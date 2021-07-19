openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Gradient Libraries

react-native-linear-gradient

A <LinearGradient /> component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
216K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

react-native-svg

SVG library for React Native, React Native Web, and plain React web projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
436K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
16
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
5Buggy
vcg

vue-color-gradient-picker

Color and gradient picker for vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
794
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

postcss-minify-gradients

A modular minifier, built on top of the PostCSS ecosystem.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.3M
Last Commit
2d ago
gra

granim

Create fluid and interactive gradient animations with this small javascript library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

expo-linear-gradient

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
74.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
gra

@visx/gradient

🐯 visx | visualization components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
42.6K
Last Commit
19d ago
gj

grade-js

This JavaScript library produces complementary gradients generated from the top 2 dominant colours in supplied images.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
298
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gra

@vx/gradient

🐯 visx | visualization components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
38.6K
Last Commit
19d ago

@times-components/gradient

A collection of reusable components used by The Times

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
337
Last Commit
4d ago

fast-average-color

🍏🍊🍅 Fast Average Color

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
18.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
tin

tinygradient

Fast and small gradients manipulation, built on top of TinyColor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
45.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
jcg

javascript-color-gradient

Lightweight JavaScript library, used to generate an array of color gradients, between start and finish colors.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
rcg

react-color-gradient-picker

Color picker for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
rlg

react-linear-gradient-picker

Linear Gradient picker written in React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
rgp

react-gcolor-picker

Simple color(hex, rgb/a and hsla) and gradient(linear and radial) picker for react apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
222
Last Commit
8d ago
gra

gradstop

JavaScript micro library to generate gradient color stops 🏳️‍🌈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vg

vue-gpickr

Vue gradient picker component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
599
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-native-gradients

A simple gradient library for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
294
Last Commit
5mos ago
rnr

react-native-radial-gradient

Radial gradient library for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
agp

angular-gradient-progressbar

Code for the npm angular-gradient-progressbar library:- https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular-gradient-progressbar

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
5mos ago
rng

react-native-gradient-header

Fully customizable and unique shape Gradient Header for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
5mos ago
ig

ink-gradient

Gradient color component for Ink

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-native-svg-animated-linear-gradient

A wrap SVG component for animated linear gradient

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
430
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnt

react-native-text-gradient

Text gradient for React-Native (ON HIATUS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago

vue-svg-gauge

Customizable gauge component with gradients and animations for VueJs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gra

grapick

Easy configurable gradient picker, with no dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-native-gradient-buttons

A lightweight, customizable and haptic Gradient Button component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
1yr ago
rgp

react-gradient-progress

Simple light circular progress bars in react with gradient.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rgc

react-gradient-color-picker

react gradient color picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
673
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rha

react-hash-avatar

React hash avatar algorithm

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
9mos ago
gra

gradient

A class for generating gradients

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
6yrs ago
vgc

vue-gradient-color-picker

A gradient color picker for VueJs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
rg

react-gradient

A React component with built-in functionality to transition between gradients

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gc

gradient-control

Angular package that provide one reusable component for change gradient colors value by using mouse dragging.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
ag

animated-gradient

React component with state controlled animated gradient

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
1yr ago
rlg

react-linear-gradient-button

React linear gradient button component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rgt

rgt

React Gradient Text formats any text to be colored with a beautiful gradient.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
nag

ngx-animated-gradient

Angular Directive that animates the gradient background

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
3yrs ago
jag

jquery-animate-gradient

🔺 A small jQuery library designed for one thing: animate gradients

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rgt

react-gradient-text

Slick React Gradient Text Effects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vlh

vue2-leaflet-hotline

Create coloured gradients along polylines using Vue and Leaflet.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng

nativescript-gradient

🎨 Easily add fancy (or subtle) gradient backgrounds to your views

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rgv

react-gradient-view

Inspired from source code of http://www.blackswan.com/dragonfly/

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
rgg

react-gradient-generator

A color gradient generator between any two colors with a defined step for react.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
uig

uigradients

Gradients-as-a-react-component™

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rbg

react-background-gradient

Create "Instagram Stories"-like background gradients for images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
rg

react-gpickr

A React Gradient Creator / Picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rgc

react-gradient-carousel

A custom React component, with a shimmering gradient animation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nab

ng-animated-border

Angular package to style element borders with css gradients and animations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
10mos ago