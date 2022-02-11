openbase logo
@ag-grid-community/core

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

@ag-grid-enterprise/core

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
100K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

ag-grid-enterprise

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
176K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
6Performant

ag-grid-community

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
278K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant

ag-grid-react

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

igniteui-angular

A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

ag-grid-vue

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
19.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

handsontable

JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
tabulator-tables

Interactive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
43.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
react-virtuoso

The most powerful virtual list component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Performant
2Easy to Use

react-grid-layout

A draggable and resizable grid layout with responsive breakpoints, for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.1K
Weekly Downloads
309K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
2Performant

gridstack

Build interactive dashboards in minutes.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use

angular-ui-grid

UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
24.3K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-virtualized

React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge

@angular/flex-layout

Provides HTML UI layout for Angular applications; using Flexbox and a Responsive API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
321K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
2Poor Documentation
1Great Documentation

gridjs

Advanced table plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@progress/kendo-react-grid

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
52.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

@swimlane/ngx-datatable

✨ A feature-rich yet lightweight data-table crafted for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant

react-data-grid

Feature-rich and customizable data grid React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
73.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
vue-tables-2

Vue.js 2 grid components

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
tui-grid

🍞🔡 The Powerful Component to Display and Edit Data. Experience the Ultimate Data Transformer!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
904
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
@carbon/grid

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
angular-gridster2

Angular gridster 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
76.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
jquery.fancytree

JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
react-masonry-css

React Masonry layout component powered by CSS, dependancy free

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
649
Weekly Downloads
75K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-datasheet

Excel-like data grid (table) component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
30.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-super-grid

Responsive Grid View for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
tailwind-bootstrap-grid

Tailwind CSS plugin that generates Bootstrap's flexbox grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-styled-flexboxgrid

Grid system based on styled-components and flexbox for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
549
Weekly Downloads
20.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

vue-grid-layout

A draggable and resizable grid layout, for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
datatables

Tables plug-in for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@ag-grid-community/react

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
63.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
jsgrid

Lightweight Grid jQuery Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

@chakra-ui/layout

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
jqwidgets-ng

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@ag-grid-community/vue

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
jqGrid

jqGrid is an Ajax-enabled JavaScript control that provides solutions for representing and manipulating tabular data on the web.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
496
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@theme-ui/components

Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
5d ago

ag-grid-vue3

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
use-grid

🤏React hook for recreating the bootstrap grid systeｍ

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

angular-grid

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
351
Last Commit
3d ago
react-stonecutter

Animated grid layout component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
999
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
@visx/grid

🐯 visx | visualization components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
87.3K
Last Commit
19d ago

vue-easytable

🍉 Table Component/ Data Grid / Data Table.Support Virtual Scroll,Column Fixed,Header Fixed,Header Grouping,Filter,Sort,Cell Ellipsis,Row Expand,Row Checkbox ...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
21d ago
@vx/grid

🐯 visx | visualization components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
31K
Last Commit
19d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-grids

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-grid-system

A powerful Bootstrap-like responsive grid system for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
705
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
2d ago

@react-spectrum/layout

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@handsontable/vue

JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@devexpress/dx-react-grid

Business React components for Bootstrap and Material-UI

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
4d ago