openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Google Login API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

gsi

google-sign-in

node.js library for integrating with Google sign in

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
5yrs ago

gplus-web-auth

Google+ authentication with client-side sessions for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
7yrs ago
gl

google-login

Provides a primitive base class for class-based inheritance for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
8yrs ago
sl

social-login

Passportjs too complicated to integrate? Social-Login wraps Passportjs and let you setup one-click logins to 13 social-sites out of the box, without headache.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago

simple-oauth2-google-plus

A simple Node.js client library for Google+ OAuth2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
soc

socialall

SocialAll library for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago

google-client-login

A Google client login API for node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8yrs ago
as

auth-social

A NodeJS/Typescript module for web application that supports authentication with Google and Facebook and can be extended to other provider.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
lw

login-with

Stateless login-with microservice for OAuth

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gc

goauth-cli

Dead-simple Google OAuth v2 login for the command line.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ta

typed-apis

🌌 Unified JavaScript APIs from various providers (Google OAuth, Maps; Facebook; etc.)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago