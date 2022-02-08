openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

5 Best JavaScript Hardware Info Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-native-device-info

Device Information for React Native iOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
275K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
24
Top Feedback
21Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
16Performant
ndd

nativescript-dna-deviceinfo

NativeScript plugin to acquire device info.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
861
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
rnn

react-native-network-info

React Native library for getting information about the devices network

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
329
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant

rn-hardware-info

A backend API that retrieves peformance information of hardware to React Native Apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@reason-react-native/device-info

ReScript bindings for ORIGINAL_PACKAGE_NAME

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy
1Abandoned