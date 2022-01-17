Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Google Analytics Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
em
ember-metrics
Send data to multiple analytics integrations without re-implementing new API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
359
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tui-grid
🍞🔡 The Powerful Component to Display and Edit Data. Experience the Ultimate Data Transformer!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
904
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-ga
React Google Analytics Module
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
526K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
nga
ngx-google-analytics
An easy way to use and configure Google Analytics on Angular 6+ applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
gatsby-plugin-google-tagmanager
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
82.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-plugin-google-analytics
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
57.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@shopify/react-google-analytics
A loosely related set of packages for JavaScript/TypeScript projects at Shopify
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
universal-analytics
A node module for Google's Universal Analytics and Measurement Protocol
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
936
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@vuepress/plugin-google-analytics
📝 Minimalistic Vue-powered static site generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
19.9K
Weekly Downloads
33.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-plugin-guess-js
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vg
vue-gtag
Global Site Tag plugin for Vue (gtag.js)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
609
Weekly Downloads
56.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@dagonmetric/ng-log-firebase-analytics
Google Firebase Analytics integration of @DagonMetric / ng-log for Angular applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
532
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vg
vue-gtm
Simple implementation of Google Tag Manager in Vue.js 2.0
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
30.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpg
gatsby-plugin-gdpr-cookies
Gatsby plugin to add Google Analytics (V4 is supported), Google Tag Manager, Facebook Pixel, TikTok Pixel and Hotjar in a GDPR form to your site.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nga
nextjs-google-analytics
Google Analytics for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angulartics2
Vendor-agnostic analytics for Angular2 applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
998
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ut
@goldstack/utils-track
JavaScript Project Builder
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpg
gatsby-plugin-google-marketing-platform
Gatsby plugin for the Google Marketing Platform (GTM, GA, GO)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
g4r
ga-4-react
google analytics 4 wrapper for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-analytics
Google Analytics plugin for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
85.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@phntms/next-gtm
A lightweight Next library to implement custom Google Tag Manager events.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
365
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nuxtjs/google-analytics
Google Analytics Module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nga
ng-google-analytics
Angular plugin for track pages and events with Google Analytics.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@segment/analytics-react-native-google-analytics
The hassle-free way to add analytics to your React-Native app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@impervaos/google-analytics-spa
This is a wrapper for Google Analytics to be used in web clients, oriented to single page applications (something that google doesn't do oob), like automatically reporting requests performance, navigation links, redux plugin etc
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ea
expo-analytics
Google Analytics integration for use with React Native apps built on Expo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angulartics
Analytics for AngularJS applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
27.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rua
react-use-analytics-api
📈 React hook for loading the Google Analytics Embed API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
264
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rac
react-analytics-charts
📊 React components to easily embed Google Analytics charts on your React site. Uses the Google Analytics Embed API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angulartics-google-analytics
Google Analytics plugin for Angulartics
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
14.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
redux-segment
Segment.io analytics integration for redux.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
522
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpg
gatsby-plugin-gtag
Gatsby plugin to add Google Analytics gtag.js (replacement for analytics.js) to a site.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpg
cordova-plugin-google-analytics
Cordova (PhoneGap) Plugin to connect to the native Google's Universal Analytics SDK 3.0
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
699
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-multianalytics
A vue multianalytics plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@onehilltech/ember-cli-google-analytics
a collection of Google services as an Ember CLI add-on
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aga
angular-google-analytics
Google Analytics tracking for your AngularJS apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
659
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ag
angular-gtag
🔖 Google Analytics gtag.js for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng
next-ga
Next.js HOC to integrate Google Analytics on every page change
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-ga-gtm
React Google Analytics Module
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-google-analytics-bridge
React Native bridge to the Google Analytics libraries on both iOS and Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
raw
react-analytics-widget
Embed Google Analytics widgets in your React applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pjf
perfume.js-fork
Web performance library for measuring all User-centric performance metrics
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gl
ga-lite
Small, cacheable subset of Google Analytics JS client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-google-analytics
Google analytics component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
809
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vu
vue-ua
Google Universal Analytics support in Vue.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
677
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ecg
ember-cli-google-analytics
Ember CLI addon that adds the Google Analytics tracking code
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
573
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sga
@beyonk/svelte-google-analytics
<p align="center"> <img width="186" height="90" src="https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/218949/44782765-377e7c80-ab80-11e8-9dd8-fce0e37c235b.png" alt="Beyonk" /> </p>
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
550
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gpg
gatsby-plugin-gdpr-tracking
GDPR conform analytics tracking for Gatsby website
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
461
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ag
angular-ga
Google Analytics for your Angular application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
457
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-google-analytics
Google Analytics for React Native! Compatible with react-native-ab
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
339
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package