10 Best JavaScript Google Analytics Libraries

em

ember-metrics

Send data to multiple analytics integrations without re-implementing new API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
359
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

tui-grid

🍞🔡 The Powerful Component to Display and Edit Data. Experience the Ultimate Data Transformer!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
904
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-ga

React Google Analytics Module

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
526K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
nga

ngx-google-analytics

An easy way to use and configure Google Analytics on Angular 6+ applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

gatsby-plugin-google-tagmanager

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
82.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

gatsby-plugin-google-analytics

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
57.6K
Last Commit
3d ago

@shopify/react-google-analytics

A loosely related set of packages for JavaScript/TypeScript projects at Shopify

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

universal-analytics

A node module for Google's Universal Analytics and Measurement Protocol

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
936
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago

@vuepress/plugin-google-analytics

📝 Minimalistic Vue-powered static site generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
19.9K
Weekly Downloads
33.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago

gatsby-plugin-guess-js

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
3d ago
vg

vue-gtag

Global Site Tag plugin for Vue (gtag.js)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
609
Weekly Downloads
56.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago

@dagonmetric/ng-log-firebase-analytics

Google Firebase Analytics integration of @DagonMetric / ng-log for Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
532
Last Commit
3d ago
vg

vue-gtm

Simple implementation of Google Tag Manager in Vue.js 2.0

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
30.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
gpg

gatsby-plugin-gdpr-cookies

Gatsby plugin to add Google Analytics (V4 is supported), Google Tag Manager, Facebook Pixel, TikTok Pixel and Hotjar in a GDPR form to your site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
13d ago
nga

nextjs-google-analytics

Google Analytics for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
5d ago

angulartics2

Vendor-agnostic analytics for Angular2 applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
998
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ut

@goldstack/utils-track

JavaScript Project Builder

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2d ago
gpg

gatsby-plugin-google-marketing-platform

Gatsby plugin for the Google Marketing Platform (GTM, GA, GO)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
23d ago
g4r

ga-4-react

google analytics 4 wrapper for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
va

vue-analytics

Google Analytics plugin for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
85.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago

@phntms/next-gtm

A lightweight Next library to implement custom Google Tag Manager events.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
365
Last Commit
1mo ago

@nuxtjs/google-analytics

Google Analytics Module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
10mos ago
nga

ng-google-analytics

Angular plugin for track pages and events with Google Analytics.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
7mos ago

@segment/analytics-react-native-google-analytics

The hassle-free way to add analytics to your React-Native app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5d ago

@impervaos/google-analytics-spa

This is a wrapper for Google Analytics to be used in web clients, oriented to single page applications (something that google doesn't do oob), like automatically reporting requests performance, navigation links, redux plugin etc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
7mos ago
ea

expo-analytics

Google Analytics integration for use with React Native apps built on Expo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago

angulartics

Analytics for AngularJS applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
27.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rua

react-use-analytics-api

📈 React hook for loading the Google Analytics Embed API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
264
Last Commit
1yr ago
rac

react-analytics-charts

📊 React components to easily embed Google Analytics charts on your React site. Uses the Google Analytics Embed API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
1yr ago

angulartics-google-analytics

Google Analytics plugin for Angulartics

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
14.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

redux-segment

Segment.io analytics integration for redux.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
522
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gpg

gatsby-plugin-gtag

Gatsby plugin to add Google Analytics gtag.js (replacement for analytics.js) to a site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cpg

cordova-plugin-google-analytics

Cordova (PhoneGap) Plugin to connect to the native Google's Universal Analytics SDK 3.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
699
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vue-multianalytics

A vue multianalytics plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@onehilltech/ember-cli-google-analytics

a collection of Google services as an Ember CLI add-on

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2mos ago
aga

angular-google-analytics

Google Analytics tracking for your AngularJS apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
659
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ag

angular-gtag

🔖 Google Analytics gtag.js for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ng

next-ga

Next.js HOC to integrate Google Analytics on every page change

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-ga-gtm

React Google Analytics Module

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-native-google-analytics-bridge

React Native bridge to the Google Analytics libraries on both iOS and Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
raw

react-analytics-widget

Embed Google Analytics widgets in your React applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pjf

perfume.js-fork

Web performance library for measuring all User-centric performance metrics

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago
gl

ga-lite

Small, cacheable subset of Google Analytics JS client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit

react-google-analytics

Google analytics component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
809
Last Commit
7yrs ago
vu

vue-ua

Google Universal Analytics support in Vue.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
677
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ecg

ember-cli-google-analytics

Ember CLI addon that adds the Google Analytics tracking code

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
573
Last Commit
6yrs ago
sga

@beyonk/svelte-google-analytics

<p align="center"> <img width="186" height="90" src="https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/218949/44782765-377e7c80-ab80-11e8-9dd8-fce0e37c235b.png" alt="Beyonk" /> </p>

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
550
Last Commit
gpg

gatsby-plugin-gdpr-tracking

GDPR conform analytics tracking for Gatsby website

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
461
Last Commit
1yr ago
ag

angular-ga

Google Analytics for your Angular application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
457
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-native-google-analytics

Google Analytics for React Native! Compatible with react-native-ab

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
339
Last Commit
2yrs ago