10 Best JavaScript Google Maps API Libraries

A simple way to query the Google Maps API from Node.js

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
555
13.4K
5yrs ago
5.0/ 5
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@googlemaps/js-api-loader

Load the Google Maps JavaScript API script dynamically.

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
137
454K
3d ago
1Great Documentation

@googlemaps/google-maps-services-js

Node.js client library for Google Maps API Web Services

TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
2.5K
105K
1d ago
jest-google-maps-mock

Jest mock for google maps

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
5
5.2K
9mos ago
spherical-geometry-js

This library provides classes and functions for the computation of geometric data on the surface of the Earth. Code ported from the Google Maps Javascript API v3 and tubalmartin/spherical-geometry.

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
51
11.2K
8mos ago
node-geometry-library

Node JS/Javascript Geometry Library provides utility functions for the computation of geometric data on the surface of the Earth. Code ported from Google Maps Android API.

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
13
2.5K
1mo ago
google-maps

Async loader for google maps api

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
278
67.4K
1yr ago
google-maps-api-loader

A promise wrapper for loading the Google Maps API

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
41
22.2K
1yr ago
load-google-maps-api

🌏 A lightweight Promise-returning helper for loading the Google Maps JavaScript API

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
169
33K
2yrs ago

snazzy-info-window

Customizable info windows using the Google Maps JavaScript API.

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
575
10.7K
4yrs ago
google-distance-matrix

A Node.js wrapper for Goople Maps Distance Matrix API

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
48
2.5K
4yrs ago

google-maps-api

Get up and running with the google maps API quickly

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
33
2.1K
6yrs ago
gomshal

Extracts Shared locations from Google Maps 🌍🔎👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 to JSON for Node.js. There is not an official api for Shared locations by Google, so it requires full username and password for Google account.

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
2
0
3d ago
gmap

Google Maps' Unofficial Url Wrapper

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
5
83
3yrs ago
node-js-info-bubble

Node InfoBubble

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
2
41
5yrs ago
google_directions

Simpleset Way to Asynchronously Call the Google Directions API [Node.js Wrapper]

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
7
19
6yrs ago
google-maps-lite

this zero-dependency package will provide a (nodejs-compatible) swagger-client for google-maps's web-apis, with a working web-demo

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
1
10
4yrs ago
way-cli

A tool to help terminal users find their way.

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
0
2yrs ago