openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript GraphQL Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

apollo-client

🚀  A fully-featured, production ready caching GraphQL client for every UI framework and GraphQL server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
85
Top Feedback
19Easy to Use
17Great Documentation
17Performant

apollo-server-express

🌍  Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
28
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
8Bleeding Edge

apollo-boost

🚀  A fully-featured, production ready caching GraphQL client for every UI framework and GraphQL server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.3K
Weekly Downloads
311K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

apollo-server-lambda

🌍  Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.3K
Weekly Downloads
90.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge

@octokit/graphql

GitHub GraphQL API client for browsers and Node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
350
Weekly Downloads
5.1M
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

apollo-server

🌍  Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.3K
Weekly Downloads
578K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation

graphql-compose

Toolkit for generating complex GraphQL Schemas on Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
467K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
gc

graphql-cli

📟 Command line tool for common GraphQL development workflows

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
66K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
auc

apollo-upload-client

A terminating Apollo Link for Apollo Client that fetches a GraphQL multipart request if the GraphQL variables contain files (by default FileList, File, Blob, or ReactNativeFile instances), or else fetches a regular GraphQL POST or GET request (depending on the config and GraphQL operation).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
807K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge

graphql-tag

A JavaScript template literal tag that parses GraphQL queries

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant

express-graphql

Create a GraphQL HTTP server with Express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
703K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

postgraphile

Execute one command (or mount one Node.js middleware) and get an instant high-performance GraphQL API for your PostgreSQL database!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
20.1K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
2Easy to Use
2Performant
na

next-apollo

React higher-order component for integrating Apollo Client with Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
471
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

gatsby-plugin-algolia

A plugin to push to Algolia based on graphQl queries

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gj

graphql.js

A Simple and Isomorphic GraphQL Client for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gw

graphql-ws

Coherent, zero-dependency, lazy, simple, GraphQL over WebSocket Protocol compliant server and client.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
951
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
21d ago

gatsby-source-graphql

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
34.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

apollo-server-koa

🌍  Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.3K
Weekly Downloads
74.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

graphql-skip-limit

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3d ago

altair-express-middleware

✨⚡️ A beautiful feature-rich GraphQL Client for all platforms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
8d ago
gu

graphql-upload

Middleware and an Upload scalar to add support for GraphQL multipart requests (file uploads via queries and mutations) to various Node.js GraphQL servers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
667K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@tsed/graphql

📐 Ts.ED is a Node.js and TypeScript framework on top of Express to write your application with TypeScript (or ES6). It provides a lot of decorators and guideline to make your code more readable and less error-prone.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
exp

@graphql-ez/express

Easy, feature complete, and Plugin-Based Envelop GraphQL APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
2d ago

serverless-graphql

Serverless GraphQL Examples for AWS AppSync and Apollo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

gatsby-plugin-altair-graphql

✨⚡️ A beautiful feature-rich GraphQL Client for all platforms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
8d ago

wertik-js

💪 A library that powers your app with GraphQL + Rest API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
302
Last Commit
6d ago

relay-nextjs

⚡️ Relay Hooks integration for Next.js apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
14d ago
ngr

next-graphql-react

A graphql-react integration for Next.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
1mo ago
gtj

graphql-type-json

JSON scalar type for GraphQL.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
874
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
1yr ago
gpg

gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen

Alternative typescript support plugin for Gatsbyjs. Aims to make using typescript in Gatsby as painless as possible

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
12d ago

graphql-sequelize-generator

A Graphql API generator based on Sequelize.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
25d ago
se

@graphity/server-express

GraphQL Typescript Framework. Graphity is a library that makes typescript and GraphQL easy to use.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
5mos ago
gum

graphql-upload-minimal

Minimalistic developer friendly middleware and an Upload scalar to add support for GraphQL multipart requests (file uploads via queries and mutations) to various Node.js GraphQL servers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
629
Last Commit
2mos ago
gpe

gatsby-plugin-extract-schema

Extract Gatsby's generated graphql schema to a file

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago

graphql-playground

🎮 GraphQL IDE for better development workflows (GraphQL Subscriptions, interactive docs & collaboration)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
466
Last Commit
3mos ago
exp

@graphql-sse/express

GraphQL subscription with express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3mos ago

@antstackio/express-graphql-proxy

a proxy server built on top of express.js for graphql services.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
3mos ago
nrb

next-relay-bridge

Middleware to simplify using Next.js with the Relay GraphQL client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
npg

next-plugin-graphql

Next plugin for .graphql and .gql files using graphql-tag

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ggs

gatsby-graphql-source-toolkit

A toolkit designed to simplify data sourcing from a remote GraphQL API into Gatsby.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
egp

express-graphql-persisted-queries

A Middleware for Persisted Queries with express-graphql

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
8mos ago
ge

graphql-express

A lightweight GraphQL client which can be handled by RxJs operators.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
10d ago
gsg

gatsby-source-graphql-universal

Plugin for connecting arbitrary GraphQL APIs to Gatsby GraphQL with client side execution

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
gpg

gatsby-plugin-graphql-loader

A Gatsby plugin for loading graphql and gql files, using graphql-tag/loader.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ntg

next-type-graphql

Apollo TypeGraphQL micro server for Next.js api routes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
gsg

gatsby-source-graphcms

The official Gatsby source plugin for GraphCMS projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
898
Last Commit
gsp

gatsby-source-prismic-graphql

Gatsby source plugin for Prismic GraphQL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
799
Last Commit
1yr ago

@antstackio/graphql-body-parser

graphql parser express middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
8mos ago

express-graphql-proxy

a proxy server built on top of express.js for graphql services.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
npg

next-plugin-graphql-let

Automatically configures webpack for graphql-let usage in Next.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8mos ago