Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript GraphQL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
apollo-client
🚀 A fully-featured, production ready caching GraphQL client for every UI framework and GraphQL server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
85
Top Feedback
19
Easy to Use
17
Great Documentation
17
Performant
apollo-server-express
🌍 Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
28
Top Feedback
13
Easy to Use
12
Great Documentation
8
Bleeding Edge
apollo-boost
🚀 A fully-featured, production ready caching GraphQL client for every UI framework and GraphQL server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.3K
Weekly Downloads
311K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
apollo-server-lambda
🌍 Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.3K
Weekly Downloads
90.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
@octokit/graphql
GitHub GraphQL API client for browsers and Node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
350
Weekly Downloads
5.1M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
apollo-server
🌍 Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.3K
Weekly Downloads
578K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
graphql-compose
Toolkit for generating complex GraphQL Schemas on Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
467K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Poor Documentation
gc
graphql-cli
📟 Command line tool for common GraphQL development workflows
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
66K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
auc
apollo-upload-client
A terminating Apollo Link for Apollo Client that fetches a GraphQL multipart request if the GraphQL variables contain files (by default FileList, File, Blob, or ReactNativeFile instances), or else fetches a regular GraphQL POST or GET request (depending on the config and GraphQL operation).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
807K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
graphql-tag
A JavaScript template literal tag that parses GraphQL queries
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
express-graphql
Create a GraphQL HTTP server with Express.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
703K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
postgraphile
Execute one command (or mount one Node.js middleware) and get an instant high-performance GraphQL API for your PostgreSQL database!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
20.1K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Highly Customizable
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
na
next-apollo
React higher-order component for integrating Apollo Client with Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
471
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gatsby-plugin-algolia
A plugin to push to Algolia based on graphQl queries
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gj
graphql.js
A Simple and Isomorphic GraphQL Client for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gw
graphql-ws
Coherent, zero-dependency, lazy, simple, GraphQL over WebSocket Protocol compliant server and client.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
951
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-source-graphql
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
34.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apollo-server-koa
🌍 Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.3K
Weekly Downloads
74.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
graphql-skip-limit
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
altair-express-middleware
✨⚡️ A beautiful feature-rich GraphQL Client for all platforms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gu
graphql-upload
Middleware and an Upload scalar to add support for GraphQL multipart requests (file uploads via queries and mutations) to various Node.js GraphQL servers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
667K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tsed/graphql
📐 Ts.ED is a Node.js and TypeScript framework on top of Express to write your application with TypeScript (or ES6). It provides a lot of decorators and guideline to make your code more readable and less error-prone.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exp
@graphql-ez/express
Easy, feature complete, and Plugin-Based Envelop GraphQL APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
serverless-graphql
Serverless GraphQL Examples for AWS AppSync and Apollo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
gatsby-plugin-altair-graphql
✨⚡️ A beautiful feature-rich GraphQL Client for all platforms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wertik-js
💪 A library that powers your app with GraphQL + Rest API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
302
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
relay-nextjs
⚡️ Relay Hooks integration for Next.js apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngr
next-graphql-react
A graphql-react integration for Next.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gtj
graphql-type-json
JSON scalar type for GraphQL.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
874
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gpg
gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen
Alternative typescript support plugin for Gatsbyjs. Aims to make using typescript in Gatsby as painless as possible
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
graphql-sequelize-generator
A Graphql API generator based on Sequelize.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
se
@graphity/server-express
GraphQL Typescript Framework. Graphity is a library that makes typescript and GraphQL easy to use.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gum
graphql-upload-minimal
Minimalistic developer friendly middleware and an Upload scalar to add support for GraphQL multipart requests (file uploads via queries and mutations) to various Node.js GraphQL servers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
629
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpe
gatsby-plugin-extract-schema
Extract Gatsby's generated graphql schema to a file
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
graphql-playground
🎮 GraphQL IDE for better development workflows (GraphQL Subscriptions, interactive docs & collaboration)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
466
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exp
@graphql-sse/express
GraphQL subscription with express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@antstackio/express-graphql-proxy
a proxy server built on top of express.js for graphql services.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nrb
next-relay-bridge
Middleware to simplify using Next.js with the Relay GraphQL client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npg
next-plugin-graphql
Next plugin for .graphql and .gql files using graphql-tag
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ggs
gatsby-graphql-source-toolkit
A toolkit designed to simplify data sourcing from a remote GraphQL API into Gatsby.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
egp
express-graphql-persisted-queries
A Middleware for Persisted Queries with express-graphql
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ge
graphql-express
A lightweight GraphQL client which can be handled by RxJs operators.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gsg
gatsby-source-graphql-universal
Plugin for connecting arbitrary GraphQL APIs to Gatsby GraphQL with client side execution
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpg
gatsby-plugin-graphql-loader
A Gatsby plugin for loading graphql and gql files, using graphql-tag/loader.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntg
next-type-graphql
Apollo TypeGraphQL micro server for Next.js api routes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsg
gatsby-source-graphcms
The official Gatsby source plugin for GraphCMS projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
898
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsp
gatsby-source-prismic-graphql
Gatsby source plugin for Prismic GraphQL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
799
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@antstackio/graphql-body-parser
graphql parser express middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-graphql-proxy
a proxy server built on top of express.js for graphql services.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npg
next-plugin-graphql-let
Automatically configures webpack for graphql-let usage in Next.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package