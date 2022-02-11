Categories
10 Best JavaScript Graph Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
billboard.js
📊 Re-usable, easy interface JavaScript chart library based on D3.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cytoscape
Graph theory (network) library for visualisation and analysis
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
54.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
sig
sigma
A JavaScript library aimed at visualizing graphs of thousands of nodes and edges
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ne
ngx-echarts
An angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
38.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
reaflow
🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
efr
echarts-for-react
⛳️ Apache ECharts components for React wrapper. 一个简单的 Apache echarts 的 React 封装。
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
76.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@senx/warpview
WarpView Elements for Warp 10
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
603
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
c3
📊 A D3-based reusable chart library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
88.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
@swimlane/ngx-graph
Graph visualization library for angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rdt
react-d3-tree
🌳 React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rgv
react-graph-vis
A react component to render nice graphs using vis.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
735
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rtg
react-tree-graph
A react library for generating a graphical tree from data using d3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
dagre-d3
⛔ [DEPRECATED] - A D3-based renderer for Dagre
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
139K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@rxzu/angular
RxZu Diagrams
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
191
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@xstate/react
State machines and statecharts for the modern web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
304K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
the-graph
SVG custom elements for FBP graph editing and visualization. Used in noflo/noflo-ui
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
938
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gra
graphdracula
JavaScript layout and representation of connected graphs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
797
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
spr
springy
A force directed graph layout algorithm in JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
98
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nvd3
A reusable charting library written in d3.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
46.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@teambit/graph
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gojs
JavaScript diagramming library for interactive flowcharts, org charts, design tools, planning tools, visual languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
38.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mad
madge
Create graphs from your CommonJS, AMD or ES6 module dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
214K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfg
react-force-graph
React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-digraph
A library for creating directed graph editors
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
breeze-client
Breeze for JavaScript clients
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rdg
react-d3-graph
Interactive and configurable graphs with react and d3 effortlessly
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
650
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vno
vnodes
Vue node based svg visual graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dagre
⛔ [DEPRECATED] - Directed graph layout for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
344K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rumble-charts
React components for building composable and flexible charts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
318
Weekly Downloads
468
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-graph
⚡️ Vue components based on the JUI chart available in Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbg
vue-bar-graph
Simple and lightweight vue chart component without using chart library dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue
vuetrend
🌈 Simple, elegant spark lines for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue
vuebars
Simple, elegant spark bars for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
437
Weekly Downloads
508
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vis
⚠️ This project is not maintained anymore! Please go to https://github.com/visjs
Save
(Apache-2.0 OR MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web
webcola
Javascript constraint-based graph layout
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
25K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-dag
🏗 Data-driven directed acyclic graph (DAG) builder for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
apj
angular-plotly.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-c3js
React component for C3.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spa
@data-ui/sparkline
A collection of data-rich UI components 📈
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-trend
📈 Simple, elegant spark lines
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ngx-trend
📈 Simple, elegant spark lines for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-plotlyjs
ReactJS / PlotlyJS integration. Draw plotly.js graphs in your react app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grg
gatsby-remark-graph
Make nice graphs in your markdown files in gatsbyjs, using mermaid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfc
@mrblenny/react-flow-chart
🌊 A flexible, stateless, declarative flow chart library for react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
ig
interactive-graph
Simple and customizable Angular components to display & manage graphs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-c3
vue-c3 is a reusable vue component for c3 charts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-google-chart
Google Chart Tools AngularJS Directive Module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
893
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rickshaw
JavaScript toolkit for creating interactive real-time graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-nvd3
React component for NVD3 re-usable charting library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
