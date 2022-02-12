firebase-admin
Firebase Admin Node.js SDK
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
@google-cloud/firestore
Node.js client for Google Cloud Firestore: a NoSQL document database built for automatic scaling, high performance, and ease of application development.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
@google-cloud/storage
Node.js client for Google Cloud Storage: unified object storage for developers and enterprises, from live data serving to data analytics/ML to data archiving.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
@google-cloud/translate
Node.js client for Google Cloud Translate: Dynamically translate text between thousands of language pairs.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
@google-cloud/speech
Node.js client for Google Cloud Speech: Speech to text conversion powered by machine learning.
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
dialogflow
Node.js client for Dialogflow: Design and integrate a conversational user interface into your applications and devices.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@google-cloud/pubsub
Node.js client for Google Cloud Pub/Sub: Ingest event streams from anywhere, at any scale, for simple, reliable, real-time stream analytics.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
@google-cloud/common
🚀🐢 A set of classes and utilities used in Google npm modules.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
@google-cloud/logging
Node.js client for Stackdriver Logging: Store, search, analyze, monitor, and alert on log data and events from Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
@google-cloud/paginator
A result paging utility used by Google node.js modules
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
@google-cloud/bigquery
Node.js client for Google Cloud BigQuery: A fast, economical and fully-managed enterprise data warehouse for large-scale data analytics.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
@google-cloud/tasks
Node.js client for Google Cloud Tasks: A fully managed service that allows you to manage the execution, dispatch and delivery of a large number of distributed tasks.
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
@google-cloud/kms
Node.js client for Cloud KMS: A cloud-hosted key management service that lets you manage cryptographic keys for your cloud services the same way you do on premises.
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
@google-cloud/datastore
Node.js client for Google Cloud Datastore: a highly-scalable NoSQL database for your web and mobile applications.
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
@google-cloud/vision
Node.js client for Google Cloud Vision: Derive insight from images.
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
cloud-bucket
Multi cloud bucket API. Today supports: Google Cloud Storage and AWS S3.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
filefog
A thin cloud-service agnostic wrapper/interface to access and execute file operations in Node
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
gcf-api-router
Express-style API router for Google Cloud Functions
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
cloudrail-si
Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In