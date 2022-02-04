Categories
10 Best JavaScript Google API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
googleapis
Google's officially supported Node.js client library for accessing Google APIs. Support for authorization and authentication with OAuth 2.0, API Keys and JWT (Service Tokens) is included.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
895K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
41
Top Feedback
21
Great Documentation
19
Easy to Use
16
Performant
@google-cloud/firestore
Node.js client for Google Cloud Firestore: a NoSQL document database built for automatic scaling, high performance, and ease of application development.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
551
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Slow
@google-cloud/storage
Node.js client for Google Cloud Storage: unified object storage for developers and enterprises, from live data serving to data analytics/ML to data archiving.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
683
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
google-auth-library
🔑 Google Auth Library for Node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.2M
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@google-cloud/translate
Node.js client for Google Cloud Translate: Dynamically translate text between thousands of language pairs.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
64.1K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gl
google-libphonenumber
The up-to-date and reliable Google's libphonenumber package for node.js.
Save
(MIT AND Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
797K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@google-cloud/speech
Node.js client for Google Cloud Speech: Speech to text conversion powered by machine learning.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
623
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
gta
google-tts-api
Google TTS (Text-To-Speech) for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@google-cloud/pubsub
Node.js client for Google Cloud Pub/Sub: Ingest event streams from anywhere, at any scale, for simple, reliable, real-time stream analytics.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
404
Weekly Downloads
885K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@google-cloud/logging
Node.js client for Stackdriver Logging: Store, search, analyze, monitor, and alert on log data and events from Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
262K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@google-cloud/bigquery
Node.js client for Google Cloud BigQuery: A fast, economical and fully-managed enterprise data warehouse for large-scale data analytics.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
352
Weekly Downloads
295K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@googlemaps/google-maps-services-js
Node.js client library for Google Maps API Web Services
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@google-cloud/tasks
Node.js client for Google Cloud Tasks: A fully managed service that allows you to manage the execution, dispatch and delivery of a large number of distributed tasks.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@google-cloud/datastore
Node.js client for Google Cloud Datastore: a highly-scalable NoSQL database for your web and mobile applications.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
59.1K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@google-cloud/vision
Node.js client for Google Cloud Vision: Derive insight from images.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
45.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@google-cloud/compute
Node.js client for Google Compute Engine: Scalable, High-Performance Virtual Machines
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
26.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@google-cloud/automl
Node.js client for Google Cloud AutoML: Train high quality custom machine learning models with minimum effort and machine learning expertise.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@google-cloud/aiplatform
Vertex AI client for Node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
978
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@google-cloud/datacatalog
Node.js client for Google Cloud DataCatalog: Attach metadata to Google Cloud Platform resources like BigQuery Tables.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
544
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jga
js-google-api-wrapper
Javascript wrapper service and classes for Google APIs like AutocompleteService, Map and Markers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
448
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dj
dialogflow-js
A pure javascript library to access google's dialogflow api ai without node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
