libraries

sh

simple-hashtable

Javascript implementation of a simple hash table data structure

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
5d ago
jsh

jshashtable

Port of jshashtable as nodejs package. jshashtable is a standalone implementation of hash table in JavaScript. It associates keys with values, and allows any object to be used as the key (unlike JavaScript's built-in Object, which only allows strings as property names).

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
393
Last Commit
7yrs ago
mul

multikeymap

A multi-key hash table for JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@ronomon/hash-table

Fast, reliable cuckoo hash table for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4mos ago
kd

kademlia-dht

🌳 network-agnostic Kademlia distributed hash table

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
8yrs ago
eht

expirable-hash-table

Expirable HashTable to enable timeout-based item removal from HashTable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
6yrs ago

chord

Chord distributed hash table for Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9yrs ago
bm

big-map

A big map (Hash Table), use buffer, help you break V8 heap memory limit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago

node-p2p-chord

A light weight Chord protocol and algorithm library that creates a distributed hash table (DHT) for a p2p network.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
dl

dht-lite

🕷️ Distributed Hash Table

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago