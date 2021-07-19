Categories
10 Best JavaScript Gradient Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-linear-gradient
A <LinearGradient /> component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
216K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
react-native-svg
SVG library for React Native, React Native Web, and plain React web projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
436K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
5
Great Documentation
5
Buggy
vcg
vue-color-gradient-picker
Color and gradient picker for vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
794
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
postcss-minify-gradients
A modular minifier, built on top of the PostCSS ecosystem.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.3M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
granim
Create fluid and interactive gradient animations with this small javascript library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
expo-linear-gradient
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
74.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
@visx/gradient
🐯 visx | visualization components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
42.6K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gj
grade-js
This JavaScript library produces complementary gradients generated from the top 2 dominant colours in supplied images.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
298
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gra
@vx/gradient
🐯 visx | visualization components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
38.6K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@times-components/gradient
A collection of reusable components used by The Times
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
337
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fast-average-color
🍏🍊🍅 Fast Average Color
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
18.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tin
tinygradient
Fast and small gradients manipulation, built on top of TinyColor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
45.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jcg
javascript-color-gradient
Lightweight JavaScript library, used to generate an array of color gradients, between start and finish colors.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcg
react-color-gradient-picker
Color picker for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rlg
react-linear-gradient-picker
Linear Gradient picker written in React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgp
react-gcolor-picker
Simple color(hex, rgb/a and hsla) and gradient(linear and radial) picker for react apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
222
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gra
gradstop
JavaScript micro library to generate gradient color stops 🏳️🌈
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vg
vue-gpickr
Vue gradient picker component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
599
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-gradients
A simple gradient library for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
294
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-radial-gradient
Radial gradient library for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
agp
angular-gradient-progressbar
Code for the npm angular-gradient-progressbar library:- https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular-gradient-progressbar
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-gradient-header
Fully customizable and unique shape Gradient Header for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ig
ink-gradient
Gradient color component for Ink
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-svg-animated-linear-gradient
A wrap SVG component for animated linear gradient
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
430
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-text-gradient
Text gradient for React-Native (ON HIATUS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-svg-gauge
Customizable gauge component with gradients and animations for VueJs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
grapick
Easy configurable gradient picker, with no dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-gradient-buttons
A lightweight, customizable and haptic Gradient Button component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgp
react-gradient-progress
Simple light circular progress bars in react with gradient.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rgc
react-gradient-color-picker
react gradient color picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
673
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rha
react-hash-avatar
React hash avatar algorithm
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
gradient
A class for generating gradients
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vgc
vue-gradient-color-picker
A gradient color picker for VueJs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rg
react-gradient
A React component with built-in functionality to transition between gradients
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gc
gradient-control
Angular package that provide one reusable component for change gradient colors value by using mouse dragging.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ag
animated-gradient
React component with state controlled animated gradient
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rlg
react-linear-gradient-button
React linear gradient button component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgt
rgt
React Gradient Text formats any text to be colored with a beautiful gradient.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nag
ngx-animated-gradient
Angular Directive that animates the gradient background
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jag
jquery-animate-gradient
🔺 A small jQuery library designed for one thing: animate gradients
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgt
react-gradient-text
Slick React Gradient Text Effects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlh
vue2-leaflet-hotline
Create coloured gradients along polylines using Vue and Leaflet.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng
nativescript-gradient
🎨 Easily add fancy (or subtle) gradient backgrounds to your views
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgv
react-gradient-view
Inspired from source code of http://www.blackswan.com/dragonfly/
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgg
react-gradient-generator
A color gradient generator between any two colors with a defined step for react.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uig
uigradients
Gradients-as-a-react-component™
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbg
react-background-gradient
Create "Instagram Stories"-like background gradients for images
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rg
react-gpickr
A React Gradient Creator / Picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgc
react-gradient-carousel
A custom React component, with a shimmering gradient animation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nab
ng-animated-border
Angular package to style element borders with css gradients and animations.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
