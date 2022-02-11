openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Graph Libraries

billboard.js

📊 Re-usable, easy interface JavaScript chart library based on D3.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

cytoscape

Graph theory (network) library for visualisation and analysis

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
54.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
sig

sigma

A JavaScript library aimed at visualizing graphs of thousands of nodes and edges

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ne

ngx-echarts

An angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
38.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use

reaflow

🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
efr

echarts-for-react

⛳️ Apache ECharts components for React wrapper. 一个简单的 Apache echarts 的 React 封装。

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
76.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@senx/warpview

WarpView Elements for Warp 10

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
603
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

c3

📊 A D3-based reusable chart library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
88.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

@swimlane/ngx-graph

Graph visualization library for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rdt

react-d3-tree

🌳 React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rgv

react-graph-vis

A react component to render nice graphs using vis.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
735
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rtg

react-tree-graph

A react library for generating a graphical tree from data using d3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

dagre-d3

⛔ [DEPRECATED] - A D3-based renderer for Dagre

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
139K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@rxzu/angular

RxZu Diagrams

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
191
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@xstate/react

State machines and statecharts for the modern web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
304K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use

the-graph

SVG custom elements for FBP graph editing and visualization. Used in noflo/noflo-ui

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
938
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gra

graphdracula

JavaScript layout and representation of connected graphs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
797
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
spr

springy

A force directed graph layout algorithm in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
98
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

nvd3

A reusable charting library written in d3.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
46.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@teambit/graph

A tool for component-driven application development.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

gojs

JavaScript diagramming library for interactive flowcharts, org charts, design tools, planning tools, visual languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
38.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
mad

madge

Create graphs from your CommonJS, AMD or ES6 module dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
214K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rfg

react-force-graph

React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago

react-digraph

A library for creating directed graph editors

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation

breeze-client

Breeze for JavaScript clients

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
rdg

react-d3-graph

Interactive and configurable graphs with react and d3 effortlessly

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
650
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
vno

vnodes

Vue node based svg visual graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
1mo ago

dagre

⛔ [DEPRECATED] - Directed graph layout for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
344K
Last Commit
7mos ago

rumble-charts

React components for building composable and flexible charts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
318
Weekly Downloads
468
Last Commit
5mos ago

vue-graph

⚡️ Vue components based on the JUI chart available in Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
vbg

vue-bar-graph

Simple and lightweight vue chart component without using chart library dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
vue

vuetrend

🌈 Simple, elegant spark lines for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
vue

vuebars

Simple, elegant spark bars for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
437
Weekly Downloads
508
Last Commit
1mo ago

vis

⚠️ This project is not maintained anymore! Please go to https://github.com/visjs

(Apache-2.0 OR MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
web

webcola

Javascript constraint-based graph layout

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
25K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vd

vue-dag

🏗 Data-driven directed acyclic graph (DAG) builder for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
apj

angular-plotly.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
rc

react-c3js

React component for C3.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
spa

@data-ui/sparkline

A collection of data-rich UI components 📈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-trend

📈 Simple, elegant spark lines

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nt

ngx-trend

📈 Simple, elegant spark lines for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
rp

react-plotlyjs

ReactJS / PlotlyJS integration. Draw plotly.js graphs in your react app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
grg

gatsby-remark-graph

Make nice graphs in your markdown files in gatsbyjs, using mermaid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
3mos ago
rfc

@mrblenny/react-flow-chart

🌊 A flexible, stateless, declarative flow chart library for react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
ig

interactive-graph

Simple and customizable Angular components to display & manage graphs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
vc

vue-c3

vue-c3 is a reusable vue component for c3 charts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

angular-google-chart

Google Chart Tools AngularJS Directive Module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
893
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

rickshaw

JavaScript toolkit for creating interactive real-time graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-nvd3

React component for NVD3 re-usable charting library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago