10 Best JavaScript Graph Structure Libraries

ng

ngraph.graph

Graph data structure in JavaScript

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
358
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Hard to Use
dj

dsa.js

🥞Data Structures and Algorithms explained and implemented in JavaScript + eBook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
alg

algorithms

Atwood's Law applied to CS101 - Classic algorithms and data structures implemented in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

graphlib

⛔ [DEPRECATED] - A directed multi-graph library for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
7mos ago

graph-data-structure

A graph data structure with topological sort and shortest path algorithms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
9mos ago
og

open-graph

An Open Graph implementation for Node.js.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
eds

efficient-data-structures

Efficient data structures for Node: heaps, queues, tries, string builders etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
ds

data-structures

Fast, light and hassle-free JavaScript data structures, written in CoffeeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
147
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
8yrs ago
gj

graph-json

A JSON backed graph structure with advanced identification algorithms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
tol

tolstoy

Ascetic graph

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
tg

tiny-graph

Tiny graph data structure for Client or Server

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dgn

data-graph-nodejs

implemented Grapg structure in node js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
gfj

graphs-for-js

Implementations of graph data structures for JavaScript and TypeScript

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago