10 Best JavaScript Google Drive API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ugd
utils-google-drive
A simple and flexible node package for interacting with Google Drive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
gd
google-drive
Node.js library to access Google Drive's API.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng
node-gdrive
Google driver for node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-google-drive-new
Library to operate with Google Drive API v3 from Node.js, using system user tokens or personal keys
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncd
node-cloudfs-drive
Wrapper to simplify interaction with google drive apis
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gds
google-drive-sheets
Google Sheets API Wrapper
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gs
gdrive-simple
A library to simplify reading/writing files with the Google Drive API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gds
google-drive-shell
A command-line tool for uploading, downloading and listing Google Drive files.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sgd
selfish-google-drive
Google drive api for that access your own account
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gdw
google-drive-wrapper
Wrapper to simplify interaction with google drive apis
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gdh
google-drive-handler
Utility functions for Google Drive. It can be used in client browser and server nodejs as well.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jgd
js-google-drive
This wrapper provides you simplified functionality to handle the Google Drive API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gdu
google-drive-utils
Google Drive Utils. Get rid of boilerplate code.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
egd
easy-google-drive
Easy NodeJS Google Drive API Auth in Promise way
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gdc
google-drive-client-api
is a very small library to upload / download / delete or modify files on goole drive.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsj
gdrive-sync-js
Javascript wrapper library for Google Drive API v3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
god
godri
A Node.js command line application to search for Google Drive files from the comfort of the terminal.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dc
drive-creator
Small nodejs package that create an arborescence on google drive.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng
@d0whc3r/node-gdrive
Google drive api for node made easy with typescript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
