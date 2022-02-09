Categories
10 Best JavaScript Google Places API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ng
node-geocoder
nodejs geocoding library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
848
Weekly Downloads
73.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
gpw
google-places-web
A server-side wrapper around the Google Places Javascript API for Node (server side)
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
580
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
goo
googleplaces
Node.js library for the Google Places API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gl
google-locations
Address searches via Google Geocoding for the Google Places API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng
node-googleplaces
Just a simple node.js library for Google Places.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dgp
dcts-google-places-api
Node client for Google Places API (placeSearch, placeDetails, placePhoto). Written by dcts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gle
google-locations-es6
Address searches via Google Geocoding for the Google Places API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpa
google-places-api
Node client for the Google Places API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
goo
googleplacesapi
Node.js library for the Google Places API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpa
goog-places-api
Modern library for Google Places https://developers.google.com/places/?hl=ru
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpb
google-places-browser
Google place API client for the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
com
complacent
Google places client for the browser with a sane API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
g00
googleplacesapi-0.0.3
Node.js library for the Google Places API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpt
google-places-textsearch
A Google Places lib for node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpc
google-places-collector
Collect data on places within an area of your city
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpj
google-places-js
Simple API client for Google Places.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pl
place-lookup
A lightweight Node.js module to get the latitude and longitude for any fuzzy place name using the Google Places API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
