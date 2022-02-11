Categories
10 Best JavaScript Grid Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
@ag-grid-community/core
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
@ag-grid-enterprise/core
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
100K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
ag-grid-enterprise
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
176K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
6
Performant
ag-grid-community
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
278K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
3
Performant
ag-grid-react
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
igniteui-angular
A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ag-grid-vue
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
19.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
handsontable
JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4
Performant
2
Bleeding Edge
1
Great Documentation
tabulator-tables
Interactive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
43.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
react-virtuoso
The most powerful virtual list component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
2
Easy to Use
react-grid-layout
A draggable and resizable grid layout with responsive breakpoints, for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.1K
Weekly Downloads
309K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
2
Performant
gridstack
Build interactive dashboards in minutes.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Hard to Use
angular-ui-grid
UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
24.3K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-virtualized
React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Highly Customizable
4
Bleeding Edge
@angular/flex-layout
Provides HTML UI layout for Angular applications; using Flexbox and a Responsive API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
321K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
2
Poor Documentation
1
Great Documentation
gridjs
Advanced table plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@progress/kendo-react-grid
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
52.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@swimlane/ngx-datatable
✨ A feature-rich yet lightweight data-table crafted for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
react-data-grid
Feature-rich and customizable data grid React component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
73.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
vue-tables-2
Vue.js 2 grid components
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tui-grid
🍞🔡 The Powerful Component to Display and Edit Data. Experience the Ultimate Data Transformer!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
904
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@carbon/grid
A design system built by IBM
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
angular-gridster2
Angular gridster 2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
76.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
jquery.fancytree
JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
react-masonry-css
React Masonry layout component powered by CSS, dependancy free
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
649
Weekly Downloads
75K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-datasheet
Excel-like data grid (table) component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
30.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-super-grid
Responsive Grid View for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
tailwind-bootstrap-grid
Tailwind CSS plugin that generates Bootstrap's flexbox grid
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-styled-flexboxgrid
Grid system based on styled-components and flexbox for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
549
Weekly Downloads
20.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
vue-grid-layout
A draggable and resizable grid layout, for Vue.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
datatables
Tables plug-in for jQuery
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@ag-grid-community/react
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
63.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jsgrid
Lightweight Grid jQuery Plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
@chakra-ui/layout
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jqwidgets-ng
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@ag-grid-community/vue
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jqGrid
jqGrid is an Ajax-enabled JavaScript control that provides solutions for representing and manipulating tabular data on the web.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
496
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@theme-ui/components
Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ag-grid-vue3
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
use-grid
🤏React hook for recreating the bootstrap grid systeｍ
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-grid
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
351
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-stonecutter
Animated grid layout component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
999
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@visx/grid
🐯 visx | visualization components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
87.3K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-easytable
🍉 Table Component/ Data Grid / Data Table.Support Virtual Scroll,Column Fixed,Header Fixed,Header Grouping,Filter,Sort,Cell Ellipsis,Row Expand,Row Checkbox ...
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@vx/grid
🐯 visx | visualization components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
31K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-grids
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-grid-system
A powerful Bootstrap-like responsive grid system for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
705
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/layout
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@handsontable/vue
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@devexpress/dx-react-grid
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
